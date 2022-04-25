The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from March 10-16:
Jeffrey Todd Lineberry, Phyllis Lineberry to State Employees’ Credit Union $189,650
Michael R. Chandler, Michelle B. Chandler to State Employees’ Credit Union $239,000
Joseph Andrew Skinner, Shannon Skinner to Truist Bank $140,000
Tamika Brown to State Employees’ Credit Union $236,000
Albert O. Lanier (a/k/a Albert Osborn Lanier Jr.), Edna Earle R. Lanier to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $167,500
Dawn Wilkins, Daniel Wilkins to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $238,000
Aaron D. Errickson to Bank of America NA $235,779
David L. Newsome, Laura Ann Newsome to State Employees’ Credit Union $140,000
Hari Sundar Venkata Ramani, Ramya Sampath to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $168,750
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $175,000
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $170,000
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $175,000
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $175,000
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $170,000
Jones & Smith Contractors LLC to Forum Capital Partners LLC $910,750
Dennis R. Cooper, Rosie Cooper to Reliance First Capital LLC $149,572
Granger C. Chapman to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $222,392
Denise Coltrain Price, Jacob Collins Price to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $131,572
D & L Property and Investments LLC to Union Bank $670,000
Obie D. Godley, Becky A. Godley to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $400,400
Clint Dustin Somers to Cardinal Financial Company LLC $220,000
Kyle Allen, Rachel Whitfield Allen to Truist Bank $204,000
Olethia W. Taylor, Cindy L. Taylor to State Employees’ Credit Union $281,000
Fisher Island LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $120,000
Jonathan V. Rucker, Amy W. Rucker to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $133,000
John Mark Piper III, Audra Anne Allen to Paramount Residential Mortgage Group Inc. $297,979
Robert Charles Klinger (a/k/a Robert Charles Klinger Jr.), Brianne Casey Klinger to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $100,000
Strictly Business Builders LLC to Lima One Capital LLC $116,250
Michael Jay Laurin, Cynthia Lutisha Laurin to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $151,000
Tracy L. Wilson, Sharon L. Wilson (e/t/t/a Sharon D. Wilson) to Mission Loans LLC $189,700
Penny Hudson Elks, Tracy Elks to Wells Fargo Bank NA $130,000
ENC Home Solutions LLC to Union Bank $113,040
Kevin Donald Weldon, Tina M. Weldon to Cardinal Financial Company LP $326,251
Alisha Davis, Marc Davis to GoPrime Mortgage Inc. $154,500
Roger Premier Johnson to Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions LLC $388,000
Robert Daniel Copeland, Lexy Poulsen to Guaranteed Rate Inc. $305,550
Ponder Properties LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $365,000
Elizabeth Hathaway Anderson to Alcova Mortgage LLC $245,471
Rhonda Rouse Baker to Nationstar Mortgage LLC (d/b/a Mr. Cooper) $195,000
John W. Smith III, Kim D. Smith to Reliance First Capital LLC $224,604
Dennis Marion Adams, Anna Marshburn Adams to PNC Bank NA $155,000
Latisha M. Floyd, Mauriole J. Harris to State Employees’ Credit Union $185,000