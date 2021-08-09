The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed June 21-25 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
A New Beginning Home Care Services LLC, agent Margo Brown-Parker, 3168 Streamside Lane, Winterville.
All Your Needs Home Care Services LLC, agent Zarie Danielle Wooten, 1290 E. Arlington Blvd., Greenville.
B.A.S. Business and Academic Solutions LLC, agent Maria Elena Pearsall, 1656 Wimbledon Drive Apt. 203, Greenville.
Baker Investment Properties LLC, agent Christian E. Porter, 1698 E. Arlington Blvd., Greenville.
Begum Traders Inc., agent Laly Begum, 2733 E. 10th St., Greenville.
Blango Welding Services LLC, agent Escalera Blango, 1416 Whichard Cherry Lane Road, Greenville.
Braids By Tosha LLC, agent Latosha Knight, 5638 Sandy Ridge Drive, Washington.
Burton’s Transportation LLC, agent Jamil L. Burton, 212 W. Gum Road, Greenville.
Carolina Poultry Power RG3 LLC, agent Richard Deming, 3730 N. Main St., Farmville.
CMJ Express Trucking LLC, agent Christopher Andrew Arthur Shiver, 314 G. Haven Road, Greenville.
Dalton’s Cove Homeowners Association Inc., nonprofit, agent Robert D. Parrott, 1003 Red Banks Road, Greenville.
Dare to Pitt Investments LLC, agent Stephen F. Horne III, 300 Cotanche St., Greenville.
Deelavishxperience LLC, agent Davia D. Garrett, 2350 N. Railroad St., Winterville.
Derek Steele, DDS MS PLLC, agent Derek Michael Steele, 515 W. 15th St., Washington.
Dogwood Press LLC, agent Kate Moore Purvis, 874 Mimosa Shores Road, Washington.
E & D Realty LLC, agent Dax Raynard Nelson, 331 Barrel Drive, Winterville.
Eastern North Carolina Regional Emergency Services & Rescue Squad, nonprofit, agent Mathias Tschrnko, 1914 W. Arlington Blvd. Ste. 106, Greenville.
EfW GP LLC, agent Richard Deming, 3730 N. Main St., Farmville.
Glow Trotters LLC, agent Jacqueline Newhouse, 128 Sion Court, Rocky Mount.
Gold Star Gaming LLC, agent Anthony Steven Frazier, 1709 E. Fourth St., Greenville.
Great Intentionz LLC, agent Jacques Chavis, 520 Spring Forest Road Apt. C, Greenville.
Harper James Enterprises LLC, agent Ellen C. Brabo, 1040 N. Market St., Washington.
Homecraft Remodeling LLC, agent John Siemens, 2621 Westminster Drive, Winterville.
Impeccable Styles Inc., agent Latreeveyet Nicole Bynum, 113 W. Fire Tower Road Ste. P, Winterville.
Intelligent Resources LLC, agent Paula Brown, 412 W. Village Drive, Greenville.
Jessica Lynne Designs LLC, agent Jessica Lynne Pruitt, 604 Rockland Drive, Greenville.
John H. Wuest PA-C PLLC, agent John H. Wuest, 3305 Taberna Drive, Greenville.
Kidz FunGround LLC, agent Jakoya Marie-Ashma Pridgen, 571 S. Square Drive Apt. 119, Winterville.
Kingdom Movement Alliance of Pastors Inc., nonprofit, agent Danny Gardner, 2047 S. Park Drive, Winterville.
Let Us CREATE Institution, nonprofit, agent Auhmein D. Green, 200 Lindbeth Drive A, Greenville.
Londynparis.boutique LLC, agent Camille Vines, 103 Cedar Court Apt. B, Greenville.
Louisiana Cajun Seafood and Steak LLC, agent Victor Wacham Mbarika, 209A S. Pointe Drive, Winterville.
LovLeslie’s Boutique LLC, agent Leslie Mesquite, 902 Verdant Drive Apt. B, Greenville.
MJ West Transport LLC, agent Rashon Western, 305 Sequoia Drive, Greenville.
NMC Billing & Consulting LLC, agent Noemi Martinez, 2201 Cherrytree Lane, Winterville.
Nothing Ordinary LLC, agent James Earl R. Artis Jr., 4320 S. Leah Drive, Winterville.
Pamlico Power Wash LLC, agent Parker Bateman, 101 Channel Run, Washington.
Pilleum LLC, agent Samuel Joseph Paldino, 4127 Jones St., Farmville.
RA Taylor Properties LLC, agent Randy A. Taylor, 786 Ellis Wood Drive, Winterville.
Radiant Smile Co. LLC, agent Shammond Williams, 1656 Wimbledon Drive Apt. #204, Greenville.
Randy Batts LLC, agent Randy E. Batts, 1739 Heber Hudson Road, Greenville.
Rayvontae Towing LLC, agent Rayvontae Artis, 1017 W. Fourth St., Greenville.
RResource Innovations LLC, agent Martha A. Bloss, 219 W. Meath Drive, Winterville.
Royal Creationz 3 LLC, agent Nazaiah Telfair, 3901 Sterling Pointe Drive Unit EE6, Winterville.
Spartan Pro Wash Inc., agent Chad W. Roeder, 110 Bishop Drive, Winterville.
Speicher’s LLC, agent Kimberly S. Everett, 2724 Meridian Drive Apt. 1, Greenville.
Stockport LP, agent EfW GP LLC, 3730 N. Main St., Farmville.
Stokes Mart Inc., agent Abdo Sharhan, 2825 N.C. Highway 903, Stokes.
The Authentic Network LLC, agent Dyquez Hawkins, 2775 Cherry Run Road, Washington.
The M & M Touch LLC, agent Clarine McClees, 2017 B Shadowood Court, Greenville.
Torneil’s Spark and Dazzling Cleaning Service LLC, agent Torneil Dixon, 121 Harbor Pointe Apt. 89, Greenville.
Trooper Transport LLC, agent Jaiquel D. Cox, 3278 Old River Road., Greenville.
True North Integrative Mental Health PLLC, agent Jamie Leigh Rogers, 102 Oakmont Drive Ste. 30, Greenville.
TSimonetti Consulting LLC, agent Anthony Simonetti Jr., 2809 Mills Road, Greenville.
VFW Dept. of NC District 2, nonprofit, agent William R. Brock, 4381 Frog Level Road, Winterville.
Village Cleaning LLC, agent Entity Solutions LLC, 108 S. Pitt St., Greenville.
We Expedited LLC, agent Michael Joseph, 5025 Deveron St. Apt. A, Greenville.
Williams Organic Farm LLC, agent Andy Williams, 5178 Mayo Farm Road, Oak City.
WoodaWorks LLC, agent Carson Lee, 2020 B Stokes Road, Greenville.
Wyatt’s Pool Table Services LLC, agent Wyatt Willingham, 1404 Eden Place, Greenville.
Write In Plain Sight LLC, agent Darlene Gardner, 2559 Amanda Place, Winterville.
Your HCPOA LLC, agent Jack T. Brock II PLLC, 1290 E. Arlington Blvd., Ste. 121, Greenville.