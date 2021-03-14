The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum will hold its second official open house on March 28 — 13 months after its first official monthly open house.
The first was held Sunday, Feb. 24, 2020. COVID-19 took care of the rest.
Even though the doors have been closed to visitors for a year, work by a few dedicated members has continued, the organization announced.
The farm, home and barbecue exhibits have seen much growth, both in items and in space. The military exhibit continues to be updated and now includes the history of the Veterans Park on Third Street.
Gifts of historical significance are placed, and works of the visual arts are added to the gallery.
The museum, located on East Second Street in the old Dixon Medical Building, will now host its second monthly open house from 2-5 p.m. March 28 with COVID restrictions in place, including masks and 6 feet of physical distancing.
With many items not conducive to frequent sanitizing procedures, a look-but-don’t-touch policy will be in place.
For the foreseeable future, the museum will be open to the public 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday. There is no charge, but donations will be used for expansion.