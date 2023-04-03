The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Oct. 5-11. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Nestor D. Gomez, Gloribel Irizarry to Onside LLC: parcel, Greenville Township
Tammy Stocks Beachum to Starlette J. Hedgepeth: Lot 13, Clarks Farm, Section II $338
Department of Transportation to Pirate Ventures LLC: 0.140 acre quitclaim
Betty Jean Williams to Kristin Stapleford, Michael “Kevin” Williams: 0.22 acre, Grifton
HPI Waterford LLC to Waterford Place Greenville LLC: 7.577 acres, Greenville $22,884
HPI Waterford II & III LLC to Waterford Place Greenville LLC: 7.794 acres, Arthur Township; 7.671 acres $45,768
HPI Waterford IV LLC to Waterford Place Greenville LLC: 4.612 acres, Greenville $22,884
Theresa Thomas (t/t/a Theresa Lynn Campbell) to William Todd McDonald, Carmen McDonald: Lot 4, Macon’s Crossing subdivision, Phase 3, Chicod Township $320
HBL Investments LLC to Aldridge and Southerland Builders Inc.: Lots 82A, 82B, 83A, 83B, 84A, 84B, 85A, 85B, 86A and 86B, Bent Creek subdivision, Phase 6 $450
T & D Home Buyers LLC to Samuel Todd Tinker, Darlene Tinker: Lot 35, Colindale Court, Phase V, Winterville Township quitclaim
Mangum Investment Properties LLC to Joseph Paul Mangum Jr., Karen Mangum: Lot 1, Block C, Forest Hills subdivision, Greenville
HBL Investments LLC to Aldridge and Southerland Builders Inc.: Lots 87A, 87B, 89A, 89B, 91A and 91B, Bent Creek subdivision, Phase 6 $270
HBL Investments LLC to Aldridge and Southerland Builders Inc.: Lots 88A, 88B, 90A and 90B, Bent Creek subdivision, Phase 6 $180
CCWC Greenville 1 LLC to Olympus Palms 4 LLC: 1.091 acres, Winterville Township $22,600
CCWC Greenville 1 LLC to Olympus Palms 4 LLC: 1.090 acres, Greenville
Isaiah Smith Jr. to John S. Smith, Ronald Smith: parcel, Greenville Township quitclaim
Isaiah Smith Jr. to John S. Smith, Ronald Smith: Lot 62, Hillsdale, Greenville quitclaim
William Douglas Gross, Christy Tyler Gross to Robert Lust, Carol Lust, Catherine Biggs, Ricky L. Biggs Sr.: Lot 1, Block C, West Haven III $620
Glenda J. Walsh to Layman Donnell Smith, Dri-Zonda T. Brown: Lot 192, Langston Farms subdivision, Phase 8A $570
Joshua P. Langemann, Crystal T. Langemann to William Gross, Christy Gross: 3.00 acres $740
WSFU LLC to Ryan A. Garnett: Lot 9, Block F, Greenbrier subdivision, Section 1, Greenville Township $344
Mary H. Tyson, Joni H. Tyson (agent) to William Charvat, Kaitlyn Charvat: 0.70 acre, Arthur Township $226
Robert M. Sprague, Heather Sprague to Sprague Real Estate Holdings LLC: Lot 12-B, Fornes Run subdivision, Greenville quitclaim
Robert M. Sprague, Heather Sprague to Sprague Real Estate Holdings LLC: Lot 12, Warren Street subdivision, Section A, Greenville quitclaim
Alonzo William Carruth Jr. to Christopher Michael Carruth: Lot 1, Planter’s Field subdivision, Section 2, Grimesland Township gift
Carolina Eastern Homes LLC to Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville, Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company: Lots 12 and 13, Holly Grove subdivision, Phase II, Winterville Township $220
Willis Heffren to Willis Heffren (a/k/a Willis Heffren Jr.), Cassandra Kay Haman: Lot 1, Crescent Ridge subdivision, Section 2, Chicod Township $3
