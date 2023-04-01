GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for March 4-10:
- Cade Inc., 3925 Bostic Drive, commercial store, $1,330,000.
- T.D. Goodwin Construction LLC, 709 S.E. Greenville Blvd. 104, commercial upfit, $220,719.
- WIMCO, 250 Easy St., commercial remodel, $372,500.
- No contractor listed, 517 Cliff Court, Winterville, residential detached garage, $39,000.
- Evans Custom Builders Inc., 1994 Hyde Drive A, commercial repair, $55,000.
- Tyler Williams, 3790 Langston Blvd. 1, Winterville, residential addition, $27,500.
- Southeast Foundation & Crawl Space Repair, 109 Lord Ashley Drive, residential alterations, $26,525.
- No contractor listed, 1103 W. Sixth St., residential interior alteration, $1,000.
- Mattox Design & Build LLC, 108 McDonald Court, residential renovations, $186,000.
- Mattox Design & Build LLC, 700 Bremerton Drive 17K, residential conversion, $46,000.
- D.R. Horton Inc., 1145 Fowler Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $278,700.
- D.R. Horton Inc., 4633 Slatestone Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $263,400.
- D.R. Horton Inc., 1140 Fowler Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $264,000.
- D.R. Horton Inc., 4628 Slatestone Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $216,400.
- D.R. Horton Inc., 4632 Slatestone Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $314,800.
- D.R. Horton Inc., 4627 Slatestone Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $229,500.
- Cherry Construction Co., 3733 Ashford Place, residential single-family dwelling, $550,000.
- D.R. Horton Inc., 1152 Fowler Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $203,300.
- D.R. Horton Inc., 3137 March Court, residential single-family dwelling, $207,100.
- D.R. Horton Inc., 1181 Fowler Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $263,600.
- D.R. Horton Inc., 1185 Fowler Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $229,500.
- D.R. Horton Inc., 4623 Slatestone Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $292,900.
- D.R. Horton Inc., 4624 Slatestone Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $305,000.
- D.R. Horton Inc., 1189 Fowler Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $297,200.
- D.R. Horton Inc., 1193 Fowler Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $229,500.
- Cherry Construction Co., 717 Rupert Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $650,000.
- Atlantic Constructors Inc., 635 Cotanche St. 1, commercial charging station, $25,000.
- Hamel Builders Inc., 1604 S.E. Greenville Blvd., commercial fuel canopy, $660,000.
- Hamel Builders Inc., 1604 S.E. Greenville Blvd., commercial carwash, $156,250.
- Mattox Design & Build LLC, 303 Campden Way 21, residential detached covered patio, $71,000.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Feb. 22-28:
- Angela Buck Benson, 2850 Lester Mills Road, Greenville, cell tower co-location, $25,000.
- Christopher Ryan Godwin, no address listed, residential storage building, no estimate.
- James E. Warren, 2436 Staton Mill Road, Bethel, deck, $17,000.
- Remas of Tarboro LLC, 7742 N.C. 11 Business, Bethel, pool, $25,600.
- Calico Farm Inc., 8828 N.C. 43 South, Grimesland, cell tower co-location, no estimate.
- Corlis Pamela Jenkins, 3708 Smith St., Bethel, residential renovation, $1,051,200.
- Katherine D. Brown, 2373 B. Stokes Road, Greenville, residential alteration, $12,000.
- Kenneth H. Smith, 4015 Swift Creek Run, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $152,080.
- Kenneth H. Smith, 4021 Swift Creek Run, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $218,240.
- Kenneth H. Smith, 1100 Willowbrook Run, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $171,200.
- Kenneth H. Smith, 4053 Swift Creek Run, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $152,080.
- Kenneth H. Smith, 4009 Swift Creek Run, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $187,720.
- Kenneth H. Smith, 1103 Willowbrook Run, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $187,720.
- Kenneth H. Smith, 4057 Swift Creek Run, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $204,440.
- Phillip Shayne Faust, 2232 Kinsaul-Willoughby Road, Greenville, detached residential accessory, no estimate.
- Rae B. Norris, 1062 Jeep Lane, Washington, cell tower and accoutrements, no estimate.
- Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 4008 Swift Creek Run, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $168,840.
- Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 4047 Swift Creek Run, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $218,040.
- Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 4014 Swift Creek Run, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $191,320.
- Robert Lee Hudson, 1777 Heber Hudson Road, Greenville, detached residential accessory, $70,150.
- E & D Realty LLC, 321 Peachtree St., Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $21,760.
- Jonathan R. Day, 2321 Pines Crossing Way, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $187,080.
- Mark Julian Bass, 1232 Sticks Road, Washington, detached residential accessory, no estimate.
- Raymond Potter, 2272 Lee Drive, Greenville, foundation for existing structure, no estimate.
- Richard P. Rizzuti, 6298 Allen Gay Road, Farmville, single-family house with attached garage, $492,200.
- Broadstone Ned Portfolio LLC, 7765 Pitt St., Grimesland, residential office, $93,600.
- Eric Shawn Anderson, 6003 U.S. 13, Farmville, residential garage, $21,000.
- Michael Branson Williams, 738 Pocosin Road, Winterville, detached residential accessory, no estimate.