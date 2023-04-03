The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed Jan. 16-20 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:.
- 88 Kpot Inc., agent Kong Qi Wang, 4313 Southlea Drive, Winterville.
- Advance Lifestyle Customs LLC, agent Patrick Gallman, 801 Staton Road, Greenville.
- AFENDI Fleet Inc., agent Eyad K. Zeidan, 4705 U.S. 13 South, Greenville.
- Aggie's Grill at Maury Inc., agent Huaqin Jiang, 3379 Highway 903 North, Snow Hill.
- Akeem J Savage LLC, agent Akeem J. Savage, 301 Saint Andrews Drive, Greenville.
- Anesthesia Staffing Company PLLC, agent Jeffrey Dane Wolgemuth II, 206 Riverdale Court, Greenville.
- Ase' Botanica Shop LLC, agent Kristy S. Streeter, 3870 S. Main St. Ste. B, Farmville.
- Avision Anesthesia PA, agent Katherine Lilley Odell, 107 Robin Road, Greenville.
- Belhaven Breakwater Properties LLC, agent Raleigh D. Southerland Jr., 550 E. Water St., Belhaven.
- Bertie Business Network, nonprofit, agent Tekeita Nicole Outlaw, 107 E. Carroll St., Windsor.
- Big Rock Grading and Construction LLC, agent Gulsah Ozdemir, 55 Corbett Town Road, Snow Hill.
- Bond Transport LLC, agent Jarell Bond, 146 Quitsna Road, Windsor.
- BRM Dispatching LLC, agent Stephanie Renee May, 2961 Beunavista Court, Greenville.
- Cobbler Air LLC, agent Tyler Justin Fortner, 3910 U.S. 264 East, Greenville.
- Comfy Cool HVACR LLC, agent Johnnie Holt, 1811 Stanton Drive, Greenville.
- Conscious Changes LLC, agent Lavita Whitley, 1301 Westpointe Drive Apt. 5, Greenville.
- Corey Stokes Lawn & Landscaping LLC, agent Jean Jones, 7840 N.C. Highway 43 South, Greenville.
- Darkness LLC, agent Jessica Lee Delacruz, 3658 Beaman Old Creek Road, Snow Hill.
- Deeper Demeanor Inc., agent Marc Harley Jackson, 2732 W. Arlington Blvd. Apt. 107, Greenville.
- Douglas Baker Capital LLC, agent Christopher Douglas Baker, 1205 Addison Court, Winterville.
- Emily Parker Photo LLC, agent Emily B. Parker, 1208 High Level Road, Pinetops.
- ENC Flag Car Service LLC, agent Amy Michelle Leggett, 4673 Cal Jones Road, Ayden.
- ENC Riverside LLC, agent Tyler A. Curlee, 1804 Bloomsbury Road, Greenville.
- Exhilarating Hair Studio LLC, agent Destayne Hayes, 950 Criswell Drive Ste. 101, Greenville.
- Exquisite Cheer and Dance LLC (p/l/n Exquisite Cheer and Dance Inc.), agent Stephanie Webb, 4801 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville.
- Florapeutic Counseling and Psychotherapy Services PLLC, agent Adam Michael Carlson, 98 Lancaster Drive, Greenville.
- Forbes Auto Sales LLC, agent Vannie Latasha Simmons, 309 Hooker Road, Greenville.
- Four Roads Properties LLC, agent Four Roads Inc., 2313 Wheaton Village Drive, Greenville.
- GAME Academy LLC, agent Misty Marie Lahiff, 931 Lendy Drive, Greenville.
- Hair By Torrey LLC, agent Torrey Danielle Rouse, 908 Gabriel Drive Apt. 101, Greenville.
- Happy Grandma Senior Tech Support LLC, agent Richard Thomas Langley, 1408 E. Wright Road, Greenville.
- Holy Cross Anglican Church, nonprofit, agent John Mozingo, 2668 Church St., Winterville.
- Inspired By God LLC, agent Melissa Parmelee, 409 Sedgefield Drive, Greenville.
- Jalik Mack LLC, agent Jalik Mack, 1500 Manning Forest Drive Apt. A9, Greenville.
- JL Sews LLC, agent Jennifer Cruz Lee, 9177 N.C. Highway 32 North, Washington.
- JoAnn's Sugar Shack LLC, agent Winston Anthony McKissick, 106 W. Greene St., Snow Hill.
- On Point Mobile Labs LLC, agent Kierra Ruffin, 3105 Evans St. Unit E, Greenville.
- Quattro Elements LLC, agent Carlos Esparza, 4217 Legacy Park Way Unit 3, Ayden.
- Queen Bee Photography LLC, agent Kayla R. Hinton, 567 Baie Road, Rocky Mount.
- R & C Expedite LLC, agent Connie Carmon, 2962 Mills Road, Greenville.
- Ran-Wright Auto Sales, Service & Detailing LLC, agent Earnest J. Wright, 1501 Dickinson Ave., Greenville.
- Remain Humble Apparel Co. LLC, agent Dontrez Sneed, 2295 Frederick Road, Chocowinity.
- Restoration Rebel LLC, agent Karrie Hager Hooks, 4430 Eastern Pines Road, Greenville.
- September Twenty Second LLC, agent England Alston, 1100 Newsome St., Tarboro.
- Shred Like Harrell LLC, agent Joshua A. Harrell, 760 W. Fire Tower Road Ste. 107 #337, Winterville.
- Shy Stylez Wig Collection LLC, agent Nashyia Kee, 2012 Tower Place Apt. 12, Greenville.
- Storm Stays LLC, agent Jackson Storm Lancaster, 101 Dogwood Drive, Greenville.
- Straight Off The Cart LLC, agent Brian Stanton, 303 Laurie Ellis Road, Winterville.
- Tara S. King MSW, LCSW, LCAS, CCSOTS LLC, agent Tara Sandrea King, 418 Farmingwood Road, Greenville.
- Taylor Family Cottage LLC, agent William Ronald Taylor, 556 Jordan Drive, Greenville.
- True Auto Care LLC, agent Anthony M. Evans, 138 Sauls Drive, Snow Hill.
- Van Scoy's Taxidermy LLC, agent Ryan Michael Van Scoy, 564 Eagles Nest Road, Grimesland.
- W.W. Financing LLC, agent William Weissman, 207 Chowan Road, Greenville.
- West Group Properties LLC, agent Brodie West, 109 Indian Trail, Washington.
- Whut Goes Around Comes Around LLC, agent Giavanna Williams, 6495 Highway 13 South Apt. #2, Snow Hill.
- Zoe Mental Wholeness Clinic PLLC, agent Shyla B. Cabell, 2121 Jennifer Place, Greenville.