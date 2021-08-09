The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from June 10-16. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)

Andrew M. Jacobson, Monica Jacobson to Jerald Gary Boykin, Rhonda Lou Wallace: Lot 113, Magnolia Ridge, Phase 2, Winterville Township $652

Gregory Lewis, Kirsten Lewis to Janie Taft Strange, David Clark Strange: Lot 1, Bedford subdivision, Section 8, Phase 2 $1,000

Joyce Lynnell Barrett-Moore to Michael Edward Moore: parcel, Watauga Avenue, Greenville quitclaim

CMH Homes Inc. to LaKeisha Joyce McClary: Lot 4, Bellwood $44

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Leah E. Taylor: Lot 99, Davenport Farms at Emerald Park, Phase 4 $500

Jacob Hopkins to Coley A. Hood: Lots 9 and 10, Block C, Pleasant Ridge subdivision, Section IV, Grifton Township $350

D.R. Horton Inc. to Yashia Durham, Kevin Durham: Lot 181, Taberna subdivision, Phase Four $532

Anthony Gaetano, Janice R. Gaetano, Arianna Nicole Gaetano to Sutherland Properties LLC: Unit 2229-D, Locksley Woods Condominium, Phase 3, Greenville $256

R.W. James & Sons LLC to Coastal Plain Timber Company Inc.: 32.0 acres, Bethel Township $84 (timber)

Hunter Neil Pearce, Kristen Pearce to Rosa Julia Genao Lawrence: Lot 9, Quarterpath Village, Winterville Township $400


Christopher M. Maw, Rachel E. Maw to Parthenia Deloatch: Lot 68, Devonshire, Section 1, Phase 2, Winterville Township $350

Nungesser Properties LLC to Robert Lee Garrett III, Matthew Ryan Hardison: Lot 83, Preston Trails, Section 2, Winterville Township $446

D.R. Horton Inc. to Michael Rene Brewington II, Shavonne M. Brewington: Lot 180, Taberna subdivision, Phase Four $568

M & W Industries Inc. to Matthew H. Chappell: Lot 3, Block F, Lynndale subdivision, Section 1, Greenville $646

Julie Gabrielle Smith to Ashley J. Williams: Unit 2416-G, Locksley Woods Condominium, Phase 4, Winterville Township $268

B. Jan Smith, Carolyn R. Smith to Dustin Lahn, Melvena Lahn, Dan Otis: 10.1 acre, Grifton Township $332

Carraway Farms LLC to Roger D. Carraway, Patty T. Carraway: 11.94 acres, Grifton Township; 7.19 acres, Grifton Township; 10.02 acres, Grifton Township $80

Scott W. Bode to John Jacob Trundle, Anna Marie Trundle: Lot 11, The Arbors subdivision, Phase 1A, Ayden Township $371

Joe Edwards, Summer Martinez to Hugh Brent Wooten, Tammy Webb Wooten: Lot 9, Block B, Sherwood Greens, Section I $280

Debbie Eakes Davenport to Jeremy Ryan Davenport: Lot 7, Coghill Acres subdivision, Section 3, Pactolus Township; 1.584 acres, Pactolus Township

Adam Goldwyn, Tara Haydu to Travis Hixon: Unit 101, Building 1945, Tara Condominium Complex $120