Tijamolek Suggs to Lester Marvel Forbes: Lot 4, Jeffersons Corner, Farmville Township $304
Daniel Alan Nock Jr., Emily Downing Nock to Marjorie Myers Filmore, Kenya Lamont Filmore: Lot 18, Arden Ridge, Section Three $570
Erik G. Seals, Candice Marie Seals to Jennifer Jean Payne: Lots 28 and 29, Snohan Acres quitclaim
Houses BPR LLC to Daniel Alan Nock Jr., Emily Downing Nock: Lot 116, Mill Creek subdivision, Phase 2, Greenville $798
Rocky Russell Builders Inc. to Demitra Alexandra Canoutas, Suzan Marie Perry: Lot 7A, Kinsey Creek, Phase 2, Greenville $537
Jennifer Jean Payne (a/k/a Jennifer J. Payne, t/t/a Jennifer J. Seals), Brian Payne to Charlotte K. Cogdell: Lots 28 and 29, Snohan Acres $300
Audrey Guy (executrix) to Restore 2 More LLC: Lots 4 and 5 (portion), West Haven Terrace, Ayden $310 (executrix’s deed)
Arigo Gilmore, Penny Sue Gilmore to Russell L. Lowenthal, Susan C. Lowenthal: Lot 13, Westhaven, Section 1, Winterville Township $620
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC (f/k/a Bill Clark Construction Co. Inc.) to Willoughby Park Condominium Association of Greenville Inc.: Willoughby Park Condominiums (with exceptions), Winterville Township
Marla D. Anderson to Sung Kim: Building M, Unit 1, Kittrell Farms Townhomes $386
T Technology Inc. to James Hunter Rose, Savannah Claire Rose: two tracts, Fountain Township $440
Eldora G. Burney to Terressa Baum, Albert Earl Burney: parcel $108
Greenbrier Realty Company Inc. to Suzanne Harmon: Lot 19, Block I, Tucker Estates subdivision, Section 8 $32
Bobby W. Joyner to Farrington Trace Senior LLC: 2.171 acres and 2.964 acres $1,000
Bobby W. Joyner to Bells Fork Partners LLC: 7.426 acres, Winterville Township $1,000
Sharon Carney to Timothy Wilbur Mitchell Jr.: Unit 4, Building T, Dudley’s Grant, Section 7 $364
William Donald Whaley, Beverly Ann Whaley to Roham R. Lahiji: Lot 4B, Bent Creek subdivision, Phase 4, Greenville $438
Minges Building Account LLC to Minges Bottling Group Inc.: 78.2521 acres (with exceptions), Ayden Township $1,506
Dolna A. Eastman to Dolna A. Eastman, Debbie Jo Eastman: Lot 35, Block K, Pineridge subdivision, Section VI, Arthur Township
Steven W. Foreman to Laura Fornos Verde: Lot 14, Block B, Rock Springs subdivision, Phase III, Falkland Township quitclaim
Kimberly Rook Adams, Kevin Adams to Margaret V. Agnew: parcel, Bethel Township $30
Marine A. Turpen, Melissa K. Vaughn, Richard Eugene Vaughn to Jan Carol Martin: Lot 9 (with exception), Crawford’s Pointe subdivision $440
Peng Yu, Min Wang to Benny R. Friar Jr., Christine P. Friar: Lot 113, Irish Creek subdivision, Section 2, Phase I-B $900
Joshua B. Vinson, Nicole Vinson (f/k/a Nicole Garris) to Konane Feliciano, Kelsey Feliciano, Rena M. Case: Lot 73, Sutton Farm subdivision, Section 2, Arthur Township $460
Shirley Cox to Michael Warren Whaley, Debra McLawhorn Whaley: three tracts (with exceptions), Ayden $60
Hunter Brown, Rebecca Haislip to Rebecca M. Haislip: Lot 2, Block H, Eastwood subdivision, Section IV, Greenville quitclaim
Shannon D. Priddy, Michael Priddy to Eric S. Dennis, Sarah L. Ivey: Tract 2, Sutton Farm $50
Darkstar Consulting Inc. to Celsa Tobon Gachupin, Eder Torres Tobon: Lot 12, Suncrest subdivision, Pactolus Township $80
Clyde L. Brooks Jr., Michelle B. Brooks to Jack Stephenson, Rebecca Stephenson: Lot 14, Block E, Bedford subdivision, Section VI, Phase II, Winterville Township $1,200
