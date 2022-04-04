GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for March 14-25:
Farrior & Sons Inc., 457 Airport Road, commercial hangar, $2,000,000.
Farrior & Sons Inc., 455 Airport Road, commercial hangar, $2,000,000.
Farrior & Sons Inc., 459 Airport Road, commercial hangar, $2,000,000.
Farrior & Sons Inc., 453 Airport Road, commercial hangar, $969,863.
Farrior & Sons Inc., 451 Airport Road, commercial hangar, $2,000,000.
No Limit Contracting Design, 100 Hickory St., commercial interior renovation, $225,000.
P. West Company Inc. (d/b/a Custom Building Company), 1058 Moye Blvd., commercial up-fit, $72,500.
No contractor listed, 1641 S.E. Greenville Blvd., commercial interior alteration, $400,000.
Aldridge & Southerland Builders Inc., 202 Shamrock Way 8, residential interior alterations, $50,000.
Service Roofing & Sheet Metal Co., 2098 E. Fire Tower Road, commercial re-roofing, $665,500.
Grace Construction Inc., 2111 Coleman Drive, Winterville, residential single-family dwelling, $378,118.40.
No contractor listed, 1641 S.E. Greenville Blvd., commercial carport, $125,000.
Designco Construction Inc., 3283 Frog Level Road, commercial interior alteration, $290,000.
No contractor listed, 1406 Chestnut St., residential interior alteration, $10,000.
DE Island Construction, 1913 Forest Hill Drive, residential alteration, $27,900.
No contractor listed, 3001 Camille Drive, Winterville, residential alterations, $25,000.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2524 Dakota Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $179,550.
D.R. Horton Inc., 905 Riverstone Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $172,125.
Powder River, 2230 Dickinson Ave., commercial accessory structure modifications, $29,000.
Bedrock Pools & Landscape LLC, 108 Golf View Drive, residential in-ground swimming pool, $93,000.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for March 9-22:
Newbold Contracting LLC, 458 Windchime Drive, Greenville, commercial business, $80,000.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville, 945 Arbor Rose Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $258,200.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville, 2200 Three Oaks Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $280,080.
James D. McArthur, 824 Winestone Court, Greenville, Lot 37, residential alteration, $36,000.
Todd S. Ausbon, 6262 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, residential addition, $152,640.
Marci Cochran, 2916 Beddard Road, Grimesland, Lot 2, single-family house with attached garage, $218,800.
Michael R. Tyson, 5787 Ernest Taylor Road, Ayden, cell tower co-location, no estimate.
John Edward Berry, 1486 Fox Hollow Drive, Ayden, Lot 37, single-family house with attached garage, $366,280.
Meridian Design/Build of NC LLC, 3984 Ayden Golf Club Road, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $167,640.
ABI Investments LLC, 1044 Montevallo Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $1,699,400.
ABI Investments LLC, 1042 Montevallo Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $214,720.
ABI Investments LLC, 1065 Montevallo Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $214,720.
ABI Investments LLC, 1052 Montevallo Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $215,400.
ABI Investments LLC, 1057 Montevallo Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $192,440.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 3027 Landon Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $241,600.
Justin Russell Smith, 2702 Doc Loftin Road, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $484,840.
Karen Turnage Boyd, 4473 Moye-Turnage Road, Farmville, residential porch, $22,080.
Vicky T. Harris, 632 Allegheny Road, Greenville, single-family house, $151,600.
All Around Inc., 4190 Washington St., Ayden, residential renovation, $120,000.
Clay S. Stoll, 5488 Cal Jones Road, Vanceboro, residential renovation, $119,520.
Phillip McCoy Woolard, 3836 West Lane, Bethel, residential renovation, $169,280.
William Girard Stevenson, 2653 N.C. 30, Stokes, garage, $13,000.
No owner listed, 3438 Harvey Rouse Road, Grifton, single-family house with attached garage, $115,680.
Donald Ray Mozingo, 1830 N.C. 102 East, Ayden, residential garage, no estimate.
Tony E. Branch, 4154 N.C. 222, Fountain, carport, no estimate.
Center for Science, Technology and Leadership Development Inc., 7458 Main St., Bethel, sign, $184,320.