The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Feb. 17-23:

Curtis O. Haddock, Tammie Haddock to JPMorgan Chase Bank NA $249,000

Steven A. Amador, Eunbin Kim to State Employees’ Credit Union $100,000

Nicole Elise Corbett to USAA Federal Savings Bank $240,000

Jacob Daniel Harrington, Caitlin Simpson Harrington to Radius Financial Group Inc. $579,500

Robert M. Sprague to Guaranteed Rate Inc. $153,750

Jimmy Dean Craft, Sharon W. Craft to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $100,000

Christopher Howard, Chekeia Howard to Cardinal Financial Company LP $223,870

Brenda K. Jones to Wells Fargo Bank NA $203,500

NEP Properties LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $176,250

Serbeler E. Anderson to Local Government Federal Credit Union $153,000

Joyce Gallegos to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $212,500

The Arrow Group LLC to United Bank $131,200

Yoharlenny Mercedes to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $282,828

Benjamin C. Barker, Joan M. Barker to Home Point Financial Corporation $532,000

Jackson Storm Lancaster to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $249,850

Carol Hunter to Local Government Federal Credit Union $125,000

Edgar Ramirez Valdez, Adrienne M. Ramirez to State Employees’ Credit Union $180,000

Maria E. Stubbins, James R. Stubbins to Guaranteed Rate Inc. $128,000

Dawn Boyd-Cribari to State Employees’ Credit Union $155,000

Michael T. Clark to Celebrity Home Loans LLC $323,000

Clarissa J. Brown, Don D. Brown to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $425,600

Alphonzo Phillips, Nena Salvo Phillips to State Employees’ Credit Union $114,500

Julie Shaffer Hughes to Alcova Mortgage LLC $372,000

Jeffrey Gray Jr., Zoysia Gray to Inspire Home Loans Inc. $250,371

Shelley Marie Binegar Swann, Arthur James Swann II to Alcova Mortgage LLC $236,000

Michele W. Mazey to State Employees’ Credit Union $112,000

Caleb Garrett Byrd, Jenna Smith to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $250,000

Johnelle Moore, Dominique Moore to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $231,709

Leigh Cutler, Thomas Frank Cutler to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $305,000

Richard E. Shine, Audrey Shine (a/k/a A. Lynn Shine) to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $143,000

Philip E. Cook, Natalie W. Cook to Alcova Mortgage LLC $370,500

Upside Real Estate Group LLC to Zions Bancorporation NA (d/b/a National Bank of Arizona) $2,000,000

Akira Properties LLC to Bank OZK $360,000

Dalton Barrett McKee to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $150,350

Laurie Stallings, Jimmy R. Stallings (a/k/a Jimmy R. Stallings Jr.) to PNC Bank NA $100,000

Hemant S. Goswami, Niraj Goswami to Cake Mortgage Corp. (d/b/a Millenial Home Lending) $117,000

Heath T. Blackmon, Brittany E. Blackmon to State Employees’ Credit Union $182,000

Matthew H. Porter, Kristen M. Porter to First Bank $117,000

Karolyn Santiago Mitchell to State Employees’ Credit Union $121,500

Jessie Murchison Cotton to Wells Fargo Bank NA $115,550

Stephanie Marie Noe Emory, Joshua Franklin Emory to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation $412,000

Josephine Dawn Dickerson to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $220,000

Armand Joseph Nadeau III, Myongsuk Nadeau to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $276,000

Clinton R. Etheridge to State Employees’ Credit Union $125,000

Brian Brodish, Barbara G. Brodish to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $540,000

James D. McArthur Jr., Leslie Taylor McArthur to State Employees’ Credit Union $222,300

Wilson Rental Solutions LLC to Lima One Capital LLC $118,800

Dajoury Y. Keemer to Alcova Mortgage LLC $129,609

Eric Lamont Brown to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $317,500


Mary Hannah Postma, Travis Ellis to State Employees’ Credit Union $252,000

Abigail C. Leach, Matthew A. Leach to EMM Loans LLC $319,200

Tracey L. Robinett, Ole J. Robinett III to TowneBank Mortgage $444,000

Xin He, Siew Fong Lee to First Bank (d/b/a Select Bank & Trust Company) $131,040

James Michael Fields (a/k/a J. Michael Fields), Anne R. Fields to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $123,000

Dale S. Foster, Jennifer Foster to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $313,405

Christopher R. Jones, Sarah Elise Jones to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $319,014

Sharayer Monique Byrd to State Employees’ Credit Union $127,000

Belinda Chandra, Willy Widjaya to Wells Fargo Bank NA $144,000

Wondora A. Moore to Cardinal Financial Company LP $153,174

Norma Swindell to State Employees’ Credit Union $105,000

Mary W. Morris to State Employees’ Credit Union $200,000

Rosemary T. Johnston to New Day Financial LLC $496,999

Brandon Cole Tillett to Alcova Mortgage LLC $145,500

First Colony Construction Co. to Truist Bank $4,000,000

Nezettia M. Stevens to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $218,400

Michael Ryan Hamm to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $208,550

Jason A. Hager, Tina E. Hager to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $100,000

Cypress and Cobb MHC LLC, Majette MHC LLC to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. $7,350,000

Leketia Evans Vines to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $132,533

Thomas H. Faulkner (trustee) to Southern Bank and Trust Company $212,500

Joseph Edgar Meeks IV, Lori Wallace Meeks to Intercoastal Mortgage LLC $257,500

Rode Holdings LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $275,000

Annette C. Hinnant, Victor Hinnant to Home Point Financial Corporation $133,000

David S. Jones, Tammie C. Jones to The Fidelity Bank (d/b/a Right By You Mortgage) $142,500

Tracy Luton Shirley, Jonathan Ryan Shirley to Truist Bank $241,000

Robert T. Montaquila, Lucy Ganzert Montaquila to TowneBank-Consumer $250,000

Louis Dwane Sutton Jr., Lou Anne Baldree Sutton to State Employees’ Credit Union $170,000

Kiara F. Morris, Steven B. Morris to State Employees’ Credit Union $181,300

Josh Elliott Eddings, Stuart Edwards Eddings to State Employees’ Credit Union $444,000

Brian D. Tew, Stephanie M. Tew to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $272,900

Jonathan M. Britt, Emily Joy Britt to State Employees’ Credit Union $177,000

William Barry, Teresa Barry to Amerisave Mortgage Corporation $244,000

Angela D. Raper to Pentagon Federal Credit Union $104,000

Rebecca Leigh Hall to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $217,200

Petre Earl Franks Jr., Alexandra K. Franks to Cardinal Financial Company LP $349,600

Divya Rani to Wells Fargo Bank NA $135,000

Christopher R. Young, Caitlyn L. Dicks to TowneBank Mortgage $178,484

David L. Anderson, Adrianna Anderson to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $209,000

Cody Edwards to First Bank $137,250

John W. Demary to Local Government Federal Credit Union $162,000

Gowtam Phanikumar Chitluri, Sakshi Sethi to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $118,000

Jon Garten Nuckolls, Christie Barnhart Nuckolls to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $350,000

Kiara Marie Walbrook-Johnson, Ungaro Kahlil Johnson to Navy Federal Credit Union $197,702

Dori Trueman to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $106,700

Amaryllis W. Hunt to Broker Solutions Inc. (d/b/a New American Funding) $235,290

Christopher F. Jones to State Employees’ Credit Union $119,200

Philip Lyon, Mary Sue Lyon to loandepot.com LLC $381,162

RAJ Hospitality Inc. to U.S. Small Business Administration $600,000