Keith Douglas Worthington to Cliff L. McGuffin, Ashley W. McGuffin: 1.00 acre, Grifton Township $526
Keith Douglas Worthington to Cliff L. McGuffin, Ashley McGuffin: 1.10 acres, Grifton Township $50
Peggy Ann Schumacher, Randall Carter to Peggy Ann Schumacher: Lot 300, Colony Woods South, Greenville quitclaim
Donald R. Paldino, Joann M. Paldino to Raquel Desousa, Clovis Desousa: Lot 40, Fox Chase subdivision, Section 2 $490
Michael Carl Scarabelli, Kathryn Isley Scarabelli (t/t/a Kathryn Jewett Isley) to Lesley Amairany Lopez Juarez: Lot 3, Kow Creek subdivision $500
Michael Lee Harrington, Krissy Gibbs Harrington to Lil Raj LLC: Unit 111-B, Willoughby Park Condominium, Section 5; Unit 111-E, Willoughby Park Condominium, Section 5 $300
Sherry Winstead (individually and as executrix), Billy Winstead, Mark Mitzen to Zsuzsanna H. Harrington: Lot 12, Block E, Woodcrest subdivision, Greenville Township $322
Debra A. Gregory to Debra A. Gregory, Amber L. Gregory: Lot 86, Woodridge North, Phase III, Winterville Township $4
Gardner Holdings I LLC to Gary A. Foote Jr., Pattie W. Foote: 21.00 acres, Farmville Township $152
David Howard Nanney Jr. to Anne Walker: 0.70 acre, N.C.S.R. 1245, Falkland Township $48
Sherdene Denise Roundtree to Ruben Herrera Rojas: parcel, Ayden Township $31
Cheryl Martens Hill, John Wesley Hill II, Jeffrey Scott Martens, Roseann Bickel to Julia Marten Taylor, Michael Eugene Taylor: parcel $100
Diane Jackson (trustee) to Serina O’Neal, Carlton L. O’Neal: Unit 2223-F, Locksley Woods Condominium, Phase 2 $319
Gregory Louis Dennis, Mindy Hanford Dennis, Michael Allen Dennis, Clara Ann Dennis to George Hawkes, Sovan Chhuon-Hawkes: Lot 5, Westwood subdivision $62
Mary K. Wilbourne to Michael Conti: Lot 97B, Brook Hollow, Section Three, Greenville $470
City of Greenville to William Joseph Davis IV: lot, Greenville Township (special warranty)
K Alligood LLC to Douglas Kevin Alligood II: parcel, Greenville
Nawab Enterprises LLC to Stewart’s Real Estate Company LLC: Lot 7 (portion, with exceptions), Block L, Higgs Brothers property, Greenville $110
Michael Scott Whipple, Jessica Lynn Ervin to Cameron Paige Loy, Collin Joseph Loy: Lot 9, Block G, Belvedere subdivision, Section IV, Winterville Township $466
Bryce Jorgensen, Melanie Jorgensen to Jonathan A. Wall, Claudia Wall: Lot 56, Windsor Downs, Phase II $796
Mark Stamper, Amanda Kay Stamper to Parker C. Lamm, Maddison H. Lamm: Lot 41, Allen Ridge subdivision, Section 2 $460
Gregory Clyde Boyd, Beverly Pierce Boyd to Gregory Clyde Boyd, Beverly Pierce Boyd: 37.06 acres (with exception), Chicod Township quitclaim
Ed A. Whitehurst Jr., Judson T. Whitehurst to Stacy Hulon: 1 acre, Pactolus Township $72
Babak Shahirfar, Neda Javanshir to Oak Tree Properties LLC: Unit 7, Building F, Sterling Pointe Townhomes, Winterville Township $164
Sharon Cash, Daniel William Cash to Michael Lee Harrington Jr., Krissy Gibbs Harrington: Lots 13-A and 13-B, Block C, Heritage Village subdivision, Section Four, Greenville; Lots 14-A, 14-B, 15-A and 15-B, Block C, Heritage Village subdivision, Section Four, Greenville; Lots 10 and 11, Block C, Heritage Village subdivision, Section II, Greenville; Lot 12, Block C, Heritage Village subdivision, Section III, Greenville $2,200
Greg Hill to Oak Tree Provisions LLC: Lot 16, Block B, Biltmore, Greenville Township $8