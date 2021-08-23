The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from June 24-30. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Robert D. Parrott, Helen S. Parrott, Carl W. Blackwood, Clara S. Blackwood, Lynda C. Wainwright Moore, Kenneth R. Moore to Abigail Trails LLC: 10.4217 acres, Arthur Township $522
Morgan Dawson McLawhorn (t/t/a Morgan Elizabeth Dawson), Frederick Dennis McLawhorn Jr. to Colin J. Michels: Lot 12, Block H, Camelot subdivision, Section 3, Winterville Township $360
RHC Construction & Realty Inc. to Longfor LLC: Unit C, Building 6, Lot 6, Rownetree Woods Townhomes, Section I $140
Shorn W. Bouyer, Kenneth Bouyer to Sutton Capital LLC: Lot 10, Block D, Bedford Place, Section II $145
Rex Dale Harris Jr., Bailey Lumley Harris, Chrystal Gayle Harris to Rowdy Investments LLC: 87.75 acres; 1 acre (with exception), Gin lot, Grifton Township
Rex Dale Harris Jr., Bailey Lumley Harris, Chrystal Gayle Harris to Chrystal Gayle Harris: lot
Rex Dale Harris Jr., Bailey Lumley Harris, Chrystal Gayle Harris to Rex Dale Harris Jr., Bailey Lumley Harris: lot
Richard C. Armstrong, Sherie C. Armstrong to Dusty D. Batten: 11.57 acres, Chicod Township $990
Ronnie Lee Carter to Pair Investments LLC, Kevin O’Sullivan: Lot 6, Block B, Cox subdivision, Winterville $160
Alan C. Nielson, Nicole N. Nielson (t/t/a Nicole N. Salter) to James Tyndall, Louise Tyndall: Lot 38, Emerald Chase subdivision, Section III, Winterville Township $40
Blair Dupree to Brian Conner, Dorinda Conner: Lot 240, Charleston Village, Section 2, Phase 3 $452
Samuel C. Brown, Bonnie F. Brown to Douglas H. Dietrich, Nicole H. Dietrich: Lots 3 and 4, Washington Heights, Ayden Township $8
Delores W. Harris, Waverly M. Harris to Douglas Harold Dietrich: parcel, Grifton $52
Edward R. Wooten, Antoinette Wilkes-Wooten to Chris G. Bethune, Cindy S. Bethune: Lot 62-B, Bent Creek subdivision Phase 3, Arthur Township $382
Hardee Family Holdings LLC to Israel Martin Garcia, Doracely Yanez-Vazquez: Lot 2, Boyd Place, Grimesland Township gift
Homes On the Ange Inc. to Kuhn Homes LLC: Lot 26, Savannah Place, Section 2, Phase 2, Winterville Township $82
David E. Meeks (a/k/a David Earl Meeks) to David E. Meeks (99 percent undivided interest), Rebecca L. Meeks (1 percent undivided interest): three lots $2
Hope Davis MacNeill, Jennifer Lantman (f/k/a Jennifer Dare MacNeill), Cory Lantman to Joshua Scott Caroon, Shelby Lynn Caroon: Lot 63, Charleston Village, Section 4 $540
William Scotty Smith, Sandra Lee Smith to Santana Maria Jackson, Christopher Scott Smith: Lot 19, Canterbury subdivision, Section 1, Winterville Township $434
Travis L. Newbern, Catherine L. Newbern to Richard Cary Pitt, Paulette P. Pitt: Lot 55, Beddard’s Crossing, Section 3 $420
Michael L. Taylor, Chernora R. Taylor to J’Archie Hough: Lot 53, Westpointe, Section 4, Phase 3 $279
Justin Brooks Godley, Melissa Smith Godley to Michael L. Taylor, Chernora R. Taylor: Lot 66, Preston Trails, Winterville Township $466
June S. Haddock (executor), June S. Haddock to Brian R. Haddock, Peggy C. Haddock: 16.31 acres, Swift Creek Township; parcel (with exceptions), Swift Creek Township; 10.81 acres, Swift Creek Township; 17.55 acres, Swift Creek Township $572
