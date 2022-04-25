GREENVILLE

The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for April 4-8:

Sonshine Construction Inc., 518 S.E. Greenville Blvd. J, commercial up-fit, $285,000.

No contractor listed, 111 Southridge Drive, residential addition, $5,000.

Walker/Morrison Builders Inc., 1220 Elmstead Drive, Winterville, residential alteration, $100.

Strictly Business Builders LLC, 1008 Ward St., residential alteration, $79,394.

Pirates Place Dot Com LLC, 106 N. Summit St., residential alteration, $24,500.

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 7004 Sagebrush Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $200,025.

Kuhn Homes LLC, 400 Southbridge Court, residential single-family dwelling, $269,550.

No contractor listed, 2702 Forest Glen Drive 1, residential pool house, $15,000.

Pool Pros of Greenville LLC, 2702 Forest Glen Drive 1, residential in-ground pool, $65,466.

PITT COUNTY

The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for April 6-12:


Michael R. Moye, 2959 Avon Road, Greenville, Lot 7, garage, $25,000.

Pamela Briley Garland, 5285 Old Pactolus Road, Greenville, cell tower and accoutrements, no estimate.

Linwood E. Mercer, 1744 Tull Road, Greenville, porch, $8,500.

Iglesia Cristiana Rios de Agua Viva Inc., 3936 N.C. 903 South, Winterville, shelter, $43,200.

Charles Taylor Ainsley, 4458 N.C. 222, Fountain, detached residential accessory, no estimate.

Cythia Renee Mayo, 1285 Frankie Coburn Road, Greenville, pool, $22,400.

Dennis L. Rothgeb, 3847 Bess Farm Road, Greenville, residential garage, no estimate.

Doris D. Bailey, 1120 Lexington Downs Drive, Greenville, utility, no estimate.

Hal F. Pruitt, 705 Simpson St., Simpson, project not specified, $13,900.

Jeffrey S. Scramlin, 3077 Avon Road, Greenville, Lot 18, detached residential accessory, no estimate.

Milbert G. Moore, 2343 Allpine-Taylor Road, Greenville, utility, no estimate.

Terry Lee Randolph, 1388 Pocosin Road, Winterville, residential alteration, $20,000.