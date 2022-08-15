The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from May 4-10. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Henry Loyd Fornes III, Kaitlyn Michelle Fornes (t/t/a Naitlyn Michele Williams, m/p/k/a Kaitlyn Michele Williams) to Henry Loyd Fornes III, Kaitlyn Michelle Fornes: Lot 9, Block D, Baytree subdivision, Greenville Township
Gladys L. Battle (executrix), Kenith Earl Jones, Katherine Jones, Mary Angeline Jenkins, Calvin Jenkins to Gladys Louise Battle (three-fourths interest), Linda Denise Brimley (one-fourth interest): Lot 31, Block C, Kennedy Estates, Section 3, Ayden $40
Miguel Angel Ballesteros, Alejandra Mendez Flurent to BAK Investments LLC: Lots 5, 6, 7 and 8, S. Lee Street, Ayden $70
Jasper Alex Speight (substitute trustee and co-trustee), Rodney Dean Speight (substitute trustee and co-trustee), Sherri Lynn Speight Francis (substitute trustee and co-trustee) to Bella Homes LLC: Lot 13, Valley Landing, Phase I, Section A, Grimesland Township $310
Seaboard Custom Homes Inc. to Porter Building Co. LLC: Lot 7, Winding Creek at Blue Creek, Grimesland Township $130
Jennifer Lyannett Perigo to Cherry Construction Company Inc.: Lot 45, Hunter’s Run, Section 2, Ayden Township $130
Janet Lee Jones, Bobby Earl Jones to Christopher Kevin Oliver, Molly A. Oliver, Josephine F. Aycock, Roger S. Aycock (a/k/a Roger J. Aycock), Stephen D. Oliver, Pamela Sue Oliver: Lot 2, Windbrooke subdivision $720
Christopher Logelfo, Ashleigh Barber to Jonathan Hunter, Brooke Hunter, Carrie Renfrow, Brandon Renfrow: Lot 21, Mellon Downs, Phase II-A, Winterville Township $560
David Gary Hobgood (individually and as executor), Cynthia Hobgood to Palco Investments LLC: Lot 5, Block A, Westwood subdivision $294
Kevin Ramirez to Kevin J. Ramirez Nieto: Lot 21, Block A, Park West subdivision, Greenville
Geo Properties of Greenville LLC to BCS Property Holdings LLC: three tracts, Greenville Township $2,000
Vicus Development LLC to Reggie Spain Homes LLC: Lot 1, Wildflower Ridge subdivision, Section 1 $80
Vicus Development LLC to Reggie Spain Homes LLC: Lots 5, Wildflower Ridge subdivision, Section 2 $82
David Elogene Cox (successor trustee), Bradford Scott Hancox (representative) to Consolidated Pipe and Supply Inc.: parcel, Greenville Township $36
David Hagerman to Susan Hagerman (a/k/a Harriet Susan Hagerman): Lot 10, Block F, College Court subdivision, Greenville quitclaim
Greenbrier Place LLC to Nina Griffin Stallings: Lot 38, Greenbrier Place, Section 1 $178
Darden Properties LLC to William Jacob Goldberg, Debra Goldberg: Lot 14, Block C, North Rivers Estates, Section Two, Belvoir Township $340
Thomas H. Chaney, Margaret Kay Chaney to Robert Creta, Tracie Creta: Unit 202, Building 1942, Tara Condominium Complex $300
Justin Blake Little to Kelsey Lantz Crawford, Kenneth Crawford: Lot 69A, Block C, Clevewood subdivision, Section II, Phase II, Winterville Township $500
Lisa Jensen Shaw (individually and as executrix), Kenneth C. Shaw, Robyn L. Castengera, William Castengera, Kristin M. Dray, Michael R. Jensen, Janice Jensen, Michelle M. Saunders, Bart Saunders to Robert J. Parker, Rebecca Lynn Parker: Lot 401, Windsor subdivision, Section 10, Phase 3 $700
Le & Lam Properties LLC to Justin Blake Little: parcel $320