As consumers lost jobs and struggled to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic, many turned to payday loans and other short-term solutions, with an increase in online solutions.

Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina (BBB) warns that this not only allowed predatory lenders to thrive — many borrowers still contend with sky-high interest rates and opaque fees — but also created a fertile environment for scammers, according to a new in-depth investigative study by BBB.


