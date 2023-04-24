The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed Feb. 6-10 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:.
2 Fresh LLC, agent Nathaniel Richardson Jr., 103D Lakeview Terrace, Greenville.
40 & Below Transport LLC, agent Cory Riedell Bennett, 103 Lakeview Drive, Greenville.
Agape Tax Solutions LLC, agent Dramora Foskey, 2205 B Sweet Bay Drive, Greenville.
Alex and Tazzie Spivey Foundation, nonprofit, agent Mona E. Gilliam, 215 E. Arlington Blvd. Ste. E, Greenville.
American Legion Post 131, nonprofit, agent Kenneth B. Hutchinson Sr., 2851 McCaskey Road, Williamston.
ARK Mowing Services LLC, agent Austin Kuenzi, 2000 Hill Ridge Lane, Greenville.
Body Lit Candles LLC, agent Martina Yasmin Williams, 301 Laurel St. Apt. B, Greenville.
Boho Wave LLC, agent Kimberly Ann Mallard, 2004 Fern Drive, Greenville.
Bright Day Home Care LLC, agent Jackie Parker, 3709 Live Oak Lane, Greenville.
C & S Food Mart Inc., agent Saleh Himed, 2112 N. Main St., Tarboro.
Camacho’s Drywall Inc., agent Carlos Camacho Amaya, 104 Clifton St., Greenville.
Carter Kreations LLC, agent Brianna Renee Carter, 1298 Park West Drive Apt. 1, Greenville.
Cass Staff LLC, agent Kristi Lynn Stafford, 3343 N.C. 102, Ayden.
Chase Pesos LLC, agent Phillip Martin, 231 Sugg Drive, Snow Hill.
Chelsea Moore Photography LLC, agent Chelsea Mercer Moore, 202 Chesterfield Drive, Washington.
CR Handyworks LLC, agent Clinton Boyd Rowlett, 282 Taylor Lane, Blounts Creek.
DDF Holdings LLC, agent Myron Todd Garris, 4459 W. Church St., Farmville.
Double W Farmstead LLC, agent Karie N. Webb, 334 Lewis Road, Fountain.
Drive and Vibe LLC, agent Michael Anthony Joseph, 5025 Deveron St. Apt. A, Greenville.
EANW LLC, agent Ann N. Whitehurst, 1033 Big Oak Road, Bethel.
Ennice Property Holdings LLC, agent Jonathan Cohen, 307 S. Main St., Robersonville.
Five R Consulting Ltd., Richard Ridgdill, 701 E. Main St., Washington.
G & A Cleaning Services NC LLC, agent Gisela Martinez Hernandez, 4623 Tar St., Grimesland.
Granular Grading and Hauling LLC, agent Jerone Coward, 1768 Oak Pointe Drive, Greenville.
Grid Properties LLC, agent Stephen F. Horne III, 300 Cotanche St., Greenville.
Harratsch LLC, agent David Harragin, 410 Tranter’s Creek, Washington.
House Our Vets, nonprofit, agent Jonathan Shanks Jr., 323 Clifton St. Ste. 2, Greenville.
IMA Luxury Beauty LLC, agent Iesha M. Atkinson, 4534 Fieldcrest Drive Apt. 105, Farmville.
Isabels Cleaning Services LLC, agent Jennifer I. Rodriguez-Nieves, 1663 Davis Road, Snow Hill.
J.B. Dare Corporation, agent Virginia Dare Hardy, 940 White Horse Drive, Greenville.
JM-FAB-U Inc., agent Joey Austin, 740 Circle Drive, Greenville.
Love in a Book LLC, agent Victoria Pinder, 4340 Glen Castle Way, Winterville.
McNasty Farms LLC, agent Michael Anthony Smith Jr., 1930 Pactolus Highway, Greenville.
NCZR Properties LLC, agent Zorayda Hernandez, 100 White Oak Drive, Greenville.
Nelsons Auto Sales LLC, agent Estid A. Violante, 119 E. Washington St., Bethel.
Overflow Apparel LLC, agent Khadijah S. Moye, 2120 E. Fire Tower Road Ste. 107-1090, Greenville.
Siding AMG LLC, agent Stefanny Torres Castro, 1949 Buck Lane, Greenville.
Vanilla Invest LLC, agent Mark Anthony Davis, 1612 Prop Drive, Winterville.
Voila Health Inc., agent Nachida Hamidi, 1704 Rondo Drive, Greenville.
We Can Read Too, nonprofit, agent Dutchess Sweet Shoppe, 420 Cadillac St., Greenville.
West Front Sports LLC, agent Dorwin Howard Jr., 3925 Sedona Drive Unit B, Winterville.