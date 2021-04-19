The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Feb. 18-24. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Gregory Clyde Boyd, Beverly Pierce Boyd to Gregory Clyde Boyd: 37.06 acres (with exception), Chicod Township quitclaim
Department of Transportation to Richard M. Pappas: 0.27 acre quitclaim
Department of Transportation to Richard M. Pappas: 0.23 acre quitclaim
Department of Transportation to Pirate Ventures LLC: 0.07 acre quitclaim
Department of Transportation to Pirate Ventures LLC: 0.01 acre quitclaim
Department of Transportation to Aliou Dia: 4.03 acres quitclaim
Lula M. Killinger to Ernest R. Avery Jr., Stella C. Avery, Krystal Parker Harper: two tracts (with exception), Grifton quitclaim
Dennis E. Pitt, Clara D. Pitt to Michael J. Johnson, Portia L. Johnson: Lot 59, Tyson Farms, Section 1, Phase 2 $459
George James Goldberg to Sarah Mason: Lot 54, Woodridge North, Phase III, Winterville Township $374
Randall Spain, Eleanor W. Spain to Jay Dexter Hudson, Sarah T. Hudson: 1.00 acre, Chicod Township $180
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Amber Alexander, Drew M. Alexander: Lot 261, Arbor Hills South cluster subdivision, Section 2, Phase 7 $376
Thomas Lee Joyner, Nancy D. Joyner to WOF95 LLC: parcel, Farmville $70
Jessie Shaw to Brenda Roberson-Brown, Gladys Marie Roberson-Bell: parcel, Bethel Township gift
Matthew William Wright, Sandra Wright to Tynarsha N. Dailey, Karl R. Dailey II: 0.59 acre, Ayden $470
Johnny B. Batts, Gloria M. Batts to Matthew P. Thomas, Ashlie B. Thomas: parcel, Arthur Township $460
Loren Edward Adams, Julie Lynn Adams to Samantha Heath: Lot 36, Twin Creeks, Section 2, Phase 2, Grimesland Township $660
Shawn Dwight Brown, Cami Parker Brown to ENC Home Solutions LLC: Lot 1, Ashley Meadows subdivision, Section 1, Phase 1, Winterville Township $236
Kristina W. Mahoney (trustee), William C. Mahoney Jr. (trustee) to Lancy Dcosta, Lorraine Dcosta: Unit 2408-C, Locksley Woods Condominiums, Phase 4, Greenville correction
Amrit K. Gill (t/t/a Armit K. Gill), Dilbag Gill to GB Estates LLC: Lot 58B, Bent Creek subdivision
Vickie H. Cross to Vickie H. Cross, Danny E. Cross: 2.853 acres, Grimesland Township
Bartays Enterprises LLC to Anthony Powell, Disheika Powell: Lot 49, North Ridge subdivision, Section 4 $482
D.R. Horton Inc. to Anwar Jamal Ahbanawa: Lot 20, Allen Park subdivision $527
Richard C. Volk, Shara L. Volk to Brandon Maples, Katie Maples: 3.476 acres, Chicod Township $900
D.R. Horton Inc. to Fernando Lebron, Eileen Marcella Portillo: Lot 36, Allen Park subdivision $539
Michael Stephen Best, Brigette McDaniel Best to Patrick McCachren, Brianne Poppe McCachren: Lot 138, Canterbury subdivision, Section 6, Phase 3, Winterville Township $654
Gloria Jean Chase Matthews (t/t/a Jean C. Matthews) to Bobby Gene Dupree): Lot 17, Chinquapin Road subdivision, Section 2 $44
Jameson Mark Taunton, Brooke Hudson Taunton to Shawn Dwight Brown, Cami Parker Brown: Lot 1, Walden Woods, Grimesland Township $610
Gregory Price (a/k/a Greg Price), Veronica D. Price to Gregory Price, Veronica D. Price: Lot 48, Brittwood, Section 2, Phase 2, Grimesland Township quitclaim
Larry D. Mozell Jr., Ka’leah A. Mozell to Andrew Kenneth Chambers, Grace Gabrielle Chambers: Lot 4, Mellon Downs, Phase 1, Winterville Township $630
Thomas A. Street II, Elizabeth M. Street to Leonard V. Hanway, Katherine Lynn Hanway: Lot 24, Wellington Ridge subdivision, Grimesland Township $650
Thomas R. Schwieterman, Shana Schwieterman to Katelyn M. Schwieterman: parcel, S.R. #1552, Carolina Township; parcel $320
Welcome Federal Credit Union to Alaina Corsini: Lot 34, Winterfield subdivision, Section 2, Winterville Township $411
Charles F. Owens Jr., Lisa Mills Owens to Crossfire Rentals LLC: Lot 9 (portion), Block F, Orchard Hill subdivision, Section 2, Greenville Township $110
Dorothy G. St. Clair to Kimberly St. Clair: Lot 32, Marva Villa subdivision, Section 2 quitclaim
Cleo N. Belangia, Claude Daniel Belangia (a/k/a Claude D. Belangia Jr., individually and as agent) to Thomas Theodore Mabry: Lot 455, Windsor subdivision, Section 11, Phase Three, Winterville Township $684
The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Feb. 11-17. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Johnnie D. French Jr., Sheila B. French to Rebecca Gillespie: Lot 19, White Oak Creek subdivision $386
Joshua R. Boberg Properties LLC to Jeffrey W. James, Karen James: Lots 25 and 26, DeVisconti property, Wilson and Turnage streets, Farmville Township $40
