The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from July 8-14:

Leona S. Moye to Mutual of Omaha Mortgage Inc. $208,000

Yolanda Ruffin to Local Government Federal Credit Union $115,000

Willie L. Lofton to Sun West Mortgage Company Inc. $193,003

Tonique Stafford to State Employees’ Credit Union $202,000

Tyler Edwin Clark to Wells Fargo Bank NA $517,948

Marques A. Harrington to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $123,600

Carol K. Parrish to Renasant Bank $132,000

Waightstill M. Scales, Memrie A. Scales to EMM Loans LLC $292,000

Sandra Faye Wallace to Local Government Federal Credit Union $160,000

Thomas F. Vines, Gracie M. Vines to Quicken Loans LLC $132,000

Lawanda Leslie to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $239,865

Brock Ruel Flannery, Brittany Barnett Flannery to Alcova Mortgage LLC $253,800

Robert S. Koivula, Donna M. Koivula to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $122,000

Jeremy Richard Albert Joyner to Wells Fargo Bank NA $140,000

Derek K. Brown, Joni Marie Brown to Southern Bank and Trust Company $136,000

Donald C. Jackson to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $130,126

Nicholas Widgeon, Madison K. Fain to TowneBank Mortgage $262,525

Bryant Timothy Lewis, Tracy Michelle Lewis to State Employees’ Credit Union $215,000


Hope A. Albritton to E Mortgage Capital Inc. $299,000

Bill Parmer Cherry, Joseph I. Cherry, Jean S. Cherry to Select Mortgage (d/o Select Bank & Trust) $332,500

Lisa Marie Laurenzano to Northpointe Bank $204,185

Walter Thomas Heritage, Emily S. Heritage to Truist Bank $355,500

Stephanie Nicole Webb, David Timothy Webb Jr. to Northpointe Bank $235,000

Sara C. Simcox, Anna Dina Simcox to Movement Mortgage LLC $144,471

Balaji Gunasekaran to Truist Bank $131,920

McKesson Properties LLC to Union Bank $157,500

Chesmont Builders & Development Group LLC to Select Bank & Trust Company $184,500

Deaireo Austin, Mia Austin to State Employees’ Credit Union $177,000

Justin M. Ross, Ashley Saunders Ross to Alcova Mortgage LLC $480,700

Charles Kent Wilson, Margaret G. Wilson to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $175,500

Regency Multi-Family Investments LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $750,000

Elizabeth Meriwether Blair Weaver to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $200,000

Jeffrey Scripp, Michelle Scripp to Bank of England $255,550

Donna Jean Kain to Truist Bank $194,750

James Marcus Edwards, Judith Ann Hagopian-Edwards to iTHINK Financial Credit Union $164,000

Breyonnie Edwards, April Edwards to Quicken Loans LLC $270,019