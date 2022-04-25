April 25 Building Permits Apr 25, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GREENVILLEThe City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for April 4-8:Sonshine Construction Inc., 518 S.E. Greenville Blvd. J, commercial up-fit, $285,000.No contractor listed, 111 Southridge Drive, residential addition, $5,000.Walker/Morrison Builders Inc., 1220 Elmstead Drive, Winterville, residential alteration, $100.Strictly Business Builders LLC, 1008 Ward St., residential alteration, $79,394.Pirates Place Dot Com LLC, 106 N. Summit St., residential alteration, $24,500.Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 7004 Sagebrush Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $200,025.Kuhn Homes LLC, 400 Southbridge Court, residential single-family dwelling, $269,550.No contractor listed, 2702 Forest Glen Drive 1, residential pool house, $15,000.Pool Pros of Greenville LLC, 2702 Forest Glen Drive 1, residential in-ground pool, $65,466.PITT COUNTYThe Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for April 6-12:Michael R. Moye, 2959 Avon Road, Greenville, Lot 7, garage, $25,000.Pamela Briley Garland, 5285 Old Pactolus Road, Greenville, cell tower and accoutrements, no estimate.Linwood E. Mercer, 1744 Tull Road, Greenville, porch, $8,500.Iglesia Cristiana Rios de Agua Viva Inc., 3936 N.C. 903 South, Winterville, shelter, $43,200.Charles Taylor Ainsley, 4458 N.C. 222, Fountain, detached residential accessory, no estimate.Cythia Renee Mayo, 1285 Frankie Coburn Road, Greenville, pool, $22,400.Dennis L. Rothgeb, 3847 Bess Farm Road, Greenville, residential garage, no estimate.Doris D. Bailey, 1120 Lexington Downs Drive, Greenville, utility, no estimate.Hal F. Pruitt, 705 Simpson St., Simpson, project not specified, $13,900.Jeffrey S. Scramlin, 3077 Avon Road, Greenville, Lot 18, detached residential accessory, no estimate.Milbert G. Moore, 2343 Allpine-Taylor Road, Greenville, utility, no estimate.Terry Lee Randolph, 1388 Pocosin Road, Winterville, residential alteration, $20,000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews