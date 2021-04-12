The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from March 11-17:

Angel M. Maldonado to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $191,400

Charles L. May, Ashleigh V. May to Nationstar Mortgage LLC (d/b/a Mr. Cooper) $189,900

Sujana Meka (f/k/a Sujana Nekkanti) to Quicken Loans LLC $363,627

Timothy Daoust to Wells Fargo Bank NA $291,000

Justin Lavin (a/k/a Justin J. Lavin), Megan Noel Lavin to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC $168,382

Debra Moore to Quicken Loans LLC $252,020

Corey Speller Lilley-Coward, Hunter James Lilley-Coward to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $188,100

John Thomas Jenkins, Charles Jenkins to State Employees’ Credit Union $108,540

Laketa Smith to Victorian Finance LLC $187,210

Shuana E. Bates, Larry W. Bates to Pentagon Federal Credit Union $181,380

Lauren H. Johnston, John B. Johnston to Truist Bank $160,000

Tierra S. Whitaker, Louise Green to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $157,102

Christ Ministries Whosoever Will Inc. to Rich Financial LLC $115,000

Jason Matthew Wolfe, Rebecca S. Wolfe to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $240,710

Pitt County ABC Board to Southern Bank and Trust Company $1,200,000

Robert A. Joyner Jr., Valerie A. Joyner to Quicken Loans LLC $123,866

Leonard J. Johnson II to State Employees’ Credit Union $258,000

Judy Boseman Flickinger, Tony Lewis Flickinger to Quicken Loans LLC $105,820

Tania Sanjuan Angeles to Alcova Mortgage LLC $147,250

Christopher D. Morton to Sun West Mortgage Company Inc. $206,519

Megan Jean Boone, Barnette Dekino Boone to State Employees’ Credit Union $130,000

Robert Wolbert, Tamara Wolbert to State Employees’ Credit Union $192,000

Zachary W. Loch, Jacquelina Loch to State Employees’ Credit Union $175,500

Debora M. Williams, Theodore J. Williams to JPMorgan Chase Bank NA $171,555

Jonathan S. Kassnove, Gentry Kassnove to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $263,000

Christopher Neal Austin, Krista Doyle Austin to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $380,000

Christopher Neal Austin, Krista Doyle Austin to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $100,000

Kyle M. Williamson, Sarah A. Williamson to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $159,750

Tamika Renae Joyner to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. $133,951.11

Jeffrey Todd Vaughan, Jennifer Jones Vaughan to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $225,000

Jaquetta E. Dixon to State Employees’ Credit Union $182,000

Anthony E. Moore, Marie Ellen Moore to American Financial Network Inc. $184,500

Patricia K. Hill to TowneBank Mortgage $250,000

William T. Kendrick, Christina C. Kendrick to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $400,000

Vincent Russo, Maria B. Russo to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $156,000

Thomas J. Weaver to Navy Federal Credit Union $202,000

Carolyn H. Moye to Ameris Bank $126,500

Robert Alden Davis III to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $132,554

Vincent T. Renfrow, Misty J. Renfrow to Wells Fargo Bank NA $121,500

Francisco J. Rios-Mercado to Guild Mortgage Company LLC $262,458

Bobby Wayne Manning, Heather Edwards Manning to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $207,000

Kevin Jamale Richardson, Tulani Richardson to Truist Bank $254,000

Briley & Briley Farms Inc., Carl Augustus Briley Sr., Carl Augustus Briley Jr., Reita Joyce Briley, Marianna Ridenour Briley to AgCarolina Farm Credit ACA $1,042,115

Jessica Lee Day-Brinkley, James Duguid Brinkley III to Truist Bank $244,497

Hattie Joyner to All Western Mortgage Inc. $230,743

Milton R. Daniels to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $144,533

Irma Corral, Agner Samuel Martinez to Bank of America NA $224,000

Frank Bryant Valarezo-Asanza to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $118,750


Zachary Scott Duffy, Kevin Lee to Alcova Mortgage LLC $144,400

Keith Allen Singell, Racheal Ann Singell to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $138,824

Christopher A. Avila to State Employees’ Credit Union $125,910

Thomas H. Alligood to Truist Bank $118,750

Jaya Krishna Naggarapu, Harshini Areti to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $133,000

Seth Lucas, Amanda Lucas to United Bank $150,000

The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from March 4-10:

John M. Winslow, Teresa W. Winslow to Truist Bank $150,000

Ricky A. Hedgepeth, Paige E. Hedgepeth to Southern Bank and Trust Company $100,000

Brandie Lee Long, Christopher Steven Long to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $204,000

Anthony Joseph Landoskey to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. $161,281.14

Stephen C. Charles to Alcova Mortgage LLC $344,000

Ryan D. Saunders to Alcova Mortgage LLC $278,000

Deborah Michelle Walker-Dail to Alcova Mortgage LLC $294,400

Christian M. Silvers to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $171,000

GKLR LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $1,375,000

Matthew S. Peach, Sarah C. Peach to Truist Bank $439,900

Melissa Anne Spain, Aaron Alexander Spain to Wells Fargo Bank NA $171,900

Aaron T. Gaskins to Affiliated Mortgage Services a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $348,500

Elise M. Hindes to Alcova Mortgage LLC $131,250

Bryant Lee Watson, Ashley Mozingo Watson to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $356,850

Hayden Carraway to Alcova Mortgage LLC $132,000

Samuel Forster, Emily Forster to Truist Bank $115,000

Tupree Farms LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $185,200

Mary Kromenhoek, James L. Kromenhoek to Guaranteed Rate Inc. $170,400

Melvin F. Lynch, Nola C. Lynch to Quicken Loans LLC $169,450

Eric M. Schafer, Dawn M. Schafer to Quicken Loans LLC $116,350

Stacey Barnes (f/k/a Stacy Kissinger Barnes), Gordon Winson Barnes Jr. to Quicken Loans LLC $165,852

Michael House, Tammy House to Quicken Loans LLC $158,488

Pamela M. White to Quicken Loans LLC $186,750

Kevin Jude McGoldrick, Linda Lee McGoldrick to Newrez LLC $171,000

Eric J. Bailey, Gloria J. Bailey to Quicken Loans LLC $277,301

Michael J. Reilly, Shirley J. Reilly to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC $193,864

Paul Barry, Teresa A. Barry to Quicken Loans LLC $323,500

Qiang Wu, Jingyan Sun to Quicken Loans LLC $249,500

Thomas C. Cobb, Kathleen K. Cobb to Quicken Loans LLC $139,100

Daniel Thomas Gutmann, Erika Lauren Issler to Quicken Loans LLC $321,399

Donald Lee Fleming Jr., Andrea L. Fleming to PNC Bank NA $165,102

Louis H. Chapman to New Day Financial LLC $160,584

Michael Paul Weimar, Amanda H. Weimar to American Financing Corporation $224,000

Gurpreet Singh, Amandeep Kaur Jyoti to TowneBank Mortgage $130,950

Cory D. Holden to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $147,428

Laurie A. Driscoll to Quicken Loans LLC $196,500

Ashley N. Luper to Low VA Rates LLC $252,968

First Colony Construction Co. to Truist Bank $220,000

First Colony Construction Co. to Truist Bank $280,482

First Colony Construction Co. to Truist Bank $302,382

Diana T. Hilton to Quicken Loans LLC $137,468