Arthur Samuel McMillan Jr. to Arthur S. McMillan Jr., Heidi Sue McMillan: 1 acre, Belvoir Township
Arthur Samuel McMillan Jr., Heidi Sue McMillan to Arthur S. McMillan Jr. (trustee), Heidi Sue McMillan (trustee): 1.00 acre, Belvoir Township; 2.40 acres and 0.079 acre, Belvoir Township; parcel, Greenville
Allen M. Manning, Karen J. Manning to Veronica Terko White: Lot 39, Brier Creek subdivision, Section 1 $506
Brandon J. Butler to Brandon J. Butler, Keri Smithwick: 3.595 acres, Ayden Township; 0.194 acre, Ayden Township
Deryck Steven Wilson, Daniel Clifton Hill to Kristopher L. Toler, Darcy W. Toler: Lot 20 (with exception), Block E, Engelwood subdivision, Addition No. 2, Greenville; Lot 19 (portion), Block E, Engelwood $530
Hamza Khalid, Amina Hamza to Cheyanne Nicole Brandt, Robert Ervin Smith III: Lot 21, Block J, Lynndale subdivision, Section Five $760
D.R. Horton Inc. to William Paul Kraus Jr., Andrea Hope Kraus: Lot 29, Allen Park subdivision $638
Bells Fork Station LP to Suso 4 Roxborough LP: Tract 3, Bells Fork Shopping Center $18,500
Christopher G. Haddock, Natalie D. Haddock to Carlton R. Dawson: 29 acres (with exception), Ayden $14
Stephen J. Thurnau, Kristen A. Thurnau to Morris Gerald Bogan, Cynthia Ann de la Fontaine: Lot 11, Block E, Riverhills subdivision, Section I $375
Kerrie F. Dudley (t/t/a Kerrie Lynn Furbush), Jeffrey Dudley to Matthew Lanier Jr.: Lot 7, Block H, Belvedere subdivision, Section IV $318
Ruben Carnell Sloan III, Kristi Carrington Sloan to James J. Busuito, Allison A. Busuito: Lot 80, Colony Woods subdivision, Section 2, Winterville Township $670
Alexandria Evarts to Alana Everett, Travis Everett: Lot 2, Marcus M. Whitehurst subdivision $420
Longfor LLC to Tiffiney T. Harper: 2.025 acres, Bethel Township $260
Trudy E. Halstead to Michael Keith Pilgreen, Heidi P. Pilgreen: Lot 6, Dogwood Ridge subdivision $330
Randall Charles Flynt, Cynthia Roberts Flynt to Flynt Properties LLC: Lot 36, Ashley Meadows, Section 1, Phase 3; Lot 53, Coopers Pointe, Phase 3, Winterville; Lot 29, Pinecrest at Sawgrass Pointe subdivision, Phase 1; Units 2 and 3, Parliament Place Condominium, Phase 1
Roslyn Stewart to Mary Murchison: Lot 6 (with exception), Block A, Pineridge subdivision, Section I $260
Barbara Harrington James, E.J. James, Melody James Kissinger, Tonya James Sutton, Willard Timothy Sutton, Lisa Ann James, Donna Harrington, Duane Harrington, Sandra Harrington to Andrew P. Bates, Christine R. Bates: Tract 7-A, Annie V. Williams property division, Chicod Township $4
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to James Dalton Rogers Sr., Jean Keel Rogers: Unit 6, Building TH12, The Hollows at Grey Fox Run subdivision, Phase 2 $360
Robert Leon Barbee Jr., Cynthia Foy Barbee to Sovodkia Stafford: Lot 27, Manchester, Section 1, Winterville Township $492
Karen Knortz to Lynette Bueno Perez: Unit #3, Building TH2, The Hollows at Grey Fox Run subdivision, Phase I $330
Jaime Jahaziel Espino, Taylor Leigh Humphrey to Octavia Miller, Bertram Hughes: Unit A, Lot 7A, Building E, Kinsey Creek Townhomes, Phase 1, Greenville Township $380
James Dwight Vernelson, Kayla Modlin Vernelson to Douglas Clay Hare, Janice Eileen Hare: Lot 10, Davenport Farms at Emerald Park $420
Laura Neal Brown Sisson (t/t/a Laura Neal Brown), Thomas Burke Vandegrift Sisson, Neal Anthony Brown, Paula R. Brown to Laura Neal Brown Sisson, Thomas Burke Vandegrift Sisson: Lot 2, Block M, Harrington-Williams subdivision, Addition II quitclaim
Tony Percival Baker, Sharon Hooks Baker to Clarence H. Baker: 2 acres, Harper House, Grindle Creek Road, Grifton Township gift
Beverly L. Buck, Eula Buck Parker to J.C. Hazelton Properties LLC: Lot #2, Plaza Park, Winterville Township $330
Todd E. Siebels to Royce D. Grady, Leslie Bunch: Lot 143, Harold Dail property $396
CMH Property Holdings LLC to James Thomas Nunn: Lot 41B, South Ridge subdivision, Winterville Township $320
Russell M. Washington II to Russell M. Washington II, Christina K. Washington: Lot 26, Villa Grande, Section B, Phase 1 quitclaim
William G. Burgess, Jill S. Burgess to Semarit Kahsai: Lot 125, Savannah Place, Section 3 $584
Carolina Eastern Homes LLC to Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville: Lots 2, 60, 61 and 62, Holly Grove subdivision, Winterville $400
Hertford Moore Jr., Lisa Michelle Moore to Property Preservation Project LLC: lot, Crystal Acres, Section 3, Greenville $32
Unshakable Builders Inc. to Tomas Perez, Nahomi Perez: Lot 20, Barret’s Wood $392