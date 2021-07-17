A business that an Ayden husband and wife team founded to make hair and skin care products has been recognized for making history.
Black Canvas Organic, founded by Kenneth and Kendra Joyner, is one of 10 recipients of the 2021 Black History Makers Grant through Citi Trends. The all-natural and organic hair and skincare business was selected from among 7,000 applicants for the award.
The Joyners, both 31, began using handcrafted natural and organic products for their hair and skin with no intentions of taking it to the marketplace. But after seeing improvement in their own hair and skin, they began testing formulas that enabled them to turn a hobby into a business in less than a year.
The majority of Blank Canvas products are multi-use and can be used on various skin types.
Earlier this year, Citi Trends announced the launch of its Black History Makers program to increase awareness of black-owned businesses and to honor entrepreneurs who are making an impact in their communities. The $5,000 grants from the company, a retailer of apparel, accessories and home goods, are designed to enable black owners to further their business.
The company’s Black History Makers program is guided and managed by its CITIcares Council. Launched in 2020, the CITIcares Council was created to oversee initiatives of change that will have a positive impact in the lives of the company’s customers and employees.
Kendra received her undergraduate degree in communication from East Carolina University. Kenneth is completing his degree in business at ECU.
For more information, visit blankcanvasorganic.com or @blankcanvasorganic. The email address is blankcanvasorganic@gmail.com.