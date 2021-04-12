GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for March 22-April 2:
TSC Construction, 3550 N.E. Greenville Blvd. 4, commercial alteration, $25,000.
No contractor/owner listed, 201 N. Library St., residential alteration, $72,655.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2200 Moxie Lane, single-family residential, $327,375.
Rocky Russell Development LLC, 817 Rupert Drive, single-family residential, $325,950.
Brave Homes LLC, 622 S. Memorial Drive, commercial alteration, $203,500.
R. Richard Miller, 2337 Dickinson Ave. B, commercial alteration, $833,250.
Fulcrum Construction LLC, 3040 Evans St. 117, commercial alteration, $52,094,735.
T.A. Loving Company, 2100 Stantonsburg Road, commercial alteration, $1,828,000.
T.D. Goodwin Construction LLC, 1704 E. Arlington Blvd. A, commercial alteration, $194,810.
P. West Company Inc. (d/b/a Custom Building Company), 2605 W. Arlington Blvd., commercial alteration, $560,000.
Patel Construction Group LLC, 420 Moye Blvd., commercial hotel/motel, $8,340,500.
Dixon Builders, 110 Paul Circle G, commercial multi-family townhome alteration, $66,000.
Tyler Williams, 404 Legend Court, residential addition, $9,000.
Revitalife, 305 Granville Drive, residential alteration, $187,495.
Michael E. Lassiter, 2603 Royal Drive 277, Winterville, residential alteration, $34,320.
Power Home Solar LLC, 1104 Ward St., residential alteration, $51,960.
Newsome Home Improvement, 309 N. Watauga Ave. B, residential alteration, $3,520.
Haddocks Construction, 526 Westchester Drive, residential alteration, $99,000.
Donald Daniels, 304 Donald Drive, Winterville, residential alteration, $10,000.
Power Home Solar LLC, 1900 S. Greene St., residential alteration, $60,680.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 6033 Mack Vernon Drive, residential single-family, $200,025.
Spain Builders LLP, 3809 Ashcroft Drive, Winterville, residential single-family, $181,650.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1004 Josh Court, residential single-family, $198,525.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1241 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $197,550.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1243 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $236,100.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1247 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $219,675.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1301 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $197,550.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1236 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $197,550.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1244 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $172,125.
WINTERVILLE
The Town of Winterville Inspections Department issued the following permits for March 22-April 2:
Stephanie Gardner, 2892 Oakwood Drive, swimming pool, $25,000.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 537 Norberry Drive, addition, $15,000.
Jerry Lendo Brantley Jr., 421 Barrel Drive, addition, $20,000.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 538 Norberry Drive, new single-family dwelling, $173,630.
Cooper Island Development LLC, 531 Norberry Drive, new single-family dwelling, $170,030.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 546 Norberry Drive, new single-family dwelling, $196,630.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for March 10-23:
Cecelia Hart, 3677 Cecelia Hart Lane, Farmville, Lot 5, single-family house, $96,000.
Danny Wayne Smith, 5725 Whichard Road, Stokes, residential addition, $50,560.
William Vernon Swain, 2929 Beddard Road, Grimesland, detached residential accessory, $25,000.
Kenneth H. Smith, 841 Ashbury Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $194,560.
Kenneth H. Smith, 3307 Taylors Pointe Drive, Winterville, single-family house with attached garage, $169,960.
Kenneth H. Smith, 875 Ashbury Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $196,320.
Kenneth H. Smith, 4244 Norris Store Road, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $162,280.
Kenneth H. Smith, 3336 Taylors Pointe Drive, Winterville, single-family house with attached garage, $139,160.
Kenneth H. Smith, 3302 Taylors Pointe Drive, Winterville, single-family house with attached garage, $156,400.
Mary Esther Wilson, 6709 Pitt St., Grifton, residential addition/alteration/renovation, $16,440.
Ashley Mozingo Watson, 2717 King Farm Road, Fountain, single-family house with attached garage, $257,440.
Brian Lamont Price, 2664 Silver Creek Drive, Greenville, residential garage, no estimate.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 1126 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $290,160.
Kenneth H. Smith, 3303 Taylors Pointe Drive, Winterville, single-family house with attached garage, $140,720.
Paul Bonham, 3500 Mills Road, Greenville, residential house addition/alteration/renovation, no estimate.
Southern Development Group Inc., 3635 Bellflower Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $192,000.
John Harvey McLawhorn, 6451 Salem Ridge Drive, Grifton, Lot 5, single-family modular residence, $111,600.
Justin C. Thomas, 2706 Blue Angels Lane, Ayden, miscellaneous new structure, $55,089.
Kenneth H. Smith, 867 Ashbury Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $178,040.
Kenneth H. Smith, 851 Ashbury Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $208,440.
Kenneth H. Smith, 831 Ashbury Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $180,320.
Kenneth H. Smith, 859 Ashbury Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $164,320.
Kenneth H. Smith, 4045 Linwood Smith Court, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $164,320.
NSD Company Inc., 514 Flip Flop Lane, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $256,600.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 3625 Bellflower Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $160,000.
Sarah Combs, 4695 Bell Road, Walstonburg, deck, $8,000.
Walker Morrison Builders Inc., 3948 George Drive, Ayden, Lot 14, single-family house with attached garage, $221,120.