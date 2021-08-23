The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from July 22-28:
Adam Wayne Smith, Susan C. Smith to State Employees’ Credit Union $187,500
Charles T. Harrell, Kelly Vick Harrell to State Employees’ Credit Union $210,000
Unshakable Builders Inc. to Select Bank & Trust Company $150,000
Bradley James Falsetti, Angela Marie Falsetti to USAA Federal Savings Bank $173,901
TBP Real Estate Holdings LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $260,000
WNY — Magnolia Trace Apts LLC to Wells Fargo Bank NA $3,120,000
John Robert LaMonica, Karen B. LaMonica to Quicken Loans LLC $252,000
Glenn Redelman, Stacie Redelman to The Huntington National Bank $191,200
Kirk A. Foster, Charles A. McMillen to Wells Fargo Bank NA $356,000
Danielle Elaine Brier to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $228,725
Thomas E. Stroud Jr., Ansley H. Stroud to Renasant Bank $548,000
Crystal Roland (f/k/a Crystal Shelina Swain), Tyree Roland to Quicken Loans LLC $112,216
Alex Sakowski, Katlyn N. Sakowski to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $260,000
WNY — Paladin Apts LLC to Wells Fargo Bank NA $5,290,000
Juan C. Terrasa-Soler, Rose M. Rijos-Gilestra to Nationstar Mortgage LLC (d/b/a Mr. Cooper) $159,880
Latoya Shenette Brake to State Employees’ Credit Union $217,000
Timothy P. Banks, Felicia F. Banks to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $121,162
Meghan Van Wegen, Justin Van Wegen to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $277,600
Henry H. Phelps III, Stephanie J. Phelps to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $218,250
Katelyn V. Edwards to Nationstar Mortgage LLC (d/b/a Mr. Cooper) $124,263
Charlotte Louise Worrall, Christian Capizzi to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. (d/b/a Silverton Mortgage) $308,000
Alfred Tyson, Eunice Faye Tyson to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $181,990
Christy B. Wallace to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $164,500
Jeffrey S. Mosley to State Employees’ Credit Union $265,000
Cynthia Adamson, Riley Adamson to All Western Mortgage Inc. $218,960
Roman L. Knittle, Margaret E.H. Knittle to Quicken Loans LLC $163,000
Rene Robinson Armatta to American Financing Corporation $183,150
Brandon Terrell Murphy to Quicken Loans LLC $105,084
Ronald Teel, Ada J. Teel to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $233,618
Stephen Beswick to Northpointe Bank $212,000
Sherry L. Laughinghouse to State Employees’ Credit Union $152,500
Harry Hilliard Kinlaw, Ruth Bateman Kinlaw to Flagstar Bank FSB $120,500
John Thomas Grimes, Tabitha Miller Grimes to Alcova Mortgage LLC $432,000
William C. Morgan, Amanda M. Garris to TowneBank Mortgage $308,000
Jace Hagans, Lisa Wilson Hagans to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $106,903
Cydney Walton, Jevon Walton to George Mason Mortgage LLC $108,000
Jerry R. Cox Jr., Kathleen T. Cox to Select Bank & Trust Company $310,000
Jerry R. Cox Sr., Betty W. Cox to Select Bank & Trust Company $780,000
Jamie Catherine Rice to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $115,995
Rajeev Saxena, Neeru Saxena to Victorian Finance LLC $135,150
Kuldip Sunny Kainth, Ritu Modi to Wells Fargo Bank NA $403,218
Greenville Retail Investment LLC to First Reliance Bank $9,000,000
Sue Cowan Pruitt, Winston Pruitt to State Employees’ Credit Union $207,300
Wyonda Williams to State Employees’ Credit Union $127,500
Frederick Phillips, Shina Love Dyson to State Employees’ Credit Union $148,000
Sandra Domeguiere Meda to Nationstar Mortgage LLC (d/b/a Mr. Cooper) $106,100
Russell Lee Conway, Kristen Williard Conway to State Employees’ Credit Union $252,000
Steven E. Skahill to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $146,900
Thurman L. Hines II, Deborah Robinson to ClearPath Lending $206,226
Toby Chakarian Daniels, Chawatta Shree Daniels to JFQ Lending Inc. $221,981
Dorcas A. Satia to Local Government Federal Credit Union $250,000
Brandon L. Fox, Brittenee Fox to TowneBank Mortgage $260,000
Elton Adam Hinson, Cassie R. Hinson to Churchill Mortgage Corporation $191,000
William Joseph Hardison to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $174,000
Donald Ray Young, Amy Jackson Young to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $189,329
Alexander Kyle Schwarga to M & T Bank $204,300
Melissa R. Heusinger, Garret M. Heusinger to Alcova Mortgage LLC $103,550
JulieAnne Butare, Annmarie Forenza Butare to BNY Mellon NA $205,000
Eureka D. Smallwood, Chandris Larosa Gibbs to State Employees’ Credit Union $195,000
Suzy B. Morgan to State Employees’ Credit Union $170,000
Richard Allen Vinson, Kimberly Jackson Vinson to Quicken Loans LLC $241,300
John E. Packard III to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $374,000
Carlos Oscar Geigel to Bank of America NA $223,000
Lauren Bongo, Jeremy Bongo to TowneBank Mortgage $186,558
Crystal May Hawks, Joshua David Hawks to Quicken Loans LLC $133,496
Charles Bradley Jones, Tanya White Jones to Wells Fargo Bank NA $500,000
KCP RE LLC to Goldman Sachs Bank USA (agent), JPMorgan Chase Bank NA $641,800
Paul L. McRae, Kathleen L. McRae to Reliance First Capital LLC $116,280
Leigh Kathryn Hannah to Finance of America Mortgage LLC $144,000
Crossbones LLC to TowneBank $125,000
Christopher Castleberry, Amy Castleberry to Broker Solutions Inc. (d/b/a New American Funding) $235,000