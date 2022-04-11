The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Feb. 24-March 2:
Robert S. Barker to Nationstar Mortgage LLC (d/b/a Mr. Cooper) $730,300
Steven Douglas Jones, Donna Stapler Jones to Truist Bank $325,000
Raghuveer Cherukuri, Rohita Nandipati to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $262,990
Leidy T. Mazo, Michael Edward Waivers to Bank of America NA $153,449
Scott M. Cleland, Ashley H. Cleland to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $232,157
Amanda Andrews to loandepot.com LLC $100,000
James Terry Paton, Dianne Louise Paton to Coastal Federal Credit Union $267,844
Frederick Joseph Donnelly III to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $241,200
Thomas Blake Langston, Tracy S. Langston to Wells Fargo Bank NA $412,500
Thomas B. Dudley, Martha E. Dudley to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $200,971
Latonjia Columbus, Jermaine Columbus to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $300,000
Eugene Whitfield to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC $183,160
Glenn Edward Portier, Diana Lee Portier to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $221,000
Alan S. Crandall, Connie D. Crandall to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $305,999
Collice C. Moore Jr. to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $266,800
Steven L. Herring, Jessica Joy Herring to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC $265,000
Javon Llewelleyn Brumsey, Darnesha Shavonne King Brumsey to Alcova Mortgage LLC $165,000
SP & D Farmville LLC to Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust Company $591,196.02
Joseph R. Snead, Deanna C. Snead to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $150,000
Tiffany Williams to State Employees’ Credit Union $280,000
Connor R. Saieed, Anna R.D. Saieed to Wells Fargo Bank NA $187,921
Ground Breaking Developers LLC to First Bank (d/b/a Select Bank & Trust Company) $2,272,000
Joseph M. Jordan, Holly N. Jordan to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $385,000
Cheryl Adams, Jacqueline Prayer to State Employees’ Credit Union $103,000
Phyllis Joyner, Kadell Kent to U.S. Bank NA $150,000
Barbara J. Hester to CrossCountry Mortgage LLC $109,890
Demetrious Jerome Stanford, Panchalee Stanford to Wintrust Mortgage (d/o Barrington Bank and Trust Co. NA) $109,000
Homestead Mobile Estates LLC to American Commerce Bank NA $1,220,500
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations to Union Bank $268,750
Kayla Renee Willis, Billie Jo Willis to State Employees’ Credit Union $365,000
Windy S. Kirkman, Charles Keith Kirkman to State Employees’ Credit Union $117,500
Kevin L. Harper, Renee Lynn Harper to USAA Federal Savings Bank $219,511
Kelly D. Alonzo, Anthony Scott Alonzo to Wells Fargo Bank NA $174,900
Steve Lassiter (a/k/a Steve M. Lassiter Jr.) to Lakeview Community Capital LLC $121,000
Victoria Lynn Miller, Micky Bryan Miller to Wells Fargo Bank NA $202,000
Charlie Speller to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $144,485
Bandeep Singh, Shubraj Singh to Truist Bank $232,500
Tanjka Reddon to State Employees’ Credit Union $117,000
CPD Property Investments LLC to Union Bank $341,000
Noah Price Rogers, Cierra Jernigan to Citizens Bank NA $135,800
Winterville Corporate & Distribution Center LLC, Winterville Corporate & Distribution Center II LLC to Symetra Life Insurance Company $1,800,000
Craig S. Moyer, Allison J. Moyer to PNC Bank NA $215,920