Donna Griffin Mathews to Shannon Blair Stom: parcel, Farmville $110
Rudy H. Cobb to The Farmville Real Estate Company LLC: parcel, Farmville $178
June S. Haddock (individually and as executor) to B & D Swine LLC: 28.15 acres, Chicod Township; 0.71 acre, Chicod Township; 0.52 acre, Chicod Township; 16.53 acre, Chicod Township; 0.41 acre, Chicod Township; 3.32 acres, Chicod Township; 22.39 acres, Chicod Township; 13.39 acres, Chicod Township $202
All Around Inc. to Charles T. Sikes, Victoria B. Hopkins: Lot 60, Cherry Oaks subdivision, Section 1 $530
Bailey Smart Evans, Ashley Knox, Benjamin Hughes Evans to Le & Lam Properties LLC: Lots 12A and 12B, Williamsbrook East, Greenville Township $50
Barbara Stephen to Cynthia Daniels: Lot 142, Paramore Farms, Phase 2 $480
Todd Porterfield, Jan M. Porterfield to MQ Construction Inc.: Lots 10 and 11, Brighton Place subdivision, Section 3, Phase 2, Winterville Township $80
Heng Hong, Jianfen Lu to Grip V Properties LLC: Unit 7, Building RRR, Sterling Pointe Townhomes, Section Four, Phase 2, Winterville Township
Garver Holdings LLC to Jerry R. Cox Jr., Jerry R. Cox Sr.: Lot 11, Block G, Arlington Plaza subdivision, Greenville Township $508
Happy Trail Farms LLC to Unshakable Builders Inc.: Lot 13, Autumn Ridge, Section 2, Arthur Township $70
Dean Robert Williams, Mary R. Williams, Sean Robert Williams, Melissa Marie Williams to All Around Fayetteville LLC: Lot 36, Craft Winds, Section 4, Winterville Township $260
Joseph Saad Jr. to Nancy I. Darden-Saad to Sherri Slade, Torico D. Griffin: Lot 70, Cedar Ridge subdivision, Phase 1, Winterville Township $840
Rubeus Properties LLC to Velma Kaye Gaye: Unit 116-A, Willoughby Park Condominium, Section 14, Winterville $190
The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from June 17-23. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Uday Shergill, Jingjing Han to Frederick Peterson, Sharon T. Peterson: Lot 8, Savannah Place subdivision, Section 2, Phase 1
Jason A. Melendez, Robin Leslie Melendez to Aja Heath: Lot 1, Countryside Estates subdivision $290
Denyse McLawhorn Smith, Robert L. Smith (attorney-in-fact), Jo Anne McLawhorn Padgett, Douglas Morgan Padgett to J.P. Davenport and Son Inc.: 470.2 acres $2,800
Amanda Casey Matthis to Anthony Garcia Reeves, Dannah Reeves: Lot 15B, Hampton Creek, Phase Two, Winterville Township $258
Tanner Mark Jones, Kayla Renee Jones to Eastern Wake Properties LLC: Lot 11, Wyngate, Phase 3 $335
D.R. Horton Inc. to Benjamin Troy Bagwell: Lot 179, Taberna subdivision, Phase Four $529
Benjamin C. Crabtree, Kristen N. Crabtree to Ajay Malikeye Reed, Ashley Janelle Barnes: Lot 8, Hudson’s Crossroads Place, Section 2, Chicod Township $680
Daricus Markeith Fields, Marquita Morris Fields to Brandon Ange, Brittany Ange: 2.5034 acres, Belvoir Township $520
Jennifer Ann Williams to Steven Morse Williams: Lot 7, Block D, G.W. Jefferson Estate division, Fountain; tract, N.C. 222, Fountain; tract, Fountain
Paul L. Booher III, Ethan Edward Murphy to Steven A. Quinney, Diane D. Quinney: Lot 29, Summer Winds subdivision, Section 2, Phase 1, Winterville Township $530
Kyle D. Dehaven, Jessica L. Dehaven (t/t/a Jessica L. Govert) to Kristen Springer Dreyfus: Lot 5 (with exception), Block H, Oakmont-Drexelbrook subdivision, Greenville Township $570