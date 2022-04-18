The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from March 3-9:
Spencer L. Brickhouse, Whitney Brickhouse, Adrian Brickhouse, Laura Dew Brickhouse to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $228,000
Jerri Hvastkovs to Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland $120,000
Anna Hromyak to First Bank $190,400
Michael Holt, Kimberly Holt to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $100,000
Thomas James Garofalo, Jennifer May Garofalo (a/t/a Jennifer M. May) to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $167,052
Joseph T. Chrobak, Barbara A. Chrobak to Truist Bank $169,000
Amber Burgess Hardee, John Austin Hardee to Southern Bank and Trust Company $152,248
Amanda Rogers, Christopher Triplett to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $128,250
Alexander Lee Fleming to Cardinal Financial Company LP $303,883
Greenville Hospitality Associates II LLC to Dogwood State Bank $10,000,000
Wang Property LLC to United Bank $375,000
Jody H. Groover to American Financial Resources Inc. $268,055
Robyn A. Pizzelli to Alcova Mortgage LLC $112,000
Ellyse Nicole Bochna, Evan Lane White to Navy Federal Credit Union $154,000
Ricardo Mora, Norma Mora to Village Capital & Investment LLC $229,475
Robert A. McPhail Jr. to Bank of America NA $150,000
Gilbert R. Grandy Jr. to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $131,888
Jeffrey G. Blount, Theresa P. Blount to TowneBank Mortgage $235,000
RD Holdings LLC to Union Bank $129,600
Christopher D. Atkinson, Monisha W. Atkinson to Local Government Federal Credit Union $240,000
Linda J. Warren to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $155,200
Nicole Danielle MacArthur, Dustin Robert MacArthur to Homebridge Financial Services Inc. $194,000
Willie A. Sherrod, Mary Davis Sherrod to State Employees’ Credit Union $127,000
Scott Charles Kupper, Jackie L. Kupper to State Employees’ Credit Union $157,000
Marlena Phillips, Brian Grundy to Alcova Mortgage LLC $213,750
Jiah Elena Jo Nacario, Mark Paul Nacario to Wells Fargo Bank NA $243,528
Sidney A. Ehlert, Lisa I. Ehlert to loandepot.com LLC $263,920.
DRCS Properties LLC to ABC Subsidiary LLC $600,000
Rajni Sethi, Manish Sethi to Truist Bank $153,375
Macy L. Haywood to Alcova Mortgage LLC $108,000
Billy Glisson Jr., Carol Glisson to Truist Bank $212,850
Jonathan R. Harris, Jennifer B. Harris to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $135,000
Jennifer O’Neill Pierce to Pierce Family Investments LLC $300,000
Nancy J. True, Thomas William True to Alcova Mortgage LLC $127,000
Aubrey C. Mizell, Jacob R. Manning to State Employees’ Credit Union $149,000
Mark W. Teut, Cheryl Remsen to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $760,000
Le & Lam Properties LLC to United Bank $232,500
Wendy de Campos, Renato Laucas de Campos to The Central Trust Bank $281,200
Maged Abdelaal, Hanan Elgendy to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $480,000
James A. Callahan, Madilyn B. Callahan to Alcova Mortgage LLC $168,000
Brian Wilson, Ashley Alt Wilson to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $191,200
Jacob M. Vickery, Jasmine Vickery to Alcova Mortgage LLC $170,634
Janet Lynn Turner to Alcova Mortgage LLC $101,000
Rhiannon Phillips, Michael C. Phillips Jr. to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC $184,000
Connie Mack Streeter Jr., Sandra Streeter to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $116,800
Lynn W. Evans, Kristen L. Evans to United Bank $265,000
Southern Development Group Inc. to Union Bank $251,250
Robwhite Properties LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $112,000
Brenda F. Bratton to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC $162,508
Randy Spencer Williams, Valorie R. Williams to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $449,900
Tracy C. Bates to Alcova Mortgage LLC $450,000
88 Rentals 2 LLC to United Bank $210,000