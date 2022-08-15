The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from June 9-15:
Gary Dickens, Annie Eliza Dickens to State Employees’ Credit Union $167,400
Talya M. Thomas, Robert Kenneth Thomas to Academy Mortgage Corporation $365,000
Hunter J. Barnett, Victoria Barnett to State Employees’ Credit Union $201,000
Porter Building Co. LLC to First Bank $460,000
Wayne Fuhrmann to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $375,370
Jamie Elizabeth Bloss, Victor Thomas Levand to State Employees’ Credit Union $139,500
Lindsey Elizabeth Riggs to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $239,900
Rupal Patel to Cardinal Financial Company LP (d/b/a Sebonic Financial) $256,800
Jody Lynn Morris, Elisabeth Carraway Morris to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $360,000
Angela D. Mills to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $245,000
Alvin Williams, Rosa H. Williams to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $356,288
MAP Graham LLC to Civic Financial Services LLC $166,400
Alexis Speller, Herman Frizo Taylor to Broker Solutions Inc. (d/b/a New American Funding) $279,837
Priscilla Jean Roberts to Alcova Mortgage LLC $330,000
Charles M. Bagwell, Lisa C. Bagwell to TowneBank Mortgage $275,000
Tirajas LLC to First Bank $192,000
Bryan Cauley, Lisa Cauley to GoPrime Mortgage Inc. $232,750
Byron Scott Gibson Jr. to FBC Mortgage LLC $344,253
Furquan Ahmed Khaja, Misbah Noor to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $178,000
Fred D. Gorham Jr., Helen H. Gorham to Truist Bank $100,000
Todd A. Breneman (a/k/a Todd Alan Breneman) to First Bank $110,000
Darrell Edward Bolick, Sherrie Barlowe Bolick to Amerifirst Financial Corporation $173,000
Kathleen M. Miller, Ryan V. Miller to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $266,900
David Brandon Barrett to Navy Federal Credit Union $236,060
Henry Alexander Myers, Gwyda Myers to Hometown Lenders Inc. $409,200
Daniel Lee Midgette, Connie R. Midgette to Alcova Mortgage LLC $101,250
Andre Duncan, Kaylei Alexis Duncan to First Bank $472,000
William H. Reaves, Cleere Reaves to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $1,178,100
William Donny Casey Jr., Kellie Dixon Casey to Southern Bank and Trust Company $309,300
William Robert Trudell, Barbara Ann Trudell to Broker Solutions Inc. (d/b/a New American Funding) $256,000
Kira Ort, Joseph Watson to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $186,200
Bryson A. Pryor, Sterling C. Pryor to Wells Fargo Bank NA $232,000
Robert Wayne Moore, Buffy Arnold Moore to loandepot.com LLC $101,250
Roham Roientan Lahiji to Southern Bank and Trust Company $125,000
Nidhi Sharma to Truist Bank $192,850
Jennifer E. Hester to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $198,000
Travis L. Sugg, Kimberly B. Sugg to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $150,000
Joyce M. Burgess to Amerisave Mortgage Corporation $122,735
Jeanine Michelle Sharpe to Truist Bank $222,314
Matthew Todd Myers, Lindsey A. Myers to PNC Bank NA $700,000
Mark A. Poteat, Map Graham LLC to Crosstie LLC $100,000
TRW Holdings LLC (d/b/a TRW Holdings NC LLC) to Truist Bank $3,262,500
Richard E. McDonald Jr., Randee Russ McDonald to Colonial National Mortgage (d/o Colonial Savings FA) $332,910
Equity Pros LLC to Conventus LLC $1,544,000
Equity Pros LLC to Thomas Biek $150,000
Dorcas Evelyn Smith to State Employees’ Credit Union $177,000