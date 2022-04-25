The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed March 14-18 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
Art of Growth Counseling Services PLLC, agent Roger Lee Crowe III, 3107 Evans St. Ste. H, Greenville.
Blossom Blue LLC, agent Beltina Brown, 528 Pam Drive, Greenville.
Brothers & Sons Construction LLC, agent Abraham Lozano Orozco, 2061 Old River Road, Greenville.
Carolina Eagle Realty Inc., agent Saleh Mohamed Alamari, 2600 E. 10th St., Greenville.
Cennet Construction LLC, agent Ramiro Garcia Tolentino, 1606 Deejay Lane, Greenville.
CRJS 2 Rentals LLC, agent Charles Russell Smith Jr., 1682 Trails End, Greenville.
D & B Enterprises of NC LLC, agent Donovan Bell, 117 Oak Grove Ave., Greenville.
Deborah Dezigns 101 LLC, agent Deborah B. Howard, 1201 W. Arlington Blvd., Greenville.
DIH Medford Trucking LLC, agent Amanda Hudson, 131 Falcon Road, Rocky Mount.
Dixon Family Farms of NC LLC, agent Jermerian Danielle Dixon, 613 Artis Cemetery Road, Grifton.
Driven Automotive Corp., agent Angela T. Vergara, 1520 Hooker Road, Greenville.
East Energy REC Services LLC, agent Tracy Callihan, 3697 N. Main St., Farmville.
Elite SWM & Co. LLC, agent Melissa Perry, 3191 Market St. Extension, Washington.
First Colony Real Estate Holdings LLC, agent Thomas Clark Vaughan, 1916 Tucker Road, Winterville.
Freckles Farm LLC, agent Malaika King Albrecht, 2547 Doc Loftin Road, Ayden.
iInsure LLC, agent Jarrod Agustus Roberson, 1302 E. Fire Tower Road, Greenville.
Inwell LLC, agent Luschwander M. Williams, 1205 Cross Creek Circle Apt. B4, Greenville.
Joel and Sons LLC, agent Torry Joel Lopez, 911 Coward Lane, Greenville.
LFC Real Estate LLC, agent Loherminia Calma, 100 David Drive E7, Greenville.
Littles and Son LLC, agent Lois Ann Little, 3746 Cecil St., Bethel.
Lost Angelz Inc., nonprofit, agent Lakesha Staton, 4051 S. Memorial Drive Unit C, Winterville.
Luna Rae Homes LLC, agent Arden Shelton, 112 Kimberly Drive, Greenville.
Madame BB Walker LLC, agent Becky Walker, 3025 Taberna Drive, Greenville.
Magnolia Glen LLC, agent ES Captial of ENC LLC, 1645 E. Arlington Blvd. Ste. C, Greenville.
}Mama Naked Body LLC, agent Ebony N. Simms, 105 Sterling Court Apt. 7, Winterville.
Masa Greenville LLC, agent Zheng Mu Zheng, 4431 Corey Road, Winterville.
Mojo Developments LLC, agent Scott Giffin, 1232 Bayview Road, Bath.
}N.J. Portraits LLC, agent Marqiutta Ilecia Thornton, 760 W. Fire Tower Road Ste. 107 #127, Winterville.
North of the River Association, nonprofit, agent Edward Carter, 104 Fireside Road, Greenville.
Oak City Contracting Company LLC, agent Yesenia Cisneros-Moreno, 63 Brittany Court, Tarboro.
PR Property Management LLC, agent Ryan Higgs, 3815 James St., Bethel.
Pamlico River Brewing Company LLC, agent Erik Ralph Rispoli, 111 Riverview Drive, Washington.
Peachtree Cottage LLC, agent Lisa A. Marsett, 2277 Kinsaul Willoughby Road, Greenville.
Plank Road Rentals LLC, agent Matthew Hines, 818 Clark St., Greenville.
Regina’s Automotive Detail LLC, agent Regina T. Brown, 890 Spring Forest Road Apt. I5, Greenville.
RG3 Holdings LLC, agent Tracy Callihan, 3697 N. Main St., Farmville.
SCB Properties/Rentals LLC, agent Sonya Chanel Atkinson Bartley, 3517 Lena Lane, Greenville.
Seoul in NC Inc., agent Sonhee Park, 1904 W. Arlington Blvd., Greenville.{span}
Skeen Outer Banks LLC, agent Micah D. Ball, 1698 E. Arlington Blvd., Greenville.
Speight Services LLC, agent Leon Speight, 701 E. Gum Road, Greenville.
Street Dog Holdings LLC, agent Pam Turnage Finch, 500 Westminster Circle, Greenville.
TMJ Properties LLC, agent Malana Harris Houser, 84 E. Bayside Drive, Chocowinity.
Uptown Downtown Lounge LLC, agent Lolita Williams Alston, 118 S. Sylvan Drive, Greenville.
Westside Private Recreation Center, nonprofit, agent Guy Verderosa, 715 Albemarle Ave., Greenville.
Wirth Chiropractic PA, agent Brian J. Wirth, 2100 W. Arlington Blvd., Greenville.
YOTARON Property Management LLC, agent Patrice Bryant, 3106 S. Memorial Drive, Greenville.