The Greg Poole Jr. All Faiths Chapel was originally the site of the Dorothea Dix mental hospital. To pay homage to the site’s history, the chapel’s mid-century architecture was maintained throughout this renovation, including wood elements, a rose stained-glass window, terrazzo floors, and mid-century stainless fixtures.
The Southwest Bypass opened in November, cutting travel time for commuters from Ayden to Greenville.
File photo/The Daily Reflector
Barnhill Contracting Co. was honored at the Carolinas AGC’s 101st annual convention the weekend of Jan.21.
Barnhill’s project for the Greg Poole Jr. All Faiths Chapel in Raleigh received a Pinnacle Award for “Best Building Project.” Pinnacle Awards were presented to 12 construction projects which enhance their communities, and are judged on unique aspects and challenges, special values, project management, budget and schedule and safety performance.
Barnhill considers the chapel its “unicorn project” due to the many unique characteristics and connections that make it so special. The building’s mid-century architecture was maintained with many distinct features preserved throughout the renovation.
Named in honor of Greg Poole Jr., the founder of the Dix Park Conservancy, this project holds close personal ties to Barnhill as the two families have a longtime friendship, according to a news release.
The personal connections with this project extend to a special artwork in the foyer. This artwork includes an image of one of the construction workers who brought this project to life, Gil Trejo. Trejo, died in May 2021, and his family attended the ribbon-cutting days later, overwhelmed at the sight of Gil being memorialized forever.
In addition to the Pinnacle Awards, seven projects won the Construction Excellence Awards, which recognize projects of distinction. Barnhill received this award for its Greenville Southwest Bypass Project for the highway division.
As stated by the NCDOT, “this is an extremely important project to the traveling public in eastern North Carolina, and it was delivered safely, effectively and is making a significant positive impact to the area.”
“Working with the NCDOT, and other crucial partners, the delivery of the project was such a remarkable feat,” the news release stated. “There was a noticeably high level of coordination and crafting of solutions to problems.”
“These awards truly recognize the hard work and dedication that our teams poured into these projects. We are so appreciative to have received these distinguished awards,” said Rob Barnhill, chief executive officer.
With corporate offices in Rocky Mount, Barnhill operates facilities in Pitt County and throughout the region. Learn more about Barnhill Contracting Company by visiting its website: https://www.barnhillcontracting.com/