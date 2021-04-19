The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from March 18-24:

Dawn Anne Cox to State Employees’ Credit Union $215,000

Grifton Manor NC LLC to North Carolina Housing Finance Agency $375,000

William A. Morrisette Jr., Amy E. Morrisette to Wells Fargo Bank NA $162,500

Grifton Manor NC LLC to North Carolina Housing Finance Agency $523,588

Victor Bradley, Donna M. Bradley to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $334,979

Colleen H. Wise, Robert Wise to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $172,000

Richard E. Reeves, Marcelia Earle Reeves to Home Point Financial Corporation $120,792

Wesley Chad Wainwright, Heather Lee Wainwright to Truist Bank $150,000

Vincent E. Knox Jr., Kathy S. Knox to Truist Bank $150,000

Dennis D. Kitchin, Billie L. Kitchin to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $220,000

Catherine Sporn Williford, John Zachary Williford to Movement Mortgage LLC $150,400

Arthur DeMarchis, Deborah A. DeMarchis to Quicken Loans LLC $100,550

Jennifer Brantley Hammond, John Robert Hammond to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $385,688

William D. Respess, Regina B. Respess to Southern Bank and Trust Company $115,000

Linwood Allen Smith Jr., Melissa Sue Smith to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $182,750

Barry Franklin Stern, Siphachanh Vaene Stern to Nationstar Mortgage LLC (d/b/a Mr. Cooper) $255,950

Kaitlyn A. Spencer, Alec T. Spencer to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $196,500

Jeffrey David Clark, Leslie Brown Clark to Churchill Mortgage Corporation $273,500

David Timothy Osborne, Jennifer Bragdon Osborne to Alcova Mortgage LLC $307,000

Kristin M. McVeigh (f/k/a Kristin M. Day), Brian McVeigh to Alcova Mortgage LLC $298,142

Grimes Built Construction LLC to Select Bank & Trust Company $239,600

Carolyn S. Burress to Wells Fargo Bank NA $154,500

Matthew R. Meyers, Shauna T. Meyers to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $157,955

Christy S. Robinson, Christian W. Robinson to Wells Fargo Bank NA $299,000

Joshua E. Maynor, Danielle Dove Maynor to Local Government Federal Credit Union $197,000


Kevin Brian Hardee, Jennifer Willis Hardee to Truist Bank $150,000

Gary W. Greene, Melissa Greene to Truist Bank $309,500

Catherine Louise Berard, Michael J. Whelan to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $132,000

Michaela Seagant to State Employees’ Credit Union $117,000

Walter L. Rizer Jr., Kaitlyn M. Larson to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $235,187

Dalton Henderson to State Employees’ Credit Union $117,000

Erica Balbuena Tapia to Local Government Federal Credit Union $150,300

2573 Stantonsburg Road LLC to First Bank $1,958,850

Rashmita Basu, Sanjib Mukherjee to Alcova Mortgage LLC $414,660

Michael Pratt, Stacy Lynn Pratt to PrimeLending, A PlainsCapital Company $294,566

Antonietta Biscardi, Liberato Biscardi to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $260,000

David W. Jones, Maria Jones to USAA Federal Savings Bank $320,642

Robert Farrell, Chanda Marie Farrell to USAA Federal Savings Bank $226,600

Ariane L. Peralta to TowneBank Mortgage $226,980

Corey R. Horton, Raina Nicole Horton to loandepot.com LLC $159,000

Eagleview Properties of Gaffney LLC to LendingOne LLC $6,967,189

Gurpreet Singh, Amandeep Kaur Jyoti to TowneBank Mortgage $130,950

Cory D. Holden to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $147,428

Laurie A. Driscoll to Quicken Loans LLC $196,500

Ashley N. Luper to Low VA Rates LLC $252,968

First Colony Construction Co. to Truist Bank $220,000

First Colony Construction Co. to Truist Bank $280,482

First Colony Construction Co. to Truist Bank $302,382

Diana T. Hilton to Quicken Loans LLC $137,468

Michael Paul Weimar, Amanda H. Weimar to American Financing Corporation $224,000