GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Aug. 1-5:
P. West Company Inc. (d/b/a Custom Building Company), 100 Staton Road, commercial self-storage, $4,291,000.
Qualified Builders Inc., 202 S.W. Greenville Blvd., commercial restaurant, $299,786.
Qualified Builders Inc., 1970 S.E. Greenville Blvd., commercial restaurant, $299,786.
Hudson Brothers Construction Co., 5121 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, commercial industry interior upfit, $2,000,000.
24Restore, 1920 Exchange Drive 12, commercial multi-family interior repairs, $115,000.
Porter Building Co. LLC, 227 Windsor Road, residential extension, $15,000.
No contractor listed, 709 Knoll Circle, residential addition, $500.
Power Home Solar LLC, 1811 Thomas Langston Road, residential solar panel installation, $61,700.
CareMaster LLC, 212 Martinsborough Road, residential remodel, $15,000.
Regional Foundation & Crawl Space Repair, 235 Leon Drive, residential alteration, $13,826.72.
Peaden Construction LLC, 218 Donald Drive, Winterville, residential conversion, $6,900.
Evans Custom Builders Inc., 302 Elizabeth St., residential remodel, $45,000.
Baker Roofing, 203 S.W. Greenville Blvd., commercial roofing, $2,617,120.
Thomas W. Harris General Contractor, 601 Vanderbilt Lane, residential single-family, $110,000.
No contractor listed, 221 York Road, residential storage/accessory structure, $8,000.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for July 27-Aug. 2:
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2005 Steinbrook Drive, Greenville, Lot 6, single-family house with attached garage, $254,200.
Doug Dietrich, 6240 Whaley Road, Grifton, residential renovation, $5,000.
Jason Lee Smith, 1709 Wheatstone Drive, Greenville, Lot 25, detached residential accessory, no estimate.
JMB Enterprises of NC Inc., 1026 Pocosin Road, Winterville, residential renovation, $20,000.
Agustin Maldonado, 206 W. Church St., Bethel, residential renovation, $28,080.
Beddard Ranch LLC, 1082 Appaloosa Trail, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $216,360.
Beddard Ranch LLC, 1074 Appaloosa Trail, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $203,800.
Beddard Ranch LLC, 942 Appaloosa Trail, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $244,440.
Beddard Ranch LLC, 966 Appaloosa Trail, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $226,840.
Beddard Ranch LLC, 1066 Appaloosa Trail, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $243,920.
Clara Leigh Whichard, 228 W. Washington St., Bethel, residential renovation, $33,794.
George Hadley Prayer, 4171 N.E. College St., Ayden, residential addition, $51,840.
Michael Irvin Dunn, 1129 Rocky Lane, Fountain, Lot 3, single-family house, $264,920.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1852 Dakota Creek Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $222,120.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1874 Dakota Creek Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $192,880.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1859 Dakota Creek Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $222,120.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1867 Dakota Creek Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $162,360.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1866 Dakota Creek Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $222,120.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1860 Dakota Creek Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $244,920.
Restore 2 More LLC, 4102 Blount St., Ayden, residential house renovation, $103,720.
Andrew R. Knopic, 1817 Brandy Lane, Greenville, residential renovation, $12,000.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2980 Landon Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $241,600.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 1011 Larson Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $226,760.
Dakota Creek Homeowners’ Association Inc., no address listed, mailbox building, $2,880.
Juan de Dios Garcia Delgado, 9235 County Home Road, Ayden, residential renovation, $29,500.
Kyle David Brown, 2882 VOA Site B Road, Greenville, detached residential accessory, no estimate.
Omar Perez Garcia, 2626 Staton Mill Road, Bethel, house moving, $181,680.
Tracy W. Muse, 189 Elliott Dixon Drive, Ayden, commercial building addition, $114,000.
Walter Robin Eastwood, 3757 Whichard Road, Greenville, residential porch, $5,000.
No contractor listed, 3726 Saw Mill Road, Grifton, residential renovation, no estimate.
Brandon Wayne Garris, 337 Alton Village Drive, Greenville, Lot 4, residential addition, $30,240.
Garry Clay Mickey, 802 Winestone Court, Greenville, detached residential accessory, no estimate.
Mitzi M. Ashpole, 9041 Stantonsburg Road, Walstonburg, foundation repair, no estimate.