The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed March 8-12 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
Abigail Trails LLC, agent Stephen F. Horne III, 300 Cotanche St., Greenville.
After 5 Kid’s Zone LLC, agent Equira Rispress, 6035 Old Tar Road, Winterville.
Alex’s Home Repairs LLC, agent Maria Magdalena Carrillo, 1380 View Nicholson Road, Williamston.
All Around Anesthesia PLLC, agent Steven Minor, 1361 Camilla Drive, Greenville.
Andrade Labor Contracting LLC, agent Jesse Anthony Andrade, 303 W. Third St., Robersonville.
Bad Habits Boutique LLC, agent Dorothy Owens, 1601 Saint Andrew St., Tarboro.
Bass Business LLC, agent Jessica Bass, 2106 Free Union Church Road, Pinetown.
Being A Help, nonprofit, agent Ashlee Lyles, 723 River Walk Way Apt. G, Grifton.
BondLeeJr LLC, agent Talmage Bond, 109 Dell St., Robersonville.
Born Hustler LLC, agent Wymeisha Pittman, 2913 Cedar Creek Road Apt. 11, Greenville.
Callahan Bail Bonds LLC, agent Domenick Callahan, 3011 S. Memorial Drive Ste. 2, Greenville.
CAST Holdings LLC, agent Influx of Wealth LLC, 1202 E. Fire Tower Road Ste. B, Greenville.
Cloud Nine Community Outreach, nonprofit, agent Katrice Johnson, 1100 Westminster Lane, Rocky Mount.
D and B Financial LLC, agent Andrew P. Cooper, 121 Wilkshire Drive, Greenville.
Daddy Mikes LLC, agent Michael Sheldon Clark Sr., 1211 Fellowes Court, Winterville.
DGM Leasing LLC, agent Donna Gwen Moore, 415 Crown Drive, Washington.
Diligent Harts Transport LLC, agent Calverick N. Hart, 99 Gail Drive, Hookerton.
Divine Destini LLC, agent Troy Jones, 4467 Alan Place, Farmville.
DO Property Management LLC, agent Accounting & Business Solutions of Eastern Carolina LLC, 1800 N. Greene St. Ste. E, Greenville.
Eastern Freight Transportation Inc., agent Semaj Howard, 4240 Williamsbrook Lane Apt. A, Greenville.
Eastern Investment Ventures LLC, agent S. Kent Smith, 6100 Bridge Tender Circle, Rocky Mount.
Eastern North Carolina Home Inspections LLC, agent Christopher D. Mayo, 2179 Draughn Road, Tarboro.
ES Capital of ENC LLC, agent Ashley Elks, 1645 E. Arlington Blvd. Ste. C, Greenville.
Everybody Workin Corp., agent Adrian Flythe, 6510 N.C. Highway 97 West, Battleboro.
Exclusive Trucking Dispatch LLC, agent Nyisha Bullock, 2204 Sunbury Way Apt. 306, Greenville.
Gallegos Construciton LLC, agent Mireya Gallegos de la Cruz, 4005 Gardenia St., Greenville.
Golden Studio LLC, agent Travis Morise Richardson Jr., 14271 U.S. 64 Alternate West, Rocky Mount.
Hart Desires Freight/Movers LLC, agent Dedrick Hart, 213-A Division St., Winterville.
Jones Farms LLC, agent Mary Jones, 7094 Beaman Old Creek Road, Walstonburg.
Karla’s Nail Studio LLC, agent Karla R. Ortiz, 91 Winchester Drive, Washington.
Kay’s Southern Cuisine LLC, agent Darvetta K. Patrick, 509 A Hillshade Court, Winterville.
Keyes Creations LLC, agent Shemeka Rogers Keyes, 1013 Van Norden St., Washington.
Key’s Soulful Kitchen LLC, agent Keyarta Lecole Ryan, 250 Morning Road, Windsor.
Knight’s Dynamic Transport LLC, agent Laquanzy Knight, 2417 Shreve Road, Rocky Mount.
