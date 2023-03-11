AYDEN — The Ayden Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Coltrain Home and Hardware downtown at 524 Third St. on Feb. 24., and the store had its official grand opening celebration on Feb. 25.

Owner Sarah Coltrain said that she is delighted that they are officially open for business and that the journey to the store opening has been a labor of love. “In eight months, we purchased a building, gutted it, got it ready, put all the inventory in, and opened our store,” said Coltrain.


