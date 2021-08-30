The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from July 1-7. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Mark Marilley, Solomiya Marilley to Arelio D. Matias Sr., Luisa G. Galindo: Lot 29, Irish Creek subdivision $1,098
Roy Clayton Everett to Syed N. Mustafa: Lot 1 (portion), Block C, Biltmore, Greenville; Lot 8, Block BB, Riverdale subdivision, Greenville; Lot 8 (portion), Block A, Biltmore subdivision, Greenville; Lot 2, Block C, Biltmore, Greenville $330
Alissa Phipps Cutler (f/k/a Alissa Ryan Phipps), Chadwick Ray Cutler to Hong Phi Pho: Lot 179, Quail Ridge, Section 7, Winterville Township $264
David W. Chappell, Lisa F. Chappell to Rajesh Verma, Kavita Verma: Lot 22, Bedford West, Phase 1 $156
Charles F. Statz, Deborah J. Statz to William M. Johnston, Elizabeth S. Johnston: Lot 85, Yorkshire cluster development, Section 3, Winterville Township $506
Katherine L. Robbs to Jarrett L. Sosebee, Caitlin C. Sosebee: Lot 107, Ashley Meadows, Section 1, Phase 4, Winterville Township $450
NSD Company Inc., Nolan Commercial Contractors Inc. to Villa Grande Homeowner’s Association Inc.: 2.46 and 1.14 acres, Villa Grande, Phase Two
NSD Company Inc., Nolan Commercial Contractors Inc. to Adams Homes AEC LLC: Lots 91, 92, 93, 94, 95, 96, 97, 98, 99, 100, 101, 102, 103, 104, 105, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, 113, 114, 115, 116 and 117, Villa Grande, Phase Two $2,970
Jonathan P. Randall, Kathleen A. Randall, James K. O’Sullivan, Karon S. O’Sullivan to Jonathan P. Randall, Kathleen A. Randall: Lot 168, Canterbury subdivision, Section 6, Phase 3, Winterville Township
Sonny & Micky LLC to Christopher M. Maw, Rachel E. Maw: Lots 6 and 7 (portions), Block K, Elmhurst subdivision, Addition No. 3, Greenville Township $562
Cooper Island Development LLC to Will Kuhn Homes LLC: Lot 44, Westhaven South, Section 3, Greenville $80
Tucker Farms Inc. to Will Kuhn Homes LLC: Lot 15, October Glory subdivision, Section 1, Grimesland Township $76
Christopher Kyle Woolard, Allison Faye Woolard to Jong Sob Kim, Erica Kim: Lot 100, Arbor Hills South cluster subdivision, Phase 3 $436
Courtney L. Oliver to Michael J. Myers, Victoria L. Myers: Lot 141, Cooper’s Pointe subdivision, Section 7; Lot 121 (revision), Cooper’s Pointe, Section 6, Phase 2 $510
Xiang Ze Lin, Yan Zhen Lin to Elizabeth Scott Whalley (trustee): Lot 6, Winchester subdivision, Section 1 $787
Ginger Anne Woodard (individually and as executrix) to William Lee Woodard, Rita Woodard: Lot 7, Bedford subdivision, Section 10, Phase 1
Wesley Rufus Banks, Nancy Ensor Banks to Wesley R. Banks (co-trustee), Nancy E. Banks (co-trustee): Lot 1, Birdneck Mobile Home Park, Chicod Township; Lot 2, Eastberry subdivision, Chicod Township
Bryan Michael Hawley, Gidget Jane Hawley to Heidi Marie Luchsinger, David James Stewart: Lot 93, Block A, Windsor subdivision, Section IV, Phase II, Winterville Township $678
Deanna Brooke Worthington (t/t/a D. Brooke Miller), Herbert Glenn Worthington to Dannell C. Taylor: Unit #1, Building TH1, Lot 2, The Hollows at Grey Fox Run subdivision, Phase 1, Winterville Township $385
Lakshmi Soujanya Kallur, Srinivas Mikkilineni to Bettie Boyer-Williams, Reginald Williams: Lot 186-B, Brook Hollow, Section Two, Greenville $414
Sharlene S. Brandt, Melanie B. Kee (attorney-in-fact) to Peter Cornelius Groenendyk: Lot 33, Block C, Sheffield, Winterville Township $570
Carroll Crossing HOA Inc. to William Springer, Lucy C. Springer: Lot 11 B, Carroll Crossing $250
Wayne Everett Washington to Krupa Trivedi, Aditya Trivedi: Lot 169-A, Brook Hollow, Section Two $424
Travis W. Rawls, Reanna N. Rawls to Christopher K. Woolard, Allison Faye Woolard: Lot 13, Windsor Downs, Phase II, $597
Kuhn Properties LLC to Rakesh Pandey, Aparna Batra: Lot 6, Pinecrest at Sawgrass Pointe cluster subdivision, Phase Two, Winterville Township $308
Ronald E. Bass II, Gloria Aguirre Palma to Dan Manuel Jacobo, Belen Ontiveros Recio: Lot 9, Building C, Yorktown Square Townhomes, Section 1, Amendment III $170
4V Corporation to Reggie Spain Homes LLC: Lot 11, Harris Ridge subdivision, Phase 2, Swift Creek Township $96
4V Corporation to Reggie Spain Homes LLC: Lot 20, Harris Ridge subdivision, Phase 2, Swift Creek Township $90
Joshua Charles Whichard, Jessica Ross Whichard to Jennifer T. Jones, Kevin L. Jones: 20.405 acres, Carolina Township $80
Robin Bliven to Yariel Camis, Glenda L. Pagan: Lot 57, Farrington, Section 1 $616
Robert Kedl to Will Monk (a/k/a William Gaston Monk III): Lot 51, Devonshire subdivision, Section 1, Phase 2 $344
The Roland E. Crane Trust to Matthew Ward Romine, Margaret Monette Romine: Lot 22, Block C, Lynndale East subdivision, Section I, Winterville Township $1,000
CRJS Properties LLC to Peter Polga-Hecimovich, Ashley E. Aaron: Lot 15, Poplar Grove subdivision, Section 3, Chicod Township $1,030
Katie L. Bower (a/t/a Katie Marie Love), Curtis E. Bower to Gville Properties LLC: Unit 2233-F, Locksley Woods Condominium, Phase 3 $270