Kurtina Tasty Treats LLC, agent Kurtina Jacobs, 3950 Bostic Drive Apt. 101, Greenville.
LE Operations LLC, agent Lakeita Evans, 318 Wedgewood Drive, Greenville.
Line Drive Express LLC, agent Julie M. Thomas, 1045 Quiet Creek Lane, Williamston.
Lisa H. Fitzpatrick Attorney at Law PLLC, agent Lisa H. Fitzpatrick, 704 Cromwell Drive Ste. G, Greenville.
Marie B. Peele LLC, agent Marie B. Peele, 4275 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville.
MJ Auto Group LLC, agent Mohammad K. Zeidan, 1290 E. Arlington Blvd. Ste. 120, Greenville.
MVP Trucking LLC, agent Valorie Peele, 108 B Maplewood Court, Greenville.
Pipeline Trucking LLC, agent Daniel Schieck, 821 Treyburn Circle, Greenville.
Pratt Transport Services LLC, agent Darrin Levon Pratt, 5235 Whichard Road, Stokes.
PTS Notary Services LLC, agent Presious T. Sims, 2120 E. Fire Tower Road Ste. 107, Greenville.
Ridiculous Endeavors LLC, agent Mark T. Jarman, 3208 Charles Blvd., Greenville.
River Bend Homeowners Association of Greenville Inc., nonprofit, agent Christian E. Porter, 1698 Arlington Blvd., Greenville.
Salita’s LLC, agent Salita White, 4737 Morning Glory Way, Rocky Mount.
Sandy Graes LLC, agent Sandra Salinas, 2094 Gurganus Road, Snow Hill.
Savory Seafood NC LLC, agent Dong Lin, 1406 Western Blvd. #F, Tarboro.
Shapes Of Beauty Boutique LLC, agent Regina Blow, 759 Darrell Drive, Greenville.
Simply Divine Extensions LLC, agent Jada Person, 2120 E. Fire Tower Road Ste. 107, Greenville.
Sinsational Sweets LLC, agent Shanetha Manning, 143 Martin St., Bethel.
SJC Gaming LLC, agent Shannon Concepcion, 123 W. Third St., Greenville.
Slayed By Shea LLC, agent Moshe Octavia Hendricks, 111 W. Third St., Greenville.
Solar Energy Installation Inc., agent Yolanda Castillo Martinez, 611 Morris BBQ Road, Hookerton.
Source One Global LLC, agent Gregory James, 315 Evans St., Greenville.
Spencer Property Maintenance LLC, agent Jamari Roswell Spencer, 2740 Camp Leach Road, Washington.
Stella2021 LLC, agent Robert Lee Maril, 210 Longmeadow Road, Greenville.
Sticky Cheeks LLC, agent Vickree Renee Evans, 1600 Western Blvd. Ste. 16, Tarboro.
Strickland Lawns LLC, agent Amy Strickland, 203 Evanswood Drive, Greenville.
Sunset Slush of Pirate Nation LLC, agent Dale Robert Pendry Sr., 646 E. Arlington Blvd., Greenville.
TBD 2 LLC, agent ES Capital of ENC LLC, 1645 E. Arlington Blvd. Ste. C, Greenville.
TBSB2 Inc., agent Brayom Anderson, 1920 Smythewyck Drive Ste. B, Greenville.
The “I March On” Foundation Inc., nonprofit, agent Samantha Jo Jackson, 265 Primrose Lane, Winterville.
The Brooks Estate Wedding and Event Venue LLC, agent Danny Ray Anderson, 352 VOA Site C Road, Greenville.
The Ultimate Raitlin Diesel B & B Commercial Trucking, agent Bethany Denise Barnes, 401 Cypress Creek Court, Pinetops.
Whaley4HealthyVending LLC, agent Blake Evans Whaley, 2386 McArthur Lane, Greenville.
