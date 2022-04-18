GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for April 4-8:
Liberty Oak Inc., 3600 S. Memorial Drive, commercial interior alteration, $7,437,700.
No contractor listed, 3701 Old Pactolus Road, commercial addition, $20,000.
David Price Construction LLC, 201 Old River Road, commercial interior alteration, $43,151.16.
P. West Company Inc. (d/b/a Custom Building Company), 518 S.E. Greenville Blvd. J, commercial renovations, $198,000.
No contractor listed, 2205 W. Arlington Blvd. A, commercial interior renovation, $150,000.
C.A. Lewis Inc., 101 W. 14th St., commercial renovation, $247,944.
Kevin’s Construction, 540 Arbor Drive, residential addition, $20,000.
Todd D. Edwards Construction, 4105 Parmer Place 6, residential alteration, $48,000.
Tab Premium Built Homes Inc., residential alteration, $20,000.
Elect Builders Inc., 3201 Parkway Court A, residential interior alterations, $59,900.
Elect Builders Inc., 604 Norris St., residential interior alterations, $63,350.
Elect Builders Inc., 1300 W. Third St., residential interior alterations, $74,900.
No contractor listed, 105 Galahad Drive, residential alteration, $5,000.
Baker Roofing, 695 E. Arlington Blvd. 1, commercial re-roofing, $692,120.
D.R. Horton Inc., 909 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $219,675.
D.R. Horton Inc., 913 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $228,750.
D.R. Horton Inc., 917 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $197,700.
D.R. Horton Inc., 921 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $236,100.
D.R. Horton Inc., 925 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $197,550.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 7008 Sagebrush Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $187,575.
BMS Builders, 625 Megan Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $300,000.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2503 Dakota Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $221,400.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2520 Dakota Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $252,900.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2516 Dakota Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $202,200.
First Colony Construction Co., 3600 Colony Woods Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $208,575.
First Colony Construction Co., 4204 Colony Woods Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $232,575.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 6056 Sagebrush Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $204,900.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2507 Dakota Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $202,050.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2500 Dakota Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $202,200.
Hudson Brothers Construction Co., 5121 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway commercial exterior storage, $60,000.
Guardian Fueling Technologies LLC, 2526 Greenpark Drive, commercial accessory structure, $252,000.
Guardian Fueling Technologies LLC, 2521 N. Memorial Drive, commercial storage building, $40,000.
No contractor listed, 536 Westminster Circle 21, residential detached storage, $7,000.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for March 30-April 5:
Carla E. Smith, 3618 Eversmith Lane, Farmville, single-family house with attached garage, $319,320.
Don D. Brown, 5709 County Home Road, Winterville, $191,120.
Linwood Allen Smith, 4000 VOA Site B Road, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $148,400.
Vicus Development LLC, 3615 Bellflower Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $207,600.
Gary L. Butts, 4224 Pinewood Drive, Ayden, Lot 9, single-family house with attached garage, $171,280.
Jason B. Adams, 1507 Cotton Farm Lane, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $58,800.
Jeffrey Dale Manning, 2731 Doc Loftin Road, Ayden, pool, $25,920.
Josh Elliott Eddings, 2304 Valleyway Road, Greenville, Lot 48, pool, $36,480.
Linda Morris Smith, 1412 Holland Road, Greenville, residential addition, $75,000.
Robert Wayne Fowler, 2797 Ivy Road, Greenville, pool, $68,988.
Sylvia Y. Taylor, 153 W. Church St., Bethel, residential renovation, $175,200.
Jonathan Wendell Bradley, 2611 Concho Circle, Greenville, storage building, no estimate.
Vicus Development LLC, 1120 Catesby Court, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $228,520.
K. Randall Cole, 1156 Seasons End Lane, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $392,800.
Kanamyl Torres, 1108 Rouse Road, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $134,840.
Linda Jean Peaden, 2679 Askew Road, Farmville, cell tower co-location, $29,000.
Robert Wooten May, 3880 Edward May Road, Farmville, utility, no estimate.
Edward Reynolds, 1447 Ivory Drive, Grimesland, Lot 56, pool, $14,560.
Mark Steven Wynne, 1267 U.S. 64 Alternate West, Bethel, residential renovation, no estimate.
Michael Holt, 1388 Doris Circle, Greenville, residential addition, $2,009,600.