Aug. 29 New Corporations Aug 29, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed July 11-15 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:3 Gen Investments LLC, agent Deborah Mertens, 4268 Norris Store Road, Ayden.301 Main & Beyond LLC, agent Rebecca Ross, 2712 Cox Farm Road, Greenville.3Girls Board Games LLP, agent Deborah Lynn Wyman, EdH, 200 Washington Harbor, Washington.A & D Adventures LLC, agent Alberto A. Fernandez Martinez, 1655 Worthington Road, Greenville.Aftermath Riders Motorcycle Club Greenville Inc., nonprofit, agent Apriann Marchelle Sutton, 1300B Angels End, Greenville.Airmates HVAC & Electrical Services LLC, agent Deborah Mertens, 4268 Norris Store Road, Ayden.Always Blessed LLC, agent Antoine Boomer, 2301 Brookville Drive Unit A, Greenville.Angela Hart Brown Enterprises LLC, agent Angela Hart Brown, 2260 Sherwood Ave. Apt. D, Tarboro.Anorack LLC, agent Jessica Marie Fry, 6149 U.S 264 West, Washington.B & K Transportation Services LLC, agent Angela S. Cooper, 466 Britannia Drive, Greenville.Big Q Trucking LLC, agent Dequon Lashi Wiggins, 1824 Battle Drive, Greenville.Black Excellence Apparel LLC, agent Reginald Louis Boney Jr., 306 Horseshoe Drive Apt. G, Greenville.Blow Outreach Ministry, nonprofit, agent Jonathan Blow, 19833 N.C. Highway 903, Robersonville.Born2BRoyal Services LLC, agent DeAndre Pierce, 3243 Quail Pointe Drive, Greenville.Breakfast Before Dawn LLC, agent Nikeia Baker, 3804 Palmer Drive Apt. B, Greenville.Buckets and Bows Cleaning LLC, agent Penny Lynn Asby, 111 Iron Mine Way, Washington.Carolina Carving & Milling LLC, agent William Wright Taylor, 210 Exter Road, Colerain. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Agent Penny Lynn Asby Alberto A. Fernandez Martinez Greenville Company Commercial Law Corporation Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews