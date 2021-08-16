The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from July 15-21:
Anthony D. Catapano, Felicea A. Catapano to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $153,000
Sylvia Bowen, Marjorie M. Hagood (a/k/a Margaret Hagood), Bettie M. Lee (a/k/a Bettie J. Moore), Lawrence Lee, Jennifer M. Barnes, Michael Barnes, Neketa Gray to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $100,000
Deborah A. Bridges, James Bridges to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $230,743
Kiranveer Kaur, Gurbaj Singh to Wells Fargo Bank NA $230,288
Brian David Walker, Lena Cox Walker to Truist Bank $155,000
The Arrow Group LLC to Select Bank & Trust Company $686,625
Teresa Blackwell Richardson, Alton Richardson to Truist Bank $167,000
Sonya Blount Edmonds, Calvin Lionel Edmonds Jr. to On Q Financial Inc. $347,888
Robert A. Fields to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $194,750
CCC Properties LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $1,800,000
Norreen S. Furness, Jeffrey C. Furness to Quicken Loans LLC $231,200
Brian J. Clark, Cindy Clark to State Employees’ Credit Union $110,000
Bradley Trent Chapman to Blue Ridge Bank NA $247,435
Noel R. Whitley, Kathy W. Whitley to State Employees’ Credit Union $150,000
Matthew Reason to Alcova Mortgage LLC $184,290
Donald E. Palumbo, Caroline Palumbo to Quicken Loans LLC $112,000
Christopher N. Hopkins, Joanna Z. Hopkins to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $346,500
Lauren Williams Jones, Christopher Brock Jones to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $285,587
Walter Graham Byrum Jr., Jeanna Jackson Byrum to Truist Bank $228,000
Andrea Wade DeCuzzi to Truist Bank $166,250
Jeffrey Cole Hendricks to Finance of America Mortgage LLC $189,898