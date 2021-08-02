GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for July 19-23:
Laughlin Sutton Construction Company, 4550 County Home Road, Winterville, commercial animal shelter renovation and additions, $3,377,409.
T.D. Goodwin Construction LLC, 2430 Emerald Place 101, commercial interior alteration, $125,000.
Berry Building Group Inc., 1245 Sugg Parkway, commercial interior office up-fit, $1,300,000.
White Construction and Design LLC, 1904 E. Fire Tower Road 103, commercial interior alteration, $300,000.
H2 Contracting LLC, 3040 Evans St. 121, commercial interior alteration, $262,000.
No contractor listed, 409 Evans St. B, commercial interior alteration, $100,000.
Mosley Construction Company, 409 Evans St. A, commercial interior alteration, $100,000.
Designco Construction Inc., 1707 W. Sixth St., commercial handicap bathroom, $12,000.
Superior Welding, 101 W. Victoria Court A, commercial staircase demolition and installation, $4,250.
Superior Welding, 124 W. Victoria Court A, commercial staircase demolition and installation, $9,750.
JC Hazelton Builders, 4152 Brook Creek Lane A, residential duplex/townhome, $216,600.
JC Hazelton Builders, 4156 Brook Creek Lane A, residential duplex/townhome, $200,000.
JC Hazelton Builders, 4156 Brook Creek Lane B, residential duplex/townhome, no estimate.
JC Hazelton Builders, 4152 Brook Creek Lane B, residential duplex/townhome, no estimate.
JC Hazelton Builders, 4128 Brook Creek Lane A, residential duplex/townhome, $200,000.
JC Hazelton Builders, 4128 Brook Creek Lane B, residential duplex/townhome, no estimate.
No contractor listed, 2210 Portertown Road, residential detached storage building, $20,000.
Green Power Construction, 3211 Boardwalk Lane 5, commercial multi-family repairs, $15,000.
Tozer Builders Inc., 102 E. Fifth St., commercial multi-family alterations, $500,000.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1237 Cross Creek Circle 6, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1237 Cross Creek Circle 9, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1237 Cross Creek Circle 7, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1237 Cross Creek Circle 8, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1240 Cross Creek Circle 4, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1240 Cross Creek Circle 5, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1240 Cross Creek Circle 6, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1240 Cross Creek Circle 7, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1228 Cross Creek Circle 4, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1244 Cross Creek Circle 1, commercial multi-family townhome, $600,000.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1244 Cross Creek Circle 2, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1244 Cross Creek Circle 3, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1244 Cross Creek Circle 4, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1244 Cross Creek Circle 5, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1244 Cross Creek Circle 6, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
CH Powell Inc., 506 Mattox Road 15, commercial multi-family townhome repair/renovation, $40,000.
B.M.E. Family, 3412 Bertha Lane, residential single-family moving and addition, $30,000.
Farrior & Sons Inc., 400 Nash St., commercial swimming pool, $3,392,000.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for July 7-13:
Michael Wayne Holloman, 3726 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville, detached residential accessory, $35,000.
Michael Wayne Holloman, 3726 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $363,720.
Scott M. Pastor, 3520 Banna Lane, Farmville, single-family house with attached garage, $157,640.
Terry Lee Randolph, 1388 Pocosin Road, Winterville, residential alteration, $20,000.
Travis Daniel Brewer, 5114 Clarks Neck Road, Washington, single-family house with attached garage, $188,280.
Bradley Norton, 353 Vineyard Circle, Simpson, utility, no estimate.
Charles Brinkley Moore, 5634 U.S. 13, Farmville, commercial storage, $332,800.
William Tyler Dunn, 1080 Jacksontown Road, Grifton, single-family house with attached garage, $194,320.