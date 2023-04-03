The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Dec. 15-21:
Dennis R. Patton, Jane Ann Patton to Truist Bank $125,000
Michael Branson Williams, Rene B. Williams to State Employees’ Credit Union $100,000
Shemeka Vaughan, Joearl Vaughan to State Employees’ Credit Union $257,055
Jennifer Whittaker to Amerisave Mortgage Corporation $200,000
Steven Chadwick Scott, Kelly Scott to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $436,500
Edward D. Anomanyo to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $279,990
Ashley Ward to Local Government Federal Credit Union $272,000
Ruth Kihiu to MLD Mortgage Inc. $319,014
Eunice Essien-Hart to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $423,750
Timothy John Wolf to Truist Bank $160,580
Fernanda B. Godfrey, Patrick E. Godfrey to TowneBank Mortgage $340,200
MRP Greenville LLC to Great Southern Bank $6,900,000
Barbara Waller to Integrity Home Mortgage Corporation $232,700
Belinda Lyttle to Rocket Mortgage LLC $240,562
Influx of Wealth LLC to The First Bank and Trust Company $325,000
Kyle N. Wright, Hayley P. Wright to TowneBank Mortgage $223,000
Todd Everett Allenspach to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $159,600
Harland D. Zeno II, Tammy Zeno to Truist Bank $263,500
Bryan M. Leary to State Employees’ Credit Union $186,000
Kelsey R. Marshall to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $236,000
Jodie Diamond Messimer, Andrew Boyd Messimer Jr. to Truist Bank $305,940
Dana L. Freedman to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $225,761
Brian Austin Farkas, Cameron Elise Lasater to Truist Bank $318,250
Alvis Glynn Williams Jr., Donna Marie Williams to Hometown Lenders Inc. $207,178
Esther Alozie, Emeka Nwaekwunife to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $306,841
Tonya Marshall to Rocket Mortgage LLC $342,000
Kimberly A. Monk to State Employees’ Credit Union $201,000
Steven Craig Bland, Megan O. Bland to State Employees’ Credit Union $105,000
Jimmy P. Harrell, Gerolyn O. Harrell to Broker Solutions Inc. (d/b/a New American Funding) $111,507
Christopher Lee Wilson to State Employees’ Credit Union $127,000
Lindsay K. Gribble to TowneBank Mortgage $218,500
Matthew Byron Gleb, Kacie Marie Gleb to Truist Bank $131,000
Anthony Lovenberg to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $139,000
Cheyenne Court LLC to BankFinancial NA $600,000
Theresa Ford Flowers to Advisors Mortgage Group LLC $364,500
Theresa Ford Flowers to Federal Housing Commissioner $364,500
Carmalinda Garner Ryan, Kenneth Ryan to Local Government Federal Credit Union $260,000
Carlton Earl Gaskins, Cynthia Wynn Gaskins to State Employees’ Credit Union $250,000
Mary Elizabeth Davis to Kenneth H. Smith, Christie R. Smith $105,000
Jeanette Hamilton to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $355,000
Christopher S. Stokes, Stephanie L. Stokes to Alcova Mortgage LLC $205,000
Benjamin James Martin, Katelin Ashley Martin to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $375,078
Gary William Utz II to State Employees’ Credit Union $140,000
J.C. Hazelton Builders LLC to First Bank $388,000
Esther Siapze, Elvis Siapze to Rocket Mortgage LLC $119,000
Fathi Ali Muhssen, Qahtan Farouq Ahmed Murshed to Helen’s Grooming World & Pet Motel Inc. $325,000
Lane A. Koehn, Anita Sue Koehn to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $550,000
Heather Anne Garris to TowneBank-Consumer $350,000
Marion Rich, Scott Russell Manning, Dawn Rich Manning (individually and as custodian), Peyton Cross Manning to State Employees’ Credit Union $310,000
Jordan Allen Bradshaw, Tyler Cole Bradshaw to Alcova Mortgage LLC $166,920
Sara Noelle Pieniazek to Hometown Lenders Inc. $188,522
Alton Vines, Bridgette Vines to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $288,500
RBS Rentals LLC to Dogwood State Bank $200,000
Herman Richard Barrow to AgCarolina Farm Credit ACA $221,750
Alexandra Fisher, Steven Swank to Robert A. Fisher, Laurie A. Fisher $264,855.53
James Franklin Blevins III, Kathleen Marie Blevins to Alcova Mortgage LLC $257,645
Kenneth Kenyatta Peel, Beverly S. Peel to Hometown Lenders Inc. $340,900