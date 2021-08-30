The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from July 29-Aug. 4:
Meagan M. Reep, Ezekiel S. Reep to State Employees’ Credit Union $164,000
Joseph Purvis, Gwendora B. Purvis to State Employees’ Credit Union $120,000
Hardee Village LLC to M1 Bank $11,785,000
Hardee Village LLC to Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust Company $650,000
Robert L. Ruffin, Kiyosha P. Ruffin to Nationstar Mortgage LLC (d/b/a Mr. Cooper) $306,338
Michael Chadwick Clark, Amy Patterson Clark to AgCarolina Farm Credit ACA $373,639.59
William J. Biddlecome, Hannah M. Biddlecome to Movement Mortgage $276,000
Nucleus Real Estate and Design LLC to Union Bank $527,000
Nucleus Real Estate and Design LLC to Union Bank $935,000
Krislyn Michelle Askew, Shirley Benton Smith to Zillow Home Loans LLC $152,000
Caitlin B. Foy to State Employees’ Credit Union $238,500
Paul Sheppard to Guaranteed Rate Inc. $135,150
Archie Cox, Rhonda Hardee Johnson to State Employees’ Credit Union $212,000
Craven Creek LLC to Benchmark Community Bank $122,438
Rebecca Merrick Gilbird, Anthony Neil Gilbird to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $325,000
Elizabeth Wooten, Jonathan Wooten to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $232,750
Martin Jerome Cox Jr. to Cornerstone Home Lending Inc. $224,200
Andrew W. King to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $300,000
Snode Allen Paramore III, Sandra Sutton Paramore to TowneBank Mortgage $320,000
MBJ Properties LLC to Self-Help Ventures Fund $265,000
Clark Isaac Andersen, Alison Abbott Andersen to Truist Bank $193,800
Marcus Judge, Stephanie Bankoski Judge to Blue Ridge Bank NA $327,000
Chandler Hallow to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $352,563
EWT 38 LLC to Select Bank & Trust Company $2,540,000
Leonell Figueredo, Amber Morse to Quicken Loans LLC $108,007
William T. Sawyer, Pamela E. Sawyer to Local Government Federal Credit Union $123,500
Rodney E. Harris, Susie T. Harris to State Employees’ Credit Union $275,000
Ashleigh Victoria Barfield, Jeffrey Alton Barfield to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $183,500
Jordan T. Hood, Brittany J. Hood to PrimeLending, A PlainsCapital Company $211,000
Gregory P. Tuten, Elizabeth W. Tuten to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $169,500
Cody Richard Lyon, Kelly Dunn Lyon to AgCarolina Farm Credit ACA $440,000
Matthew Clay Medlin, Karen Spain Medlin to Ameris Bank $170,000
Jennifer Bailiff, Christopher M. Bailiff to Truist Bank $288,000
Wesley-Riverwalk LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $500,000
Lindsey E. Gunderson to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $193,431
Shakur A. Salaah, Debbie A. Salaah to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $297,700
Cherrice A. Tice, Michael Paul Tice to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $318,700
Kristen Fischer Jilg, Sascha Jilg to Truist Bank $151,000
Heather House, Sandy Johnston to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC $222,973
Kimberly N. Nevelle to State Employees’ Credit Union $117,200
Brooke A. Sink, Jordon Sink to Alcova Mortgage LLC $259,350
Clay A. Wilson to Guaranteed Rate Inc. $152,760
John David Robinson III, Brittany Hudson Robinson to First Bank $385,600
Justin Randall Vandevender, Katherine Lynn Vandevender to Alcova Mortgage LLC $208,050
Daniel Horne to Alcova Mortgage LLC $150,381
William C. Fawcett, Susan E. Fawcett to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $246,568
Chadwick Michael Tinney, Karen Michelle Tyndall to Truist Bank $506,325
Kendall Renee Maready to State Employees’ Credit Union $264,000
James Anderson Games to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $246,300
Robert E. Wolbert, Tamara L. Wolbert to State Employees’ Credit Union $121,500
Sarah Elizabeth Burkholder to Truist Bank $190,040
Michael D. Moore Sr., Claudine Moore to State Employees’ Credit Union $282,000
William Elliotte Pearson II, Melissa Hight Pearson to State Employees’ Credit Union $250,000
Thomas L. Thurston, Stella A. Thurston to Wells Fargo Bank NA $182,060
Kirsten Davis (f/k/a Kirsten R. Mitchell), Michael Davis to Quicken Loans LLC $156,695
Jones Estates Beaver Dam NC LLC to TowneBank $3,562,500
Kirsten Davis (f/k/a Kirsten R. Mitchell), Michael Davis to Quicken Loans LLC $156,695
Brandon Michael Sneed, William T. Sneed to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $186,675
Kenya Latoya Moore, Christopher J. Moore to Alcova Mortgage LLC $231,990
Keisha Supel, Curtis R. Shephard to Navy Federal Credit Union $305,148
Laura Kristian Southern, James Bradley Hufford to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $277,500
James Collins Jr., Donarine Collins to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation $170,000
Alfred C. Knight to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Paddio) $165,000
Arthur Benitez, Kathryn M. Benitez to loandepot.com LLC $223,300
Victor E. Young, Tanya Young to Home Point Financial Corporation $107,800