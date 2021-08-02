The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from June 3-9. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Robert Leroy James III, Sara Elizabeth Jolly James to Roger Ray Waterfield, Christina Naomi Anderson Waterfield: parcel, Winterville Township $130
Lawrence J. Foster to Curtis Kinsey, Katrina Kinsey: Unit 4, Block B, Dudley’s Grant, Section 1 $260
Peggy Eastwood Edwards to J. Eliazar Flores Muniz: Lot 29, Twisting Creek subdivision, Section 2, Phase 2 $82
Colleen Anne Foley to Mavis P. Bland: Unit 104, Building 1924, Lot 3, Tara Condominium Complex, Phase 10 $230
Vincent A. Hayes, Sharon D. Hayes to Jack T. Perry-Grocholski, Shanika D. Perry-Grocholski: Lot 70, Teakwood Green subdivision, Phase One, Arthur Township $416
Phillip A. Lewis, Kimberly A. Lewis, J. Bryant Kittrell III, Cynthia D. Kittrell to Kevin M. Castelloe, Katherine C. Castelloe: Lot 51, Charter Oaks, Section 2 $66
The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from May 27-June 2. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Cooper Island Development LLC to Will Kuhn Homes LLC: Lots 110 and 115, Brookfield, Section 4, Phase 2, Winterville Township $203
Patricia Hill Moore, Gene Moore Sr. to Greg Hill: Lot 16, Block B, Biltmore, Greenville Township quitclaim
Gail Tyson Harris, Ricky Earl Harris, Betty Tyson Best, Willie J. Best Jr., Marjorie Tyson Foreman, Melvin A. Foreman Sr., Pamela Tyson Brummitt, Mary Tyson Williams, Ernest Williams to Mary Tyson Williams: 29.5 acres, Fountain Township