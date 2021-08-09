The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from July 8-14:
Leona S. Moye to Mutual of Omaha Mortgage Inc. $208,000
Yolanda Ruffin to Local Government Federal Credit Union $115,000
Willie L. Lofton to Sun West Mortgage Company Inc. $193,003
Tonique Stafford to State Employees’ Credit Union $202,000
Tyler Edwin Clark to Wells Fargo Bank NA $517,948
Marques A. Harrington to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $123,600
Carol K. Parrish to Renasant Bank $132,000
Waightstill M. Scales, Memrie A. Scales to EMM Loans LLC $292,000
Sandra Faye Wallace to Local Government Federal Credit Union $160,000
Thomas F. Vines, Gracie M. Vines to Quicken Loans LLC $132,000
Lawanda Leslie to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $239,865
Brock Ruel Flannery, Brittany Barnett Flannery to Alcova Mortgage LLC $253,800
Robert S. Koivula, Donna M. Koivula to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $122,000
Jeremy Richard Albert Joyner to Wells Fargo Bank NA $140,000
Derek K. Brown, Joni Marie Brown to Southern Bank and Trust Company $136,000
Donald C. Jackson to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $130,126
Nicholas Widgeon, Madison K. Fain to TowneBank Mortgage $262,525
Bryant Timothy Lewis, Tracy Michelle Lewis to State Employees’ Credit Union $215,000
Hope A. Albritton to E Mortgage Capital Inc. $299,000
Bill Parmer Cherry, Joseph I. Cherry, Jean S. Cherry to Select Mortgage (d/o Select Bank & Trust) $332,500
Lisa Marie Laurenzano to Northpointe Bank $204,185
Walter Thomas Heritage, Emily S. Heritage to Truist Bank $355,500
Stephanie Nicole Webb, David Timothy Webb Jr. to Northpointe Bank $235,000
Sara C. Simcox, Anna Dina Simcox to Movement Mortgage LLC $144,471
Balaji Gunasekaran to Truist Bank $131,920
McKesson Properties LLC to Union Bank $157,500
Chesmont Builders & Development Group LLC to Select Bank & Trust Company $184,500
Deaireo Austin, Mia Austin to State Employees’ Credit Union $177,000
Justin M. Ross, Ashley Saunders Ross to Alcova Mortgage LLC $480,700
Charles Kent Wilson, Margaret G. Wilson to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $175,500
Regency Multi-Family Investments LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $750,000
Elizabeth Meriwether Blair Weaver to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $200,000
Jeffrey Scripp, Michelle Scripp to Bank of England $255,550
Donna Jean Kain to Truist Bank $194,750
James Marcus Edwards, Judith Ann Hagopian-Edwards to iTHINK Financial Credit Union $164,000
Breyonnie Edwards, April Edwards to Quicken Loans LLC $270,019