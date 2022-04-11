GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for March 26-April 1:
SKA Construction LLC, 501 Whitley Drive, commercial building, $1,500,000.
R. Richard Miller, 305 S.E. Greenville Blvd. A4, commercial shell building, $294,800.
Berry Building Group Inc., 2610 Stantonsburg Road, commercial interior alteration, $1,526,133.
Tyler Williams, 2102 Camden Court 450, Winterville, residential addition, $26,000.
Tyler Williams, 2285 Birch Hollow Drive, residential conversion, $25,000.
No contractor listed, 1304 Dunbrook Drive 9, Winterville, residential single-family dwelling, $235,650.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2267 Birch Hollow Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $242,100.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2504 Dakota Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $187,575.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 2000 Sunnybrook Road A, residential single-family dwelling, $110,000.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 2000 Sunnybrook Road B, residential single-family dwelling, $110,000.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 2016 Sunnybrook Road A, residential single-family dwelling, $110,000.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 2016 Sunnybrook Road B, residential single-family dwelling, $110,000.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 2012 Sunnybrook Road B, residential single-family dwelling, $110,000.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2145 Moxie Lane, residential single-family dwelling, $253,350.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 2012 Sunnybrook Road A, residential single-family dwelling, $110,000.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1900 Sunnybrook Road B, residential single-family dwelling, $110,000.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1900 Sunnybrook Road A, residential single-family dwelling, $110,000.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1904 Sunnybrook Road A, residential single-family dwelling, $110,000.
No contractor listed, 1904 Sunnybrook Road B, residential single-family dwelling, $110,000.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1908 Sunnybrook Road A, residential single-family dwelling, $110,000.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1908 Sunnybrook Road B, residential single-family dwelling, $110,000.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1914 Sunnybrook Road A, residential single-family dwelling, $110,000.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1914 Sunnybrook Road B, residential single-family dwelling, $110,000.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 2004 Sunnybrook Road A, residential single-family dwelling, $110,000.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 2004 Sunnybrook Road B, residential single-family dwelling, $110,000.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 2008 Sunnybrook Road A, residential single-family dwelling, $110,000.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 2008 Sunnybrook Road B, residential single-family dwelling, $110,000.
No contractor listed, 3201 Ellsworth Drive B23, residential detached storage shed, $25,200.
Hare Builders Inc., 121 Harbor Pointe Lane, commercial storage/accessory structure, no estimate.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for March 23-29:
Matthew Clayton Elks, 1151 Briley Road, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $161,560.
Michael R. Tyson, 5787 Ernest Taylor Road, Ayden, cell tower co-location, no estimate.
Edna Raye Dennis, 120 Hammond Ave., Bethel, residential renovation, $29,000.
Eric George Hudson, 3855 West Lane, Bethel, foundation/slabs, estimate.
Johnnie K. Carraway, 2444 Cobb Dail Road, Farmville, cell tower and accoutrements, no estimate.
Mable I. Webb, 7255 Main St., Bethel, residential renovation, $930,000.
Michael John Bates, 1776 Blue Banks Farm Road, Greenville, pool, $24,000.
Traci Jo Jones, 3774 Woodmen Road, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $130,400.
Omar Simpson, 314 Tamarack Drive, Ayden, Lot 12, deck, $7,600.
Ricardo Adalberto Matias, 2302 Blue Heron Drive, Greenville, residential addition, $156,240.
Gwendolyn Ann Yiznitsky, 417 Second St., Ayden, foundation repair, no estimate.