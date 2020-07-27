Attorneys Charles R. Hardee, M. Brack Massey and Kyle M. Blodgett have formed Hardee, Massey & Blodgett LLP, a personal injury law firm.
Hardee has been protecting the rights of injured victims for 39 years. To continue this mission, he has partnered with his son-in-laws, Massey and Blodgett, to form the law firm.
The attorneys will focus their practice on personal injury, wrongful death and workers’ compensation cases.
“We are excited to announce the formation of Hardee, Massey & Blodgett. I look forward to putting my experience and skills to work for our clients each and every day,” Hardee said.
The partners have more than 55 years of combined legal experience and have dedicated their entire legal careers to helping people who have been injured or lost a loved one due to the negligence of others, according to a news release. The attorneys have handled thousands of injury claims and tried or arbitrated hundreds of cases to conclusion.
Hardee, a Grifton native, earned his law degree from Campbell University School of Law and has been practicing personal injury law in eastern N.C. since 1981.
Massey earned his law degree from Elon University School of Law. He is a native of Greenville and has been practicing in the areas of personal injury, wrongful death, and workers’ compensation law since 2010.
Blodgett grew up in New Bern and earned his law degree from Elon University School of Law. He has been handling personal injury and wrongful death cases since 2014.
“As a family practice, the firm’s approach will always be to treat our clients like family. We are proud that clients throughout North Carolina have trusted our attorneys to handle their claims for decades,” Massey said.
The attorneys have secured more than $100 million in settlements and verdicts over the course of their careers. They said they have a proven track record of success.
“We are a law firm who is experienced, trusted and proven,” Blodgett said. “We are from here, we are raising our families here, and we look forward to helping clients throughout eastern North Carolina for years to come.”
Hardee, Massey & Blodgett has an office in Greenville.