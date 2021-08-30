The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from July 29-Aug. 4:

Meagan M. Reep, Ezekiel S. Reep to State Employees’ Credit Union $164,000

Joseph Purvis, Gwendora B. Purvis to State Employees’ Credit Union $120,000

Hardee Village LLC to M1 Bank $11,785,000

Hardee Village LLC to Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust Company $650,000

Robert L. Ruffin, Kiyosha P. Ruffin to Nationstar Mortgage LLC (d/b/a Mr. Cooper) $306,338

Michael Chadwick Clark, Amy Patterson Clark to AgCarolina Farm Credit ACA $373,639.59

William J. Biddlecome, Hannah M. Biddlecome to Movement Mortgage $276,000

Nucleus Real Estate and Design LLC to Union Bank $527,000

Nucleus Real Estate and Design LLC to Union Bank $935,000

Krislyn Michelle Askew, Shirley Benton Smith to Zillow Home Loans LLC $152,000

Caitlin B. Foy to State Employees’ Credit Union $238,500

Paul Sheppard to Guaranteed Rate Inc. $135,150

Archie Cox, Rhonda Hardee Johnson to State Employees’ Credit Union $212,000

Craven Creek LLC to Benchmark Community Bank $122,438

Rebecca Merrick Gilbird, Anthony Neil Gilbird to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $325,000

Elizabeth Wooten, Jonathan Wooten to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $232,750

Martin Jerome Cox Jr. to Cornerstone Home Lending Inc. $224,200

Andrew W. King to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $300,000

Snode Allen Paramore III, Sandra Sutton Paramore to TowneBank Mortgage $320,000

MBJ Properties LLC to Self-Help Ventures Fund $265,000

Clark Isaac Andersen, Alison Abbott Andersen to Truist Bank $193,800

Marcus Judge, Stephanie Bankoski Judge to Blue Ridge Bank NA $327,000

Chandler Hallow to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $352,563

EWT 38 LLC to Select Bank & Trust Company $2,540,000

Leonell Figueredo, Amber Morse to Quicken Loans LLC $108,007

William T. Sawyer, Pamela E. Sawyer to Local Government Federal Credit Union $123,500

Rodney E. Harris, Susie T. Harris to State Employees’ Credit Union $275,000

Ashleigh Victoria Barfield, Jeffrey Alton Barfield to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $183,500

Jordan T. Hood, Brittany J. Hood to PrimeLending, A PlainsCapital Company $211,000

Gregory P. Tuten, Elizabeth W. Tuten to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $169,500

Cody Richard Lyon, Kelly Dunn Lyon to AgCarolina Farm Credit ACA $440,000

Matthew Clay Medlin, Karen Spain Medlin to Ameris Bank $170,000


Jennifer Bailiff, Christopher M. Bailiff to Truist Bank $288,000

Wesley-Riverwalk LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $500,000

Lindsey E. Gunderson to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $193,431

Shakur A. Salaah, Debbie A. Salaah to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $297,700

Cherrice A. Tice, Michael Paul Tice to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $318,700

Kristen Fischer Jilg, Sascha Jilg to Truist Bank $151,000

Heather House, Sandy Johnston to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC $222,973

Kimberly N. Nevelle to State Employees’ Credit Union $117,200

Brooke A. Sink, Jordon Sink to Alcova Mortgage LLC $259,350

Clay A. Wilson to Guaranteed Rate Inc. $152,760

John David Robinson III, Brittany Hudson Robinson to First Bank $385,600

Justin Randall Vandevender, Katherine Lynn Vandevender to Alcova Mortgage LLC $208,050

Daniel Horne to Alcova Mortgage LLC $150,381

William C. Fawcett, Susan E. Fawcett to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $246,568

Chadwick Michael Tinney, Karen Michelle Tyndall to Truist Bank $506,325

Kendall Renee Maready to State Employees’ Credit Union $264,000

James Anderson Games to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $246,300

Robert E. Wolbert, Tamara L. Wolbert to State Employees’ Credit Union $121,500

Sarah Elizabeth Burkholder to Truist Bank $190,040

Michael D. Moore Sr., Claudine Moore to State Employees’ Credit Union $282,000

William Elliotte Pearson II, Melissa Hight Pearson to State Employees’ Credit Union $250,000

Thomas L. Thurston, Stella A. Thurston to Wells Fargo Bank NA $182,060

Kirsten Davis (f/k/a Kirsten R. Mitchell), Michael Davis to Quicken Loans LLC $156,695

Jones Estates Beaver Dam NC LLC to TowneBank $3,562,500

Kirsten Davis (f/k/a Kirsten R. Mitchell), Michael Davis to Quicken Loans LLC $156,695

Brandon Michael Sneed, William T. Sneed to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $186,675

Kenya Latoya Moore, Christopher J. Moore to Alcova Mortgage LLC $231,990

Keisha Supel, Curtis R. Shephard to Navy Federal Credit Union $305,148

Laura Kristian Southern, James Bradley Hufford to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $277,500

James Collins Jr., Donarine Collins to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation $170,000

Alfred C. Knight to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Paddio) $165,000

Arthur Benitez, Kathryn M. Benitez to loandepot.com LLC $223,300

Victor E. Young, Tanya Young to Home Point Financial Corporation $107,800