GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Aug. 10-14:
P. West Company Inc. (d/b/a Custom Building Company), 600 S.E. Greenville Blvd. F, commercial building, $2,505,300.
P. West Company Inc. (d/b/a Custom Building Company), 2577 Stantonsburg Road, commercial alterations, $1,182,000.
No Limit Contracting & Design, 100 Hickory St., commercial alterations, $63,271.
Empire Corporation of Tennessee Inc., 600 Glen Dale Drive 10A, commercial multi-family alterations, $179,519.
Empire Corporation of Tennessee Inc., 600 Glen Dale Drive 12A, commercial multi-family alterations, $89,760.
Empire Corporation of Tennessee Inc., 600 Glen Dale Drive 17A-B, commercial multi-family alterations, $89,759.50.
Empire Corporation of Tennessee Inc., 600 Glen Dale Drive 15A-D, commercial multi-family alterations, $179,519.
Empire Corporation of Tennessee Inc., 600 Glen Dale Drive 19A-F, commercial multi-family alterations, $269,278.50.
Empire Corporation of Tennessee Inc., 600 Glen Dale Drive 2A, commercial multi-family alterations, $269,279.
Empire Corporation of Tennessee Inc., 600 Glen Dale Drive 23A-F, commercial multi-family alterations, $269,278.50.
Empire Corporation of Tennessee Inc., 600 Glen Dale Drive 3A, commercial multi-family alterations, $179,519.
Empire Corporation of Tennessee Inc., 600 Glen Dale Drive 4A, commercial multi-family alterations, $179,519.
Empire Corporation of Tennessee Inc., 600 Glen Dale Drive 5A, commercial multi-family alterations, $269,279.
Empire Corporation of Tennessee Inc., 600 Glen Dale Drive 7A, commercial multi-family alterations, $179,519.
Empire Corporation of Tennessee Inc., 600 Glen Dale Drive 8A, commercial multi-family alterations, $179,519.
Empire Corporation of Tennessee Inc., 600 Glen Dale Drive 9A, commercial multi-family alterations, $89,759.
AG’s Home Solutions LLC, 1044 E. Rock Spring Road, residential additions, $47,000.
Carolina East Home Improvements LLC, 4004 Dunhagan Road, residential additions, $26,415.49.
Dudley Construction Inc., 225 Churchill Drive, residential additions, $13,822.
Southern Development Group Inc., 614 Megan Drive, residential single-family, $256,875.
Southern Development Group Inc., 618 Megan Drive, residential single-family, $243,000.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 1705 Penncross Drive, residential single-family, $138,150.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 1525 Penncross Drive, residential single-family, $138,150.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 1804 Penncross Drive, residential single-family, $115,200.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 212 Jack Place, Winterville, residential single-family, $244,500.
No contractor/owner listed, 3505 Star Hill Farm Road, residential swimming pool, $16,200.
Elite Pools & Hardscapes, 4525 Lagan Circle, Winterville, residential swimming pool, $61,313.
Elite Pools & Hardscapes, 940 Chesapeake Place 4, residential swimming pool, $210,825.
WINTERVILLE
The Town of Winterville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Aug. 10-14:
Douglas M. Harris Jr., 2440 Cannon Road, addition, $22,000.
T-W Business & Invest Group Inc., 501 Gayle Blvd., single-family addition/renovation, $8,200.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Aug. 12-18:
D.R. Horton Inc., 4328 Thomas Trail Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $175,640.
D.R. Horton Inc., 4360 Nine Iron Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $240,920.
D.R. Horton Inc., 4333 Thomas Trail Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $192,880.
D.R. Horton Inc., 917 Allen Park Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $192,880.
J. Randall Minton, 1570 Trail’s End, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $331,640.
J & B Homes LLC, 4302 Pinewood Drive, Ayden, Lot 2, single-family house with attached garage, $173,600.
Sharlotte Faith Utz, 1916 Lum Buck Road, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $233,920.
Carlos Corona Bautista, 6580 U.S. 13, Farmville, Lot 2, residential renovation, $1,252,800.
Jason Lorent, 633 Village Drive, Grifton, miscellaneous utility, no estimate.
Gloria Nobles Moore, 422 Abbott Farm Road, Ayden, detached residential accessory, no estimate.
Michael A. Turnage, 4473 Moye-Turnage Road, Farmville, single-family modular residence, $183,760.
Troodon Enterprises LLC, 1473 N.C. 903 North, Greenville, Lot 1, single-family house with attached garage, $820,320.
Jeffrey A. From, 2615 High Place Court, Greenville, Lot 51, patio/concrete slab, no estimate.
Jeffrey A. From, 2615 High Place Court, Greenville, detached residential accessory, $23,000.