The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed March 1-5 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
21 Sports Gears LLC, agent Malcolm Blount, 1807 Kennedy Circle, Greenville.
4Eva Raw Apparel LLC, agent Memphis Jamil Slade-Credle, 2259 Pamlico Beach Road, Belhaven.
88 Rentals LLC, agent Jin Xia Dong, 1101 Tahoe Glen Place, Cary.
A & H 1 LLC, agent Richard C. Anderson, 179 N.C. 97 East, Tarboro.
Advance Sage Services LLC, agent Kemonte Williams, 251 Jeff White Road, Merry Hill.
Alonzo’s Cleaning LLC, agent Erika Julisa Alonzo, 340 Los Alamitos Lane, Greenville.
Armstrong Cattle Company LLC, agent Richard Channing Armstrong, 2928 VOA Site B Road, Grimesland.
Ashbury Homeowners Association Inc., nonprofit, agent Kenneth Smith, 1588 N.C. 102 East, Ayden.
Ashgard Inc., agent Ashley H. Gardner, 359 Allen Drive, Ayden.
Avery Brothers Construction LLC, agent Cody Avery, 2312 Durwood Pollard Road, Greenville.
B.O.L.D. United LLC, agent Kimberly Ward, 2128 Flagstone Court G5, Greenville.
Barbie’s Fact Finding Inc., nonprofit, agent Barbara A. Jones, 1920 Exchange Drive Apt. #713, Greenville.
Big Water Global LLC, agent Gregory James, 315 Evans St., Greenville.
Bondy Brick Stores LLC, agent Emily W. Bondy, 601 Nichole Lane, Rocky Mount.
Breevi LLC, agent Deon T. Cooke, 1005 Ellery Drive, Greenville.
Brock and Brock Logistics, nonprofit, agent Rogjeria Brock, 2155 Preston Trails Drive, Winterville.
Butter-Babe LLC, agent Eric Barnes, 905 Cedarbrook Drive, Rocky Mount.
CorbinGrace Properties LLC, agent Christopher H. Respess, 248 W. Main St., Washington.
Created Colorful LLC, agent Lindsey Myers, 4136 Old Tar Road, Winterville.
Crown Royalty LLC, agent Cortez Moore, 1031 Union Town Road, Jamesville.
Daniel’s Choices Youth Development Inc., agent Valerie Freeman, 110 Eighth St., Hookerton.
Dilda Chapel United American Free Will Baptist Church, nonprofit, agent Pamela Parker Maye, 596 Hamilton Road, Fountain.
Ebenezer Staffing LLC, agent Juan Manuel Velasco Vasquez, 176 Forest Pines Lane, Tarboro.
ENA Home Partners LLC, agent M. Carney Taylor, 511 Paladin Drive, Greenville.
Enlightened Pets LLC, agent Sophia Gray Davis, 2241 University Suites Drive C, Greenville.
EnviroCleaned LLC, agent Sherri Brown Drake, 2608 Foxfire Road, Farmville.
Fantastic Beauty Supply LLC, agent Breyonder Shenay Hawkins, 409 C Kingold Blvd., Snow Hill.
Father’s Add Value Inc., nonprofit, agent Bettina Culler, 1952 Whichard Cherry Lane Road, Stokes.
Greenmill Collective LLC, agent Mark Pike, 1906 E. Ninth St., Greenville.
Greenville NC Rentals LLC, agent Brian Edward Burroughs, 1440 E. Arlington Blvd. Ste. A, Greenville.
Grind Season LLC, agent Latoya Renee Edwards, 60 Village Park Drive, Hookerton.
Harmonys Sky Vinyl Creations LLC, agent Brandy Jess Wiggins, 16658 N.C. 125, Williamston.
HiiiPower LLC, agent Shaquann D. Harrison, 1502 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Greenville.
JCLangley & Family Transport LLC, agent James Corey Langley, 1601 Beaumont Drive, Greenville.
Kingdom & Culture Concepts LLC, agent Onica M. Royal, 2612 Sunset Ave., Greenville.
Launching Promises LLC, agent Margaret M. Smith, 421 Brighton Park Drive Apt. 2, Greenville.
Lee Physician Consulting PLLC, agent Jason Evan Lee, 300 Williams St., Greenville.
Leggett Poultry Farms LLC, agent Cody G. Leggett, 948 Van Gert Drive, Winterville.
Manning Works LLC, agent Christopher Manning, 1088 Brandy Brook Drive, Greenville.
Melanie’s Child Care LLC, agent Melanie S. Beckwith, 2502 Dickinson Ave., Greenville.
Melanin Tendencies Co., agent Victoria Perdomo, 2200 University Suites Drive Apt. 2208 G, Greenville.
Metro Express Multi Service LLC, agent Saskia Marcano, 200 E. Arlington Blvd. Ste. R, Greenville.
Moore Express LLC, agent Tequila Yasmire Brown, 3634 Taylors Turn Unit A, Farmville.
MoreWithMoye LLC, agent Shana Danielle Moye, 1909 Kennedy Circle, Greenville.
Morris Brothers Farming Partnership LLC, agent Zachary B. Morris, 2735 Wakelon Road, Colerain.
Mo’s Enterprise Transport LLC, agent Erskine Moore, 3128-A E. 10th St., Greenville.
Mose Investments LLC, agent Demetrius D. Mose, 4339 Lessie Trail, Rocky Mount.
Norfolk Corporate and Distribution Center LLC, agent Thomas F. Taft Jr., 631 Dickinson Ave., Greenville.
Pathways to Positive Health Inc., agent Craig M. Becker PhD, 207 Bent Creek Drive, Greenville.
ProfitsUpEcom LLC, agent Joshua Williams, 1709 Whitfield Ave., Rocky Mount.
Prophetic Praise International Outreach, nonprofit, agent Montavius Spellman, 3292 Colony Court Apt. 415, Greenville.
Resilient Lifestyle Coaching & Consultation LLC, agent Kadijah Qynira Jordan, 3170 Boardwalk Lane Apt. 8, Greenville.
Royal Banquet Hall and Event Center LLC, agent Marlow Hines, 603 Charlotte St., Washington.
Royal Transit Group LLC, agent Christopher E. Horn, 103 Atlantic Ave., Rocky Mount.
Rump Shakaz LLC, agent Amy A. Jackson, 121 Alderbrook Circle Ste. 203, Washington.
Sawan Transports LLC, agent Wanda Jones, 3041 N.C. Highway 121, Farmville.
Shoreline Breeze LLC, agent Veronica West, 2521 Bluff View Court Unit A, Greenville.
Snow Hill Presbyterian Church, nonprofit, agent Jane Beaman, 105 S.E. Fourth St., Snow Hill.
Speight Family Enterprise LLC, agent Anthony Speight, 126 Pioneer Ave., Colerain.
Success Art Prolific Barbers LLC, agent Marlow T. Bynum, 113 W. Fire Tower Road Ste. Q, Winterville.
Thmpad — Laurel Acquisitions LLC, agent Thomas F. Taft Jr., 631 Dickinson Ave., Greenville.
Thee JuJu Hole LLC, agent Christina M. Cox, 208 W. Green St., Robersonville.
Touched By Esh LLC, agent Aisha N. Carter-Brown, 306 Horseshoe Drive, Greenville.
Walden Family Ventures LLC, agent Taylor Walden, 2256 Tulls Cove Road, Winterville.
Washington Grill & Grocery Inc., agent Mohamed A. Saleh, 516 N. Market St., Washington.
Williams Way LLC, agent Patrick Earl Williams Jr., 2204A Remington Court, Greenville.
Williamston Community Garden, nonprofit, agent Princess Ciera Foster, 112 Henderson St., Williamston.
Yasmine Multi Fashion LLC, agent Rase’dah Anderson, 4310 Martin Luther King Jr. St.
Youth Power Encouragement LLC, agent Ki’shawnda Parker, 202 N. Roberson St., Robersonville.