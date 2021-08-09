The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from June 10-16. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Andrew M. Jacobson, Monica Jacobson to Jerald Gary Boykin, Rhonda Lou Wallace: Lot 113, Magnolia Ridge, Phase 2, Winterville Township $652
Gregory Lewis, Kirsten Lewis to Janie Taft Strange, David Clark Strange: Lot 1, Bedford subdivision, Section 8, Phase 2 $1,000
Joyce Lynnell Barrett-Moore to Michael Edward Moore: parcel, Watauga Avenue, Greenville quitclaim
CMH Homes Inc. to LaKeisha Joyce McClary: Lot 4, Bellwood $44
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Leah E. Taylor: Lot 99, Davenport Farms at Emerald Park, Phase 4 $500
Jacob Hopkins to Coley A. Hood: Lots 9 and 10, Block C, Pleasant Ridge subdivision, Section IV, Grifton Township $350
D.R. Horton Inc. to Yashia Durham, Kevin Durham: Lot 181, Taberna subdivision, Phase Four $532
Anthony Gaetano, Janice R. Gaetano, Arianna Nicole Gaetano to Sutherland Properties LLC: Unit 2229-D, Locksley Woods Condominium, Phase 3, Greenville $256
R.W. James & Sons LLC to Coastal Plain Timber Company Inc.: 32.0 acres, Bethel Township $84 (timber)
Hunter Neil Pearce, Kristen Pearce to Rosa Julia Genao Lawrence: Lot 9, Quarterpath Village, Winterville Township $400
Christopher M. Maw, Rachel E. Maw to Parthenia Deloatch: Lot 68, Devonshire, Section 1, Phase 2, Winterville Township $350
Nungesser Properties LLC to Robert Lee Garrett III, Matthew Ryan Hardison: Lot 83, Preston Trails, Section 2, Winterville Township $446
D.R. Horton Inc. to Michael Rene Brewington II, Shavonne M. Brewington: Lot 180, Taberna subdivision, Phase Four $568
M & W Industries Inc. to Matthew H. Chappell: Lot 3, Block F, Lynndale subdivision, Section 1, Greenville $646
Julie Gabrielle Smith to Ashley J. Williams: Unit 2416-G, Locksley Woods Condominium, Phase 4, Winterville Township $268
B. Jan Smith, Carolyn R. Smith to Dustin Lahn, Melvena Lahn, Dan Otis: 10.1 acre, Grifton Township $332
Carraway Farms LLC to Roger D. Carraway, Patty T. Carraway: 11.94 acres, Grifton Township; 7.19 acres, Grifton Township; 10.02 acres, Grifton Township $80
Scott W. Bode to John Jacob Trundle, Anna Marie Trundle: Lot 11, The Arbors subdivision, Phase 1A, Ayden Township $371
Joe Edwards, Summer Martinez to Hugh Brent Wooten, Tammy Webb Wooten: Lot 9, Block B, Sherwood Greens, Section I $280
Debbie Eakes Davenport to Jeremy Ryan Davenport: Lot 7, Coghill Acres subdivision, Section 3, Pactolus Township; 1.584 acres, Pactolus Township
Adam Goldwyn, Tara Haydu to Travis Hixon: Unit 101, Building 1945, Tara Condominium Complex $120