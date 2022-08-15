The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from May 4-10. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)

Henry Loyd Fornes III, Kaitlyn Michelle Fornes (t/t/a Naitlyn Michele Williams, m/p/k/a Kaitlyn Michele Williams) to Henry Loyd Fornes III, Kaitlyn Michelle Fornes: Lot 9, Block D, Baytree subdivision, Greenville Township