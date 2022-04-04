The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Jan. 27-Feb. 2. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Anthony Harris, Ventonia K. Harris to Chesmont Builders & Development Group LLC: Lot 48, Northgate Walk, Section Three, Farmville Township $71
Jerry Ben Nichols, Elsie Nichols to Janice W. Coward, Justin R. Coward, Joshua R. Coward: 0.786 acre, Grimesland Township $2
Pinner Properties LLC to Department of Transportation: 0.354 acre, Belvoir Township $2 (highway right-of-way)
Agnes Nobles Strickland, Marvin J. Strickland to Patsy Nobles Chappell (one-half undivided interest), EKG Properties LLC (one-half undivided interest): parcel, Winterville Township $160
Addie Cousar to Addie Cousar, Denise Grate: 4.344 acres, N.C. Highway 11, Bethel Township quitclaim
Wayne O. Meads Sr., Susan D. Meads to Kelly Guard: Lot 149, Planter’s Trail subdivision, Section I $470
Metropolitan Housing and Community Development Corporation Inc. to Vashtee Garrett: Lot 3, Block J, Cherry View Addition $290
Cynthia B. Mackey to Troy L. Clemons, Yvette Grimes: Lot 41, Bristolmoor, Section Three $400
Ronald William Parkhill to Ronald William Parkhill, Danielle Renee Parkhill: Lot 46, Brandy Creek South, Section 2, Phase 3
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to Benjamin Stuart Hardy, Barbara Bowen Hardy: Lot 121, Brookfield, Section Four, Phase Two, Winterville Township $626
Carl S. Brown Jr. (a/k/a Carl Brown Jr.) to Rebecca Ann Phillips: parcel, Lee Street, Ayden Township quitclaim
Wayne C. Peede II, Caroline Potter Peede to Karen E. Frederickson, Scott J. Frederickson: Lot 50-B, Hampton Creek, Phase Two, Winterville Township $384
Evert van der Lee to Richard Coyle, Tandy Coyle: Lot 5, Crook Creek subdivision $470
Miguel Angel Molina-Iglesias to Miguel Angel Molina-Iglesias, Yancy Lissette Vasquez Campos: 1.5 acres, Chicod Township
George Grecky Jr., Sharon Grecky to Michael Royce Joyner: Lot 9, Block L, Chatham Circle subdivision, Third Addition, Greenville $70
Corey R. Horton, Raina Nicole Horton (i/t/t/a Raina Nichole Horton) to Corey R. Horton, Raina Nicole Horton: Lot 105, Manchester subdivision, Section 1, Winterville Township quitclaim
D.R. Horton Inc. to Saul Horowitz, Elizabeth Horowitz: Lot 13, Allen Park subdivision $625
Tori L. Kouroupas (t/t/a Tori L. Kaster), Zachary A. Kouroupas to Brett Allen Nichols: Lots 10 and 10A, Grayleigh, Section 2, Phase 2, Ayden Township $480
Nancy T. Minguez (trustee) to Luke Glover, June L. Glover: Unit 2227-G, Locksley Woods Condominium, Phase 3 $278
D.R. Horton Inc. to Lawrence Horowitz, Cheryl Horowitz: Lot 12, Allen Park subdivision $634
Vicus Development LLC to Southern Development Group Inc.: Lots 20 and 20A, Wildflower Ridge subdivision, Section 2 $76
Christian Alyssa Stanley to Trenton L. Winfield: Lot 7, Meeting Place subdivision, Winterville Township $330
JAVA LLC to Christopher Ray Willets, Miranda Willets, Timothy W. Folks, Heather Folks: Lot 10A, Augusta Trails, Section 2, Winterville Township $248
JAVA LLC to Christopher Ray Willets, Miranda Willets, Timothy W. Folks, Heather Folks: Lot 10B, Augusta Trails, Section 2, Winterville Township $248
Frances Gwendolyn Mobley Hill to Frances Gwendolyn Mobley Hill, Bryan Keith Hill: Lot 15, Oakmont, Addition No. 3, Greenville Township $4
Christopher Brandon Johnson, Kimberly Sue Johnson to Tag Development East LLC: Lot 32, Block G, Elmhurst subdivision, Addition No. 1, Greenville $365