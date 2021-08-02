The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from July 1-7:
Treiste D. Newton to State Employees’ Credit Union $106,700
Arelio D. Matias Sr., Luisa G. Galindo to Movement Mortgage LLC $439,200
Hong Phi Pho to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $113,960
Brandon Steven Jordan, Ashley Brooke Jordan to First Flight Federal Credit Union $202,000
Jarrett L. Sosebee, Caitlin C. Sosebee to State Employees’ Credit Union $225,000
Jonathan P. Randall, Kathleen A. Randall to Guaranteed Rate Inc. $212,250
Christopher M. Maw, Rachel E. Maw to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $238,512
Jong Sob Kim, Erica Kim to Quicken Loans LLC $152,600
Laura T. White to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $113,500
Michael J. Myers, Victoria L. Myers to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $204,000
The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from June 24-30:
Jeffrey Warren Williams, Sandra Hendrix Williams to State Employees’ Credit Union $215,000
Ronald H. White Jr., Kimberley White to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $159,448
Colin J. Michels to TowneBank Mortgage $174,600
Regina Cole to North American Savings Bank FSB $133,610
Dusty D. Batten to Wells Fargo Bank NA $392,000
Timothy Devince Mitchell, Tineen Mitchell to Alcova Mortgage LLC $262,825
Pair Investments LLC, Kevin O’Sullivan to Donald Southerland $100,000
Krystle Brooke Parker (a/k/a Krystle Brooke Shields) to Wells Fargo Bank NA $138,667.82
Brian E. Conner, Dorinda Conner to State Employees’ Credit Union $227,000
C.B.O.S. Holdings LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $250,000
Rodney Devard Clemons to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $146,000