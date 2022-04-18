The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Feb. 10-16. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Charles Michael McCoy, Angela Austin McCoy to Wilson Rental Solutions LLC: Lot 16, Huntingridge subdivision, Falkland $297
James Barbour to Tanya Danielle Dolly-Moore: Unit 8, Building F, Sterling Pointe Townhomes correction
Pedro Rolando Valladares, Carmen Valladares to Dajour Y. Keemer: parcel, Greenville $264
Ernest R. Avery Jr., Stella C. Avery to Krystal Parker Harper: two tracts (with exception), Grifton quitclaim
GFS Properties of Greenville N.C. LLC to Iris Violeta Gavidia-Herrera: Lots 28, 29 and 30, Block A, Floral Park subdivision, Pactolus Township $88
Janice Worthington Yanda, Charles A. Yanda to Belinda Yanda, Michelle Yanda: Lot 17, Ellis Woods subdivision, Winterville Township
D.R. Horton Inc. to Eric Lamont Brown: Lot 10, Allen Park subdivision $640
Wesley E. Watson, Olivia Watson to Mary Hannah Postma, Travis Ellis: Lots 5 (portion), 6 and 7 (portion), Block I, Club Pines subdivision, Section I, Winterville Township $500
James Cotten Smith, Wanda Smith to Jennifer Suzanne Smith: 3.00 acres
Josh R. Martin, Taylor J. King to Josh R. Martin: Lot 4, Country Aire subdivision, Phase 2, Ayden Township
Patricia Miller Moore, Jeffrey Miller Moore (agent) to Matthew A Leach, Abigail C. Leach: Lots 11 and 12 (portion), Block F, Lynndale subdivision, Section II, Greenville $672
Timothy W. Smith, Brandy H. Smith to Tracey L. Robinett, Ole J. Robinett III: Lot 18, Dixie Ridge, Section 4, Chicod Township correction
Jeffrey Longshore, Shannon Longshore to Gregory Lee Abeyounis, Robin Williamson Abeyounis: Lot 55, Rock Springs subdivision, Phase II $170
Greenvillage Holdings LLC to Marylaura Papalas, Rahul Thapar: 1.325 acres, Greenville; tract, Greenville
Live in the Grid LLC to Marylaura Papalas, Rahul Thapar: Lot 6, Block A, Johnston Heights subdivision, Greenville; Lot 2, Block A, College View property
TFW Commercial Properties LLC to Sridev Investments LLC: Lot 1, Block A, Savage property, Greenville Township; Lot 2, Block A, Savage property, Greenville Township $656
Sharvon L. Buffaloe to Trending Developments LLC: Unit 7, Building AAA, Sterling Pointe Townhomes, Section Four, Phase 2, Winterville Township $190
First Colony Construction Co. to Dale S. Foster, Jennifer Foster: Lot 22, Wildflower Ridge, Section 2 $660
Joseph Walker Swain (individually and as executor), Mary Hall Swain to Christopher R. Jones, Sarah Elise Jones: Lot 33, MacGregor Downs subdivision, Section II $650
Victor Poulson, Sharez Poulson to Sharayer Monique Byrd: Lot 157, Crystal Acres, Section 5, Belvoir Township $250
Paul J. Boyd (a/k/a Paul Boyd), Mamie Boyd to Paul Jay Boyd (co-trustee), Mamie Whitehurst Boyd (co-trustee): Lots 61, 62, 67 and 68, Wintergreen Park subdivision, Winterville Township; Lot 63 (portion), Wintergreen Park subdivision, Winterville Township
David Allen Wilson Jr., Rongqin Ren to Willy Widjaya, Belinda Chandra: Lot 3-A, South Pointe subdivision, Section 1, Winterville Township $360
Marvin Earl Adams, Lena H. Adams to Pro Bros LLC: tract, Greenville; Lots 14 and 16 (portion), Block 4, Greenville Heights, Greenville $16
Kimberly Renee Croom-Hudson, Melanie Lynn Hudson to Hudson Family Revocable Trust: parcel
Bartays Enterprises LLC to Wondora A. Moore: Lot 5, Stonemoor subdivision, Section 1 $312
Gabriel Alexander Farris, Shannon Bailie Wilson Farms to Kaizer Yusufali Jiwaji, Ummeaiman Kaizer Yusufali Jiwaji: Unit 1, Building Z, Dudley’s Grant, Section 10, Greenville $320
Parvez Dhillon, Angela Dhillon to Michael S. Kane: parcel $42
D.R. Horton Inc. to Thomas Dale Shook Jr., Molly Shook: Lot 11, Allen Park subdivision $621
Judith Ugale-Wilson, Kevin Dave Wilson to Brandon Cole Tillett: Lot 1, Unit 605-C, Spring Forest Condominiums, Phase 1, Greenville Township $300