The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Feb. 17-23. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Keith H. Russell, Laura A. Russell to Keith H. Russell (trustee), Laura A. Russell (trustee): Lot 104, Tyson Farms, Section 1, Phase 1, Greenville quitclaim
Zeno Mack Wright to Zeno M. Wright II, Reatta Wright Black, Tonya Wright Peterik: 52.79 acres, Pitt and Beaufort counties
Arthalia Garfield to Melton Eric Cannon: lot (portion), Park Avenue, Ayden
The Purvis Family Living Trust to Steven A. Amador, Eunbin Kim: Lot 30, Brandy Creek, Phase 2, Grimesland Township $620
James D. Walker, Cheryl D. Walker to Pine Leaf Rentals LLC: Lot 12, Unit 2597-F, Buildings 14 & 15, Breezewood 2 Condominiums, Section 2, Phase 2, Winterville Township $290
Horseshoe MHP LLC to Maxima Services LLC: Unit E, Country Club Office Condominiums $360
Jason A. Trenn, Sarah E. Trenn to Jacob Daniel Harrington, Caitlin Simpson Harrington: Lot 19, Blackwood Ridge subdivision, Phase 2, Section 2, Winterville Township $1,220
Brendon Daniel Bueno, Sandy Ki Bueno to Robert M. Sprague: Lot 12, Warren Street subdivision, Section A, Greenville Township $410
Unshakable Builders Inc. to Christopher Howard, Chekeia Howard: Lot 9, Barrett’s Wood subdivision, Belvoir Township $456
Mary Ellen Evans Dixon (f/k/a Mary Ellen Evans), Lorenzo Earl Blount to James Henry Sutton: Lot 13, Block F, Kennedy Estates, Section 3, Ayden Township $1
Larke B. Wetherington, Deann Wetherington to Tony Northcott: Lot 2, Block C, Tuckahoe subdivision, Section II $300
Diane Little to David E. Little: Lot 15, Pinewood Estates, Greenville Township quitclaim
Joseph Victor Wilson, Kathryn Lowery to James J. Beavers Jr., Jennilyn Beavers: Unit G-8, Westpointe Townhomes, Greenville Township $210
Teresa Clark to Thomas Leon Jordan, Rebecca Jarvis Jordan: Lot 113, Ironwood cluster subdivision, Phase V, Falkland Township $700
JK Held LLC to Kevin Johnson, Dena Johnson: Lot 74, Clevewood, Section 2, Phase 1
Susan Hix, Dean Kleinhans, Diana Hix Warner, Steve Warner, Jennifer Hix, Heather Hix, Penelope Hix Smith, Theodore F. Smith to Happy Trail Farms LLC: parcel quitclaim
Chester R. Norville Sr., Beth W. Norville to Chester R. Norville Jr.: parcel (with exceptions) gift
Trudy Halstead to Trudy Halstead: parcel
Kevin Maybank to Serbeler E. Anderson (t/t/a Serbeler Maybank): Lot 17, Cooper’s Pointe, Phase 2, Winterville quitclaim
Amos Ray Evans, Patricia Beatty Evans to Ulric Brown: Lot 12, Block B, Shenandoah subdivision $25
Jonathan Brittain Thomas, Vicie Bailey Thomas to Joyce Gallegos: Lot 6, Block A, Westwood subdivision, Farmville Township $500
National Asset Acquisition LLC to Yoharlenny Mercedes: Lot 70, Manchester, Section 1, Winterville Township $560
Jackson Storm Lancaster, Montana N. Selby to Benjamin C. Barker, Joan N. Barker: Lot 60, Autumn Lakes subdivision, Section 5, Phase 2 $1,330
Hannah Roberts to Jackson Storm Lancaster: Lot 8, Block H, Engelwood subdivision, Addition 3 $562
Christopher William Nunnally, Emily Suzanne Jarvis to James Robert Stubbins, Maria Eberhardt Stubbins: parcel, Farmville Township $320
Allen Family Holdings LLC to Palco Investments LLC: 0.57 acres, Farmville Township $300
Lee Allen Blankenship, Deborah A. Blankenship to Sean Ryan Costello, Susan Alejandra Costello-Thompson: Lot 4, Austin Point subdivision, Winterville Township $110
Tarheel Acquisitions LLC to M.R. Chandler Company LLC: two parcels
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to Michael T. Clark: Lot 77, Westhaven South, Section Three, Winterville Township $640
Hardison-Williams Properties LLC to Dawn Boyd-Cribari: Lot 145, Quail Ridge, Section 7, Greenville $310
Franklin D. Williams Jr., Robin M. Williams, Monette P. Dutch (f/k/a Monette D. Williams) to Alphonzo Phillips, Nena Salva Phillips: Lot 10, Block D, Singletree Farm subdivision, Section I $229
Gregory Scott Evans (individually and as co-trustee), Marsha Warren Evans, Deyton Lee Evans (individually and as co-trustee), Renee Cobb Evans, Courtney Evans Carrouth (a/k/a Courtney Blake Evans), Adam Carrouth, Zachary Philip Evans, Jenny Evans to The Pitt County Board of Education: 7.168 acres, Farmville Township $80
Clensy R. Roney Jr., Carolyn B. Roney to Jerry Junior Vail, Veora Tyson Vail: three-eighths acre, Farmville Township $50