The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Feb. 18-24. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)

Gregory Clyde Boyd, Beverly Pierce Boyd to Gregory Clyde Boyd: 37.06 acres (with exception), Chicod Township quitclaim

Department of Transportation to Richard M. Pappas: 0.27 acre quitclaim

Department of Transportation to Richard M. Pappas: 0.23 acre quitclaim

Department of Transportation to Pirate Ventures LLC: 0.07 acre quitclaim

Department of Transportation to Pirate Ventures LLC: 0.01 acre quitclaim

Department of Transportation to Aliou Dia: 4.03 acres quitclaim

Lula M. Killinger to Ernest R. Avery Jr., Stella C. Avery, Krystal Parker Harper: two tracts (with exception), Grifton quitclaim

Dennis E. Pitt, Clara D. Pitt to Michael J. Johnson, Portia L. Johnson: Lot 59, Tyson Farms, Section 1, Phase 2 $459

George James Goldberg to Sarah Mason: Lot 54, Woodridge North, Phase III, Winterville Township $374

Randall Spain, Eleanor W. Spain to Jay Dexter Hudson, Sarah T. Hudson: 1.00 acre, Chicod Township $180

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Amber Alexander, Drew M. Alexander: Lot 261, Arbor Hills South cluster subdivision, Section 2, Phase 7 $376

Thomas Lee Joyner, Nancy D. Joyner to WOF95 LLC: parcel, Farmville $70

Jessie Shaw to Brenda Roberson-Brown, Gladys Marie Roberson-Bell: parcel, Bethel Township gift

Matthew William Wright, Sandra Wright to Tynarsha N. Dailey, Karl R. Dailey II: 0.59 acre, Ayden $470

Johnny B. Batts, Gloria M. Batts to Matthew P. Thomas, Ashlie B. Thomas: parcel, Arthur Township $460

Loren Edward Adams, Julie Lynn Adams to Samantha Heath: Lot 36, Twin Creeks, Section 2, Phase 2, Grimesland Township $660

Shawn Dwight Brown, Cami Parker Brown to ENC Home Solutions LLC: Lot 1, Ashley Meadows subdivision, Section 1, Phase 1, Winterville Township $236

Kristina W. Mahoney (trustee), William C. Mahoney Jr. (trustee) to Lancy Dcosta, Lorraine Dcosta: Unit 2408-C, Locksley Woods Condominiums, Phase 4, Greenville correction

Amrit K. Gill (t/t/a Armit K. Gill), Dilbag Gill to GB Estates LLC: Lot 58B, Bent Creek subdivision

Vickie H. Cross to Vickie H. Cross, Danny E. Cross: 2.853 acres, Grimesland Township

Bartays Enterprises LLC to Anthony Powell, Disheika Powell: Lot 49, North Ridge subdivision, Section 4 $482

D.R. Horton Inc. to Anwar Jamal Ahbanawa: Lot 20, Allen Park subdivision $527

Richard C. Volk, Shara L. Volk to Brandon Maples, Katie Maples: 3.476 acres, Chicod Township $900

D.R. Horton Inc. to Fernando Lebron, Eileen Marcella Portillo: Lot 36, Allen Park subdivision $539

Michael Stephen Best, Brigette McDaniel Best to Patrick McCachren, Brianne Poppe McCachren: Lot 138, Canterbury subdivision, Section 6, Phase 3, Winterville Township $654

Gloria Jean Chase Matthews (t/t/a Jean C. Matthews) to Bobby Gene Dupree): Lot 17, Chinquapin Road subdivision, Section 2 $44

Jameson Mark Taunton, Brooke Hudson Taunton to Shawn Dwight Brown, Cami Parker Brown: Lot 1, Walden Woods, Grimesland Township $610

Gregory Price (a/k/a Greg Price), Veronica D. Price to Gregory Price, Veronica D. Price: Lot 48, Brittwood, Section 2, Phase 2, Grimesland Township quitclaim

Larry D. Mozell Jr., Ka’leah A. Mozell to Andrew Kenneth Chambers, Grace Gabrielle Chambers: Lot 4, Mellon Downs, Phase 1, Winterville Township $630

Thomas A. Street II, Elizabeth M. Street to Leonard V. Hanway, Katherine Lynn Hanway: Lot 24, Wellington Ridge subdivision, Grimesland Township $650

Thomas R. Schwieterman, Shana Schwieterman to Katelyn M. Schwieterman: parcel, S.R. #1552, Carolina Township; parcel $320

Welcome Federal Credit Union to Alaina Corsini: Lot 34, Winterfield subdivision, Section 2, Winterville Township $411

Charles F. Owens Jr., Lisa Mills Owens to Crossfire Rentals LLC: Lot 9 (portion), Block F, Orchard Hill subdivision, Section 2, Greenville Township $110

Dorothy G. St. Clair to Kimberly St. Clair: Lot 32, Marva Villa subdivision, Section 2 quitclaim

Cleo N. Belangia, Claude Daniel Belangia (a/k/a Claude D. Belangia Jr., individually and as agent) to Thomas Theodore Mabry: Lot 455, Windsor subdivision, Section 11, Phase Three, Winterville Township $684


The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Feb. 11-17. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)

Johnnie D. French Jr., Sheila B. French to Rebecca Gillespie: Lot 19, White Oak Creek subdivision $386

Joshua R. Boberg Properties LLC to Jeffrey W. James, Karen James: Lots 25 and 26, DeVisconti property, Wilson and Turnage streets, Farmville Township $40

Arthur Samuel McMillan Jr. to Arthur S. McMillan Jr., Heidi Sue McMillan: 1 acre, Belvoir Township

Arthur Samuel McMillan Jr., Heidi Sue McMillan to Arthur S. McMillan Jr. (trustee), Heidi Sue McMillan (trustee): 1.00 acre, Belvoir Township; 2.40 acres and 0.079 acre, Belvoir Township; parcel, Greenville

Allen M. Manning, Karen J. Manning to Veronica Terko White: Lot 39, Brier Creek subdivision, Section 1 $506

Brandon J. Butler to Brandon J. Butler, Keri Smithwick: 3.595 acres, Ayden Township; 0.194 acre, Ayden Township

Deryck Steven Wilson, Daniel Clifton Hill to Kristopher L. Toler, Darcy W. Toler: Lot 20 (with exception), Block E, Engelwood subdivision, Addition No. 2, Greenville; Lot 19 (portion), Block E, Engelwood $530

Hamza Khalid, Amina Hamza to Cheyanne Nicole Brandt, Robert Ervin Smith III: Lot 21, Block J, Lynndale subdivision, Section Five $760

D.R. Horton Inc. to William Paul Kraus Jr., Andrea Hope Kraus: Lot 29, Allen Park subdivision $638

Bells Fork Station LP to Suso 4 Roxborough LP: Tract 3, Bells Fork Shopping Center $18,500

Christopher G. Haddock, Natalie D. Haddock to Carlton R. Dawson: 29 acres (with exception), Ayden $14

Stephen J. Thurnau, Kristen A. Thurnau to Morris Gerald Bogan, Cynthia Ann de la Fontaine: Lot 11, Block E, Riverhills subdivision, Section I $375

Kerrie F. Dudley (t/t/a Kerrie Lynn Furbush), Jeffrey Dudley to Matthew Lanier Jr.: Lot 7, Block H, Belvedere subdivision, Section IV $318

Ruben Carnell Sloan III, Kristi Carrington Sloan to James J. Busuito, Allison A. Busuito: Lot 80, Colony Woods subdivision, Section 2, Winterville Township $670

Alexandria Evarts to Alana Everett, Travis Everett: Lot 2, Marcus M. Whitehurst subdivision $420

Longfor LLC to Tiffiney T. Harper: 2.025 acres, Bethel Township $260

Trudy E. Halstead to Michael Keith Pilgreen, Heidi P. Pilgreen: Lot 6, Dogwood Ridge subdivision $330

Randall Charles Flynt, Cynthia Roberts Flynt to Flynt Properties LLC: Lot 36, Ashley Meadows, Section 1, Phase 3; Lot 53, Coopers Pointe, Phase 3, Winterville; Lot 29, Pinecrest at Sawgrass Pointe subdivision, Phase 1; Units 2 and 3, Parliament Place Condominium, Phase 1

Roslyn Stewart to Mary Murchison: Lot 6 (with exception), Block A, Pineridge subdivision, Section I $260

Barbara Harrington James, E.J. James, Melody James Kissinger, Tonya James Sutton, Willard Timothy Sutton, Lisa Ann James, Donna Harrington, Duane Harrington, Sandra Harrington to Andrew P. Bates, Christine R. Bates: Tract 7-A, Annie V. Williams property division, Chicod Township $4

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to James Dalton Rogers Sr., Jean Keel Rogers: Unit 6, Building TH12, The Hollows at Grey Fox Run subdivision, Phase 2 $360

Robert Leon Barbee Jr., Cynthia Foy Barbee to Sovodkia Stafford: Lot 27, Manchester, Section 1, Winterville Township $492

Karen Knortz to Lynette Bueno Perez: Unit #3, Building TH2, The Hollows at Grey Fox Run subdivision, Phase I $330

Jaime Jahaziel Espino, Taylor Leigh Humphrey to Octavia Miller, Bertram Hughes: Unit A, Lot 7A, Building E, Kinsey Creek Townhomes, Phase 1, Greenville Township $380

James Dwight Vernelson, Kayla Modlin Vernelson to Douglas Clay Hare, Janice Eileen Hare: Lot 10, Davenport Farms at Emerald Park $420

Laura Neal Brown Sisson (t/t/a Laura Neal Brown), Thomas Burke Vandegrift Sisson, Neal Anthony Brown, Paula R. Brown to Laura Neal Brown Sisson, Thomas Burke Vandegrift Sisson: Lot 2, Block M, Harrington-Williams subdivision, Addition II quitclaim

Tony Percival Baker, Sharon Hooks Baker to Clarence H. Baker: 2 acres, Harper House, Grindle Creek Road, Grifton Township gift

Beverly L. Buck, Eula Buck Parker to J.C. Hazelton Properties LLC: Lot #2, Plaza Park, Winterville Township $330

Todd E. Siebels to Royce D. Grady, Leslie Bunch: Lot 143, Harold Dail property $396

CMH Property Holdings LLC to James Thomas Nunn: Lot 41B, South Ridge subdivision, Winterville Township $320

Russell M. Washington II to Russell M. Washington II, Christina K. Washington: Lot 26, Villa Grande, Section B, Phase 1 quitclaim

William G. Burgess, Jill S. Burgess to Semarit Kahsai: Lot 125, Savannah Place, Section 3 $584

Carolina Eastern Homes LLC to Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville: Lots 2, 60, 61 and 62, Holly Grove subdivision, Winterville $400

Hertford Moore Jr., Lisa Michelle Moore to Property Preservation Project LLC: lot, Crystal Acres, Section 3, Greenville $32

Unshakable Builders Inc. to Tomas Perez, Nahomi Perez: Lot 20, Barret’s Wood $392