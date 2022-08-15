The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed June 27-July 1 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
311 Staton Road LLC, agent Stephen F. Horne III, 300 Cotanche St., Greenville.
4 Bakers Inc., agent Elijah Baker Jr., 3211 A Moseley Drive, Greenville.
Aftercastle LLC, agent Lawrence Moses II, 1911 E. Ninth St., Greenville.
Alexander Fashion Consulting LLC, agent Marina Alexander, 402 Lochview Drive, Greenville.
AV Nails & Spa of North Carolina LLC, agent Tung Van Tran, 4420 E. 10th St. Ste. 116, Greenville.
Avalanche Drywall & Paint Home Improvement LLC, agent Rene Gonzalez Rivera, 1231 Twisting Creek Road, Greenville.
Battleground Holistic Wellness LLC, agent Juanmanein Dimitrius Battle, 1118 Branch St., Rocky Mount.
Big Bux Land & Timber LLC, agent Stephen Fletcher, 265 Windley Canal Road, Pantego.
Classy “K” Solutions LLC, agent Theresa Kimberly Bynum-Powell, 2228 Brookville Drive B, Greenville.
DNA Wings LLC, agent Daja Rascoe, 314 S. Memorial Drive, Greenville.
Down East A.T.R. Consulting LLC, agent Evelyn Holmes, 657-B Worthington Road, Winterville.
Eastern Hot Rod and Performance LLC, agent Jimmy Alan Brann, 1097 Albritton Road, Snow Hill.
EVA Nails & Spa LLC, agent Tung Van Tran, 4420 E. 10th St. Ste. 116, Greenville.
Every Saturday Night LLC, agent Stephen F. Horne III, 300 Cotanche St., Greenville.
Go Getters Painting LLC, agent Lindsey Earl Brown Jr., 4033 Laurinburg St., Ayden.
Good Guys Erectors Inc., agent Timothy L. Mokus, 1422 Gurganus Road, Snow Hill.
Greater Purpose Foundation Inc., nonprofit, agent Terry F. Sawyer Jr., 5120 Corey Road, Winterville.
Grifton Mini Mart Inc., agent Waheeb Shabain, 2200 Dovedale Drive #B, Greenville.
Holy is the Way Ministry Inc., nonprofit, agent Evelina Sheeike, 808 Hyman St., Williamston.
Home of the Big Bins LLC, agent Shara Green, 552 Bronty Road, Greenville.
HRP Yadkinville Inc., agent Peel and James PLLC, 106 S. Smithwick St., Williamston.
J & F Consulting LLC, agent Joshua Cox, 5572 N.C. Highway 33 East, Grimesland.
JAT Properties of NC LLC, agent Theresa Cephas, 117 S. Moring Ave., Rocky Mount.
JE3 Trucking LLC, agent James Horace Edwards III, 1803 Sulgrave Road, Greenville.
JJ JIO LLC, agent Ajay Madhok, 2202 Trotters Ridge Court, Greenville.
Keep Looking UP HCA LLC, agent Lisa Andrews, 1600 W. Arlington Blvd. Apt. 2, Greenville.
Keys 2 Logistics LLC, agent Aliesha Payton Keyes, 3573 Cobb Dail Road, Farmville.
Lineage Electric LLC, agent Matthew Price Johnson, 1210 W. Howard Ave., Tarboro.
Lyn Jay Boutique LLC, agent Jerry Jones, 80 Foxcroft Road, Snow Hill.
M & M Hernandez Construction LLC, agent Maria D. Hernandez Guerra, 4476 Pleasant Plain Road, Ayden.
Mojo Marine LLC, agent Scott Giffin, 1232 Bayview Road, Bath.
Neal Trucking LLC, agent DeMarcus Kittrell Neal, 114 Hardee Road, Greenville.
Neat & Tidy Cleaning LLC, agent Nikita Daniels, 1715 Anderson Road, Greenville.
Ocean’s Crest Counseling Center PLLC, agent Nicole Wagoner, 106 Breezewood Drive Unit F, Greenville.
Our Legacy Family LLC, agent Lawrence Moses II, 1911 E. Ninth St., Greenville.
P & G Remodeling Services LLC, agent Pablo E. Garcia Chepe, 1349 Ellison Court, Greenville.
Patrick Chapel FWB Church Inc., nonprofit, agent Sarah J. Smith, 7699 Willow Green Road, Snow Hill.
Protego Holdings LLC, agent Angela Hancock, 4450 Dickinson Ave., Greenville.
Purple Plow Farm LLC, agent Lawrence Moses II, 1911 E. Ninth St., Greenville.
R.M.B. Construction Services LLC, agent Rene M. Rivera, 1662 N.C. 42, Macclesfield.
RNB Plumbing LLC, agent Amy Alston Wells, 498 Red Banks Road, Greenville.
Ruth and Roddy LLC, agent Ruth Paul Schmitt, 102 N. Respess St., Washington.
Shave on Fifth Barber & Shop LLC, agent Michael V. Maida, 406 Queen Annes Road, Greenville.
Skunk and Junk I LLC, agent Garry K. Ward, 816 S. Halifax Road, Rocky Mount.
Smokers Republic Inc., agent Anas Al Hajj, 2904 E. 10th St. #A, Greenville.
SoCal Solutions LLC, agent Calvin L. Johnson, 3010 Mulberry Lane Unit B, Greenville.
The Pamela Group LLC, agent Jerry William Cornwell, 115 N. Reed Drive, Washington.
Trisha-Loray Abaro Aprecio DDS PC, agent Trisha-Loray Abaro Aprecio, 4522 Lagan Circle, Winterville.
TSJ Tool Distributor LLC, agent Terry S. Jones, 306 Harell St., Greenville.
Washington Pirate Port LLC, agent Wendy Gray-Hudnell, 511 College Ave., Washington.
Whoa Bro Inflatable Rentals LLC, agent Dequante Smith, 3916 Ayden Golf Club Road, Ayden.
Write Digital Marketing LLC, agent Alex Cortright, 2700 Thackery Road #26, Greenville.
Yeager Community Consulting LLC, agent Dr. Emily Pauline Yeager, 302 Westhaven Road, Greenville.