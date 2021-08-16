The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed June 28-July 2 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
AHandorTwo LLC, agent Antonio M. Brummell, 2324A Saddleback Drive, Winterville.
An Honest Heart Homecare Service LLC, agent Tara Marie Honesty, 100 Hunterhill Road 6E, Tarboro.
Belvedere Casa LLC, agent William Kenneth Clark, 101 Placid Way, Greenville.
Brian’s Mechanical Manpower Services LLC, agent Edgar Cruz-Rodriguez, 1316 Victor Drive, Greenville.
Creating Happy Solutions LLC, agent Carla Staine, 1946 Tara Court Unit 202, Greenville.
CSCO International LLC, agent Chukwudi S. Ubah, 2204 Bellamy Circle Apartment 126A, Greenville.
Danee Shops LLC, agent Cashonna D. Griffin, 18 Merry Lane Apt. A, Greenville.
Discover Within LLC, agent Shenita S. James, 2804 Stantonsburg Road Apt. 2D, Greenville.
Down East Housing Coalition LLC, agent Carlton Gay, 800 W. Fifth St. Ste. 1, Greenville.
El Nuevo Tequila Mexican Restaurant 2 Inc., agent Felix Garcia Marcial, 602 W. 15th St., Washington.
Eleventh Element Ministries Inc., nonprofit, agent Logan Poirier, 818 Clark St., Greenville.
Eternally Kreative Designz LLC, agent Chiquita Lawrence, 4716 Hannia Court, Grimesland.
Forever Wanted Products LLC, agent Terry J. Turnage, 1004 Cortland Road, Greenville.
Glory Church of Jesus Inc., nonprofit, agent James W. Taylor, 2634 Winding Cove Drive, Grimesland.
GoldMine Vending LLC, agent Shawn Campbell, 2905 Sussex St. Apt. A, Greenville.
Goshen Construction LLC, agent Dalton Lee Jones, 106 Burrington Road, Greenville.
Grace Fellowship 3 Inc. (p/l/n Grace Fellowship #3 Inc.), agent Danzy Stancil, 102 Eastbrook Drive, Greenville.
Grays Mowing & Hauling LLC, agent Dorien Gray, 3608 B Taylor’s Turn, Farmville.
Harris Custom Painting LLC, agent Joshua Hunter Harris, 3717 Tifgreen Drive, Greenville.
Hopkins & Swain Professional Cleaning Service LLC, agent Juanita Pope, 2611 Whitaker Drive Apt. F3, Greenville.
ILegacii LLC, agent Arlinster Devon Brown, 811 Fountain St., Tarboro.
Jamaican Kitchen LLC, agent Horne and Horne PLLC, 300 Cotanche St., Greenville.
K & K Movement LLC, agent Markel Devon Smallwood, 3001 Kingston Circle Apt. L, Greenville.
KB and Company LLC, agent Ketchia Boyd, 3409 Best Drive Apt. B, Fountain.
Kubiwerks Enterprise Solutions LLC, agent Jack Cote, 139 Berkshire Drive, Winterville.
Lainee Jordan Charitable Foundation, nonprofit, agent Janet Windley, 409 W. Main St. Ste. 101, Washington.
Legacy Lounge LLC, agent Glenwood Ray Edwards Jr., 6250 N.C. Highway 11 South Ste. B, Ayden.
Linuz Home Improvement LLC, agent Daniel R. Linarez, 1320 Thomas Langston Road #6, Winterville.
Marigold Lane LLC, agent Raegan Williams Matthews, 1367 Tucker Road, Grimesland.
MG Concrete Pump Inc., agent Alejandro Martin Mendez, 5549 Circle Lane, Ayden.
Mug Shot LLC, agent Heather Harrelson, 2865 Charles Blvd., Greenville.
No Dust R Us LLC, agent Michael Marquez Roach, 2822 Autumn Blaze Court, Greenville.
Nuestro Sabor Cafe Bar and Grill LLC, agent Jason Diaz, 136 Concord Drive Apt. 3, Greenville.
Pirate Coast Security LLC, agent Chandlaire Adams, 105 Avon Lane, Greenville.
Plain Jane Pop Up Shop LLC, agent Frank Moore Jr., 2120 E. Fire Tower Road Ste. 107-1117, Greenville.
Premier Anesthesiology PA, agent Kevin Blaine Stewart, 504-32 Treybrooke Circle, Greenville.
PrissyEnt LLC, agent Marketa Latrice Williams, 333A Jeremy Lane, Winterville.
Roll’n Up 365 LLC, agent Jacinta Shawnte Parker, 309 Peachtree St., Ayden.
SHD Ventures LLC, agent Hines Dixon, 8649 U.S. Highway 264 East, Washington.
Skinner’s Creations LLC, agent Michelle Hipsman, 4468 Magellan Court Apt. H, Ayden.
Somara’s Collection LLC, agent Somara Monika Richardson, 5971 Hibernia Drive, Grifton.
SOS International Corporation, agent Sovodkia R. Stafford, 416 Ford St., Greenville.
superNOVA Nails LLC, agent Jasmine Lee Allen, 3825 Sterling Pointe Drive UU5, Winterville.
The Lash Mafia LLC, agent Naomi Telfair, 3901 Sterling Pointe Drive Unit EE6, Winterville.
The People’s Insurance Agency LLC, agent Vidal Harris, 2609 Dunn St., Greenville.
Three Lakes Properties LLC, agent Kevin M. Pak, 1824 Old Fort Road, Greenville.
Tinney Waste Management LLC, agent Chadwick Michael Tinney, 4124 Hillard Lane, Greenville.
Tootsie & Bootsie Kids’ Apparel LLC, agent Gwendolyn P. Morning, 2530 Sunset Ave., Greenville.
United Social Club of Winterville, NC Inc., nonprofit, agent Savon Tyson, 1844 Kathryn Lane, Greenville.
Warriors Life Enterprise LLC, agent Trabian Barnes, 319 Cozy Lane, Greenville.
Young Reliable Transporting Service LLC, agent Kisha Devett Young, 4333 S. Charles Blvd., Greenville.