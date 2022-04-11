The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed March 7-11 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
- 3 Kingz Exquisite Gifts LLC, agent Jasmer Shadae Powell, 338 Jack Branch Road, Windsor.All In One Stylez Smoke Lounge LLC, agent Niya Gracyn Styles, 3420 Briarcliff Drive Apt. C, Greenville. Always Ari Chique LLC, agent Breeze Alcorn, 200 W. Third St., Greenville.
American Sleep Therapy LLC, agent Meagan Gray, 1071 Vicksburg Drive, Winterville.
Bossy Hair And Nails LLC, agent Indya Gibbs Jones, 1504 S.W. Greenville Blvd., Greenville.
Bright Love Designs LLC, agent Haley Danielle Bright, 426 Meadowlark Drive, Winterville.
Carolinas In Tents Events LLC, agent Benjamin Grimard, 3190 Mosely Drive Apt. M, Greenville.
CML Express Trucking LLC, agent Brandon Davandre-Jamal Larry, 6928 Martin Luther King Drive, Grifton.
C-N-C Corporations, agent Charles Martin Goldson Jr., 3742 Dover Drive, Ayden.
Coco and Son HVAC Services LLC, agent Nocomus Harris, 2909-A Kinsley Loop, Winterville.
Corprew Construction LLC, agent Tajuante A. Corprew, 1181 Langley Road, Chocowinity.
Cott Cleaning LLC, agent Olivia Evans, 2217 Bellamy Circle Unit 122, Greenville.
Cutting Up Lawn Service LLC, agent Christopher Wayne Crandell, 4162 Beargrass Road, Greenville.
DAS Events and Tingz LLC, agent Dynesha Tyson, 3818 Sterling Pointe Drive J2, Winterville.
DB Square & Associates Inc., agent Diana Bain, 2368 Vicky Lane, Greenville.
DO Living Ventures LLC, agent Octavia Miller, 200 Fosbury Way A, Greenville.
Dy’Cor LLC, agent Dynesha Tyson, 3818 Sterling Pointe Drive J2, Winterville.
Elite Maintenance & Construction Inc., agent Juan Zaki, 114 E. Second St., Washington.Garcia & MTZ Concrete LLC, agent Juan Garcia, 7660 Pitt St., Grimesland. Get Floored LLC, agent Phillip Brent Webb, 172 Right Good Lane, Pinetops.Give Me a Break Drop-in Center for Kidz LLC, agent Barbara P. Coston, 2982 Kinsey Loop Apt. B, Winterville. Gomez Virtual Assistant Service LLC, agent Maybel Gomez Rocha, 3377 Shaman Court, Winterville.
Hart & Home LLC, agent Danyel Renee Hartley, 2720 Staton Mill Road, Bethel.JDL Distribution LLC, agent James David Little, 1142 Catalpa Road, Greenville.
Jump and Play Inflatables and Sweet Treats LLC, agent Ashley Langley Knight, 3238 Old River Road, Greenville.
KJR Construction LLC, agent Kenny Miller Wilson Jr., 904 W. Third St., Greenville.
La Casa Blanca LLC, agent Margaret Kerr, 317 Boyne Way, Winterville.
Latham Land Co. LLC, agent James G. Latham Sr., 418 Craven St., Bath.
Le’Chic Beauty Bar LLC, agent Subrina Casanova-Morales, 1297 Windham Road, Greenville.
Lucas Lawn Care LLC, agent Theottis Donnell Lucas, 2313 Great Laurel Court, Greenville.
Luxury Stays LLC, agent Cyntuan J. Hardy, 1784 Ofarrell Ave., Greenville.
MACC Transportation LLC, agent Chauncy Desean Jones, 100 Hunter Hill Road 10D, Tarboro.
MB Builders & Associates LLC, agent Michael Baker Jr., 2040 A S. Park Drive, Winterville.
MG Contractor Group, Consulting & Investors Inc., agent Gabriela Baker, 2040 B S. Park Drive, Winterville.
Mobile Genie Detailing & Pressure Washing LLC, agent Antwon White, 4236 B Brook Creek Lane, Greenville.
NWF 22 Inc., agent Nasr Abdulfatah Taher, 675 W. Fire Tower Road, Winterville.
Omegas of Pitt County Inc., nonprofit, agent Garrett Taylor Sr., 1200 E. Fire Tower Road, Greenville.
On The Spot Notary LLC, agent Sandra Willoughby, 619 King Ave., Princeville.
Our Little Futures LLC, agent Dawn Monique Michelle Hill, 105 Graham St., Greenville.
Papa Transport Inc., agent Papa Ndiaye, 531 S. Washington St., Rocky Mount.Rich Kreationz LLC, agent Michaela Shadel Armstrong, 2104 E. Fourth St. #B, Greenville.
S and S Community Partners LLC, agent Stephen F. Horne III, 300 Cotanche St., Greenville.
Simms Family Farms LLC, agent Susan White Simms, 2237 Sorrel Lane, Winterville.
Smiley’s Construction LLC, agent Jaime Trejo, 206 S. King Charles Court, Rocky Mount.Snead Co. Inc., agent Scott Colton Snead, 1813 Wistar Court, Greenville. SomeMeTyme LLC, agent Cynthia Graham, 2435 Hilltop Road, Greenville.
SoundMohr LLC, agent Trent Mohrbutter, 205 Bridgers St., Tarboro.
Steady Mean LLC, agent Katherine A. Forrest, 430 Baywood Drive, Winterville.
Sundayz LLC, agent Ciera Michelle Jenkins, 2120 E. Fire Tower Road, Greenville.
TC Daniels Ministries Inc., nonprofit, agent Toby C. Daniels, 114 E. 11th St., Greenville.
The Bridge Dispatch and Services LLC, agent Rashana Carmon, 2457 Chapman St., Winterville.
The Vintage Hive LLC, agent Susan Denise Jones, 204 Bluegill Drive, Washington.Three Track Hacks LLC, agent Katherine A. Forrest, 430 Baywood Drive, Winterville. Tina’s Gifted Hands LLC, agent Mark A. Moore, 210 W. Pine St., Williamston.Top Notch Cleaning 2 LLC, agent Latoya Cherry, 3809 E. Vancroft Circle Unit C4, Winterville.
Transformational Jewels LLC, agent Julie Marie Gaven, 202 Pin Oak Court, Greenville.
TRW Transportation LLC, agent Tabitha R. Williams, 109 Chilwel Court C4, Greenville.
Washington Beaufort Soccer Association, nonprofit, agent Brian O’Kane, 89 E. River Road, Washington.
WC Heroes LLC, agent Kelvin Greene, 1165 Nicklaus Drive Unit A, Greenville.
Whoa Bro Rentals LLC, agent Brittany M. Curtis, 801 Staton Road, Greenville.
WNS LLC, agent William Respess, 1020 Red Banks Road, Greenville.