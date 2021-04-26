GREENVILLE

The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for April 3-16:

No contractor/owner listed, 707 Patton Circle, Winterville, commercial addition, $9,000.

Farrior and Sons Inc., 4551 County Home Road, commercial addition, $650,000.

Sascorp Inc., 1991 Stantonsburg Road, commercial alteration, $159,335.

No contractor/owner listed, 2101 Cove Court, Winterville, residential duplex addition, $15,800.

Pirates Place Dot Com LLC, 705 E. Fourth St. B, residential duplex alteration, $66,000.

The Christopher Building Group LLC, 102 Ridge Place, residential duplex alteration, $99,000.

Pirates Place Dot Com LLC, 405 S. Jarvis St. A, residential duplex alteration, $60,500.

Hyster-Yale Group, 5200 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, commercial industry alteration, $340,000.

TideLand Construction, 148 S. Longmeadow Road, residential addition, $400,000.

Tyler Williams, 2216 Birch Hollow Drive, residential addition, $26,216.

Tyler Williams, 3440 Rounding Bend Road, Winterville, residential addition, $16,000.

Walker/Morrison Builders Inc., 106 Garden Circle, residential addition, $25,000.

Revitalife, 115 Jamestown Road, residential addition, $52,005.09.

No contractor/owner listed, 609 Southbridge Court, residential addition, $9,500.

No contractor/owner listed, 1013 Wickham Drive 45, Winterville, residential addition, $25,000.

G3 Solar, 3203 E. Baywood Lane, residential alteration, $162,470.

Patrick Charvat, 204 Avalon Lane, residential alteration, $10,000.

D.R. Horton Inc., 1251 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $228,750.

D.R. Horton Inc., 1221 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $228,750.

D.R. Horton Inc., 1224 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $197,550.

D.R. Horton Inc., 1232 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $228,750.

D.R. Horton Inc., 1208 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $219,675.

Pinnacle Construction Enterprises Inc., 2257 Tulls Cove Road, Winterville, residential single-family, $245,000.

D.R. Horton Inc., 1228 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $219,675.

D.R. Horton Inc., 1201 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $172,125.

D.R. Horton Inc., 1205 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $197,550.

D.R. Horton Inc., 1209 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $236,100.

D.R. Horton Inc., 1200 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $228,750.

D.R. Horton Inc., 1212 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $197,550.

D.R. Horton Inc., 1216 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $236,100.

D.R. Horton Inc., 1220 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $172,125.

D.R. Horton Inc., 1213 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $228,750.

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2412 Charity Lane, Winterville, residential single-family, $214,800.

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2528 Charity Lane, Winterville, residential single-family, $221,400.

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2332 Charity Lane, Winterville, residential single-family, $253,350.

D.R. Horton Inc., 1233 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $197,700.

Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 3831 E. Baywood Lane, residential single-family, $190,500.

Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 3825 E. Baywood Lane, residential single-family, $209,550.

Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 3818 E. Baywood Lane, residential single-family, $209,925.

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2413 Charity Lane, Winterville, residential single-family, $238,200.

Michael Richardson, 308 Burrington Road F9, residential storage/accessory structure, $4,800.

Greenville Pool & Supply Co., 2108 Dahlonega Drive, Winterville, residential swimming pool, $45,250.

P. West Company Inc. (d/b/a Custom Building Company), 4690 N. Creek Drive, commercial building, $840,000.

No contractor/owner listed, 709 Patton Circle, commercial addition, $9,000.

Berry Building Group Inc., 1245 Sugg Parkway, commercial alteration, $2,500,000.

Capital Tower & Communications Inc., 1529 S.E. Greenville Blvd., commercial alteration, $15,000.

KW Quality Trades Inc., 2347 Great Laurel Court, residential addition, $6,311.88.

Scott Schoenthaler, 526 Westchester Drive, residential alteration, $99,000.

Setters Construction LLC, 105 Loblolly Circle, residential alteration, $13,900.

D.R. Horton Inc., 1313 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $197,550.

D.R. Horton Inc., 1248 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $197,550.

D.R. Horton Inc., 1240 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $236,100.

D.R. Horton Inc., 1217 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $197,550.


D.R. Horton Inc., 1225 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $219,675.

D.R. Horton Inc., 1229 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $197,550.

D.R. Horton Inc., 1237 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family, $236,100.

Rocky Russell Development LLC, 1104 Arnold Court, residential single-family, $313,800.

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2136 Moxie Lane, residential single-family, $303,600.

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2237 Birch Hollow Drive, residential single-family, $324,525.

Chris Hartnett, 221 Beth St., residential storage/accessory structure, $12,000.

No contractor/owner listed, 302 Regents Circle 19, residential storage/accessory structure, $28,900.

Dewey Thomas, 383 Claredon Drive, residential storage/accessory structure, $11,520.

Daniel Morse, 410 Wesley Road, residential storage/accessory structure, $9,000.

Elite Pools & Hardscapes, 4442 Galway Drive, Winterville, residential swimming pool, $76,540.

WINTERVILLE

The Town of Winterville Inspections Department issued the following permits for April 12-16:

Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 513 Norberry Drive, residential addition, $17,500.

Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 519 Norberry Drive, residential addition, $17,500.

Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 552 Norberry Drive, residential addition, $17,500.

Caviness & Cates Building and Development Co., 3005 Dearing Court, single-family dwelling, $224,000.

Caviness & Cates Building and Development Co., 308 Holly Grove Drive, single-family dwelling, $223,000.

Caviness & Cates Building and Development Co., 516 Holly Grove Drive, single-family dwelling, $256,000.

Caviness & Cates Building and Development Co., 313 Holly Grove Drive, single-family dwelling, $205,000.

Caviness & Cates Building and Development Co., 382 Holly Grove Drive, single-family dwelling, $224,000.

Pitt Community College, 1935 Warren Drive, modular office, $5,000.

PITT COUNTY

The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for March 24-April 6:

Ricardo Adalberto Matias, 2302 Blue Heron Drive, Greenville, residential addition, $156,240.

Vicus Development LLC, 3641 Bellflower Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $192,000.

WJH LLC, 4002 Linwood Smith Court, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $164,320.

WJH LLC, 826 Ashbury Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $209,240.

WJH LLC, 812 Ashbury Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $196,320.

Roberto Mendoza, 2690 Joe Gardner Road, Grifton, storage building, no estimate.

Rodney Sanders, 1293 Windham Road, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $291,520.

Zion Chapel United, 377 Planters St., Ayden, re-roofing, $290,000.

Jackson Storm Lancaster, 1297 Autumn Lakes Drive, Grimesland, Lot 60, residential alteration, no estimate.

Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 3614 Bellflower Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $173,800.

4V Corporation, 2192 Harris Ridge Road, Winterville, single-family house with attached garage, $214,600.

Anthony Joseph Landoskey, 3246 Staton Mill Road, Robersonville, porch, no estimate.

Bella Homes LLC, 1465 Autumn Lakes Drive, Grimesland, Lot 68, single-family house with attached garage, $265,360.

Benjamin Joseph Tripp, 4047 N.C. 222, Fountain, detached residential accessory, $15,000.

David S. Rusevlyan, 2992 Sheppard Mill Road, Greenville, residential storage building, no estimate.

Johnathan S. Hardin, 2646 Plumosa Drive, Grimesland, finishing residential bonus room, $28,960.

Pair Investments LLC, 2152 Kay Road, Greenville, residential storage building, no estimate.

Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 1113 Catesby Court, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $181,400.

WJH LLC, 4061 Linwood Smith Court, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $162,280.

WJH LLC, 856 Ashbury Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $194,560.

WJH LLC, 838 Ashbury Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $178,040.

WJH LLC, 4023 Linwood Smith Court, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $178,040.

WJH LLC, 4031 Linwood Smith Court, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $210,760.

WJH LLC, 881 Ashbury Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $209,240.

WJH LLC, 860 Ashbury Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $178,040.

Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, 499 Flip Flop Lane, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $229,320.

Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville, 2254 Three Oaks Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $288,440.

Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville, 495 Seashore St., Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $244,440.

First Colony Construction Co., 3671 Bellflower Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $197,400.

First Colony Construction Co., 3665 Bellflower Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $176,520.

Gary William Utz, 1966 Lum Buck Road, Greenville, residential garage, no estimate.