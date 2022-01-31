Buff City Soap, a rapidly expanding handmade retail franchise known for its plant-based soap and body products made in-store daily, will soon be opening its first location in Greenville.
The new store will be located at 3040 S. Evans St. Suite 121 and is slated to open on Thursday.
To celebrate the opening, the first 50 people who visit the new Greenville store each day on Feb. 3-6 for the VIP event will get free soap for a year.
The store’s grand opening event will be held from April 1-3 and customers will have their second chance to win free soap for a year on that Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
“It’s wonderful to open Buff City Soap in Greenville and bring this very special concept to our community,” said owner Jamie Mason. “First-time customers are sure to be impressed by the fact that each product is hand-made in-store and can completely customized to their specific preference.
“We can’t wait to become more involved here locally through hosting birthday parties, fundraisers and other community events,” Mason said.
Founded in 2013, Buff City Soap has created a high-quality alternative to commercial soap products full of harsh chemicals, detergents, animal fats and sulfates.
By giving customers the chance to see the whole creation process live in each soap makery, Buff City Soap is changing the consumer goods industry by focusing on transparency of ingredients and process.
Each Buff City Soap store offers more than 30 unique and customizable scents across dozens of handcrafted soap products, including its soap bars, bath bombs, foaming hand soap and even laundry soap.
The brand’s products are crafted by local artisans at the in-store makeries, which allow guests to customize the scent and ingredients used in the process to create a unique scent profile.
The Greenville store hours will be Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. To learn more about Buff City Soap of Greenville, visit https://greenvillenc.buffcitysoap.com/.
About Buff City Soap
Founded in 2013 and franchising since 2018, Buff City Soap continues its rapid growth trajectory across 26 states and more than 175 stores. Buff City Soap was recognized in Entrepreneur’s Top 100 “Best of the New” franchise rankings. For more information visit www.buffcitysoap.com.