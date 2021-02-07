Ayden Chamber welcomes Jimmy Adams

AYDEN — The town’s new Chamber of Commerce director says he is eager to “get to know the people who make Ayden work” and drum up enthusiasm about the community.
Jimmy Adams’ first day as director was Jan. 13. He replaced or Laura Todd, who stepped down in December 2020 after six years in the position.
Adams lives in Greenville but is eager to help grow chamber membership and promote Ayden. He said his past work history will help him achieve this goal.
“I’ve been in the service industry pretty much all my life,” Adams said. “I’ve been a manager for several different retail stores. I’ve been in sales. I’ve been in the restaurant business. It’s a little bit of everything. It’s not just what you’re selling. It’s product knowledge and selling yourself.
“A big part of being the director of the chamber is selling yourself to the community and selling the community to businesses.”
Adams retired from working as an auditor with Wilco-Hess Stations across North Carolina. He also has experience managing corporate events and ran an amateur golf tour at local, regional and national levels. He is a former golf coach at D.H. Conley High School.
“That’s a passion of mine. I’ve been involved in golf for 40-something years,” Adams said.
In the director’s job, Adams said he will be working to build connections.
“Initially the biggest challenge is I am an outsider,” he said. “I don’t know the inner workings of Ayden or the power structure. I have to get to know the people who make Ayden work — business owners especially — and to make those connections.
“I think I can get into that and navigate my way through it,” he said.
Adams is hopeful he can grow membership in the chamber and wants to get people excited about Ayden.
“I think we could have more events,” he said. “I know 2020 has been a tough year for everybody. I’m hoping in 2021 we can start things up again. I want to have more public events and get the town of Ayden energized and get people out and about. I’m a big fan of eat locally and buy locally.”
Adams also hopes to help “jazz up” some of Ayden’s events, including the Collard Festival.
Building enthusiasm for Ayden begins internally, he said.
“You have to get the people in Ayden excited about the businesses we have and about some of the new businesses we have going downtown,” he said. “They have to get excited about all the new housing developments in Ayden and make sure people know about it.”
Adams said he wants to help Ayden advance.
“I really look forward to being here and working with my board,” he said. “I think the board members I have met are really passionate about growing Ayden and making Ayden more viable — making it a name to know and not just a suburb of Greenville but as a destination in itself.”