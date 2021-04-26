GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for April 3-16:
No contractor/owner listed, 707 Patton Circle, Winterville, commercial addition, $9,000.
Farrior and Sons Inc., 4551 County Home Road, commercial addition, $650,000.
Sascorp Inc., 1991 Stantonsburg Road, commercial alteration, $159,335.
No contractor/owner listed, 2101 Cove Court, Winterville, residential duplex addition, $15,800.
Pirates Place Dot Com LLC, 705 E. Fourth St. B, residential duplex alteration, $66,000.
The Christopher Building Group LLC, 102 Ridge Place, residential duplex alteration, $99,000.
Pirates Place Dot Com LLC, 405 S. Jarvis St. A, residential duplex alteration, $60,500.
Hyster-Yale Group, 5200 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, commercial industry alteration, $340,000.
TideLand Construction, 148 S. Longmeadow Road, residential addition, $400,000.
Tyler Williams, 2216 Birch Hollow Drive, residential addition, $26,216.
Tyler Williams, 3440 Rounding Bend Road, Winterville, residential addition, $16,000.
Walker/Morrison Builders Inc., 106 Garden Circle, residential addition, $25,000.
Revitalife, 115 Jamestown Road, residential addition, $52,005.09.
No contractor/owner listed, 609 Southbridge Court, residential addition, $9,500.
No contractor/owner listed, 1013 Wickham Drive 45, Winterville, residential addition, $25,000.
G3 Solar, 3203 E. Baywood Lane, residential alteration, $162,470.
Patrick Charvat, 204 Avalon Lane, residential alteration, $10,000.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1251 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $228,750.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1221 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $228,750.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1224 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $197,550.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1232 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $228,750.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1208 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $219,675.
Pinnacle Construction Enterprises Inc., 2257 Tulls Cove Road, Winterville, residential single-family, $245,000.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1228 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $219,675.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1201 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $172,125.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1205 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $197,550.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1209 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $236,100.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1200 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $228,750.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1212 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $197,550.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1216 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $236,100.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1220 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $172,125.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1213 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $228,750.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2412 Charity Lane, Winterville, residential single-family, $214,800.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2528 Charity Lane, Winterville, residential single-family, $221,400.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2332 Charity Lane, Winterville, residential single-family, $253,350.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1233 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $197,700.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 3831 E. Baywood Lane, residential single-family, $190,500.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 3825 E. Baywood Lane, residential single-family, $209,550.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 3818 E. Baywood Lane, residential single-family, $209,925.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2413 Charity Lane, Winterville, residential single-family, $238,200.
Michael Richardson, 308 Burrington Road F9, residential storage/accessory structure, $4,800.
Greenville Pool & Supply Co., 2108 Dahlonega Drive, Winterville, residential swimming pool, $45,250.
P. West Company Inc. (d/b/a Custom Building Company), 4690 N. Creek Drive, commercial building, $840,000.
No contractor/owner listed, 709 Patton Circle, commercial addition, $9,000.
Berry Building Group Inc., 1245 Sugg Parkway, commercial alteration, $2,500,000.
Capital Tower & Communications Inc., 1529 S.E. Greenville Blvd., commercial alteration, $15,000.
KW Quality Trades Inc., 2347 Great Laurel Court, residential addition, $6,311.88.
Scott Schoenthaler, 526 Westchester Drive, residential alteration, $99,000.
Setters Construction LLC, 105 Loblolly Circle, residential alteration, $13,900.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1313 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $197,550.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1248 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $197,550.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1240 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $236,100.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1217 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $197,550.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1225 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $219,675.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1229 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $197,550.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1237 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $236,100.
Rocky Russell Development LLC, 1104 Arnold Court, residential single-family, $313,800.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2136 Moxie Lane, residential single-family, $303,600.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2237 Birch Hollow Drive, residential single-family, $324,525.
Chris Hartnett, 221 Beth St., residential storage/accessory structure, $12,000.
No contractor/owner listed, 302 Regents Circle 19, residential storage/accessory structure, $28,900.
Dewey Thomas, 383 Claredon Drive, residential storage/accessory structure, $11,520.
Daniel Morse, 410 Wesley Road, residential storage/accessory structure, $9,000.
Elite Pools & Hardscapes, 4442 Galway Drive, Winterville, residential swimming pool, $76,540.
WINTERVILLE
The Town of Winterville Inspections Department issued the following permits for April 12-16:
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 513 Norberry Drive, residential addition, $17,500.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 519 Norberry Drive, residential addition, $17,500.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 552 Norberry Drive, residential addition, $17,500.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Co., 3005 Dearing Court, single-family dwelling, $224,000.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Co., 308 Holly Grove Drive, single-family dwelling, $223,000.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Co., 516 Holly Grove Drive, single-family dwelling, $256,000.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Co., 313 Holly Grove Drive, single-family dwelling, $205,000.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Co., 382 Holly Grove Drive, single-family dwelling, $224,000.
Pitt Community College, 1935 Warren Drive, modular office, $5,000.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for March 24-April 6:
Ricardo Adalberto Matias, 2302 Blue Heron Drive, Greenville, residential addition, $156,240.
Vicus Development LLC, 3641 Bellflower Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $192,000.
WJH LLC, 4002 Linwood Smith Court, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $164,320.
WJH LLC, 826 Ashbury Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $209,240.
WJH LLC, 812 Ashbury Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $196,320.
Roberto Mendoza, 2690 Joe Gardner Road, Grifton, storage building, no estimate.
Rodney Sanders, 1293 Windham Road, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $291,520.
Zion Chapel United, 377 Planters St., Ayden, re-roofing, $290,000.
Jackson Storm Lancaster, 1297 Autumn Lakes Drive, Grimesland, Lot 60, residential alteration, no estimate.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 3614 Bellflower Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $173,800.
4V Corporation, 2192 Harris Ridge Road, Winterville, single-family house with attached garage, $214,600.
Anthony Joseph Landoskey, 3246 Staton Mill Road, Robersonville, porch, no estimate.
Bella Homes LLC, 1465 Autumn Lakes Drive, Grimesland, Lot 68, single-family house with attached garage, $265,360.
Benjamin Joseph Tripp, 4047 N.C. 222, Fountain, detached residential accessory, $15,000.
David S. Rusevlyan, 2992 Sheppard Mill Road, Greenville, residential storage building, no estimate.
Johnathan S. Hardin, 2646 Plumosa Drive, Grimesland, finishing residential bonus room, $28,960.
Pair Investments LLC, 2152 Kay Road, Greenville, residential storage building, no estimate.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 1113 Catesby Court, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $181,400.
WJH LLC, 4061 Linwood Smith Court, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $162,280.
WJH LLC, 856 Ashbury Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $194,560.
WJH LLC, 838 Ashbury Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $178,040.
WJH LLC, 4023 Linwood Smith Court, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $178,040.
WJH LLC, 4031 Linwood Smith Court, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $210,760.
WJH LLC, 881 Ashbury Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $209,240.
WJH LLC, 860 Ashbury Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $178,040.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, 499 Flip Flop Lane, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $229,320.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville, 2254 Three Oaks Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $288,440.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville, 495 Seashore St., Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $244,440.
First Colony Construction Co., 3671 Bellflower Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $197,400.
First Colony Construction Co., 3665 Bellflower Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $176,520.
Gary William Utz, 1966 Lum Buck Road, Greenville, residential garage